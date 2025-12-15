40 Under 40: Nathan McClung

Nathan McClung, 30 / Assistant Planning and Zoning Director, Town of Vinton

Nathan McClung led the rewrite of Vinton’s zoning ordinance to expand housing options, enable adaptive reuse and strengthen environmental standards. He has secured more than $28 million in grants for economic development, transportation improvements and environmental remediation and managed the $5 million Gish Mill Redevelopment Project, transforming a historic property into a mixed-use site. McClung also guided the Vinton 2050 Comprehensive Plan, setting long-term priorities for growth, infrastructure and quality-of-life amenities.

He chairs the Roanoke Regional Housing Network, facilitating collaboration on housing access and affordability and serves on the executive committee of the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission. His work spans floodplain management, transportation planning and recreational development, partnering with local and state agencies to ensure Vinton’s growth is sustainable and community-focused.

“A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit,” McClung says. “I hope my work and leadership help our communities remain places where people can live healthily, safely and joyfully.”

Master of Public Administration (MPA), Virginia Tech, 2018

Bachelor of Arts in Public and Urban Affairs, Virginia Tech, 2016

Professional Certifications

Certified Zoning Administrator, Virginia Association of Zoning Officials

Certified Floodplain Manager, Association of State Floodplain Managers

Community Involvement

Chair, Roanoke Regional Housing Network — leads regional collaboration on housing access and affordability.

Executive Committee Member, Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission — facilitates planning and maintenance of the valley’s multi-jurisdictional greenway network.

Awards & Recognition

Town of Vinton Employee of the Year, 2019

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I’m inspired to build my career in the Roanoke Valley because of the region’s unique geographic, economic and demographic makeup. I believe these qualities position it to remain an exceptional place to live for residents and an attractive destination for newcomers and visitors alike.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“A saying that has long shaped how I view my work in local government is: ‘A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.’ With this perspective, I hope my work and leadership in the Valley will help our communities remain places where people can live healthily, safely and joyfully. I’ve always taken a practical approach to governance and planning and I believe that expanding quality housing options, offering comprehensive services and providing amenities that promote overall well-being will continue to be the top priorities driving our work for decades to come.”

From the Nomination: “Nathan is a true results-oriented leader that is actively involved in shaping communities for the better each day. His passion is evidenced by the quality of his work, and the results generated for numerous planning and economic development projects. He is a quiet and humble manager that never seeks attention yet consistently generates productive outcomes for the Town. He is a dependable and reliable source for information, and his commitment and dedication to the community is noteworthy. ... Nathan is kind and gentle and always has a smile on his face. He is intelligent, intuitive and a joy to work with. He is a true team player that is always eager to help his coworkers and superiors. I have been consistently impressed with Nathan and see him as a shining star in the Roanoke Region. He is worthy of recognition as a young professional that produces results for the community he serves. ... He is a role model for others to emulate."