40 Under 40: Nick Kaknes

Nick Kaknes, 38 / Internal Medicine Physician, GluTox Health, LewisGale Medical Center

Dr. Nick Kaknes is a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 20 years of experience, primarily with the Veterans Administration. Inspired by positive patient outcomes, he relocated to Roanoke in 2024 to open GluTox Health, an independent metabolic health clinic dedicated to improving metabolic health and managing obesity, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Kaknes is also a night-shift hospitalist at LewisGale Medical Center, where he mentors medical interns through the Graduate Medical Education program.

Kaknes is deeply involved in the Roanoke community, participating in local events like the GVBA’s Grandin Chillage and the GO Outside Festival. He is also a member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for over 15 years and recently celebrated his little brother’s achievement of being the first in his family to graduate college. “My passion is providing realistic, patient-centered means of addressing metabolic health and … empowering patients to take control of their wellness,” says Kaknes.

Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine

Actively sponsors and participates in local events, including the GVBA’s Grandin Chillage, GO Outside Festival, pickleball tournaments and soccer leagues

Volunteers with youth sports and activities in Roanoke as a dedicated uncle

Education and Qualifications:

Medical degree from the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami

Board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine

Accomplishments:

Opened GluTox Health, an independent metabolic health clinic in Roanoke

Actively involved in all aspects of GluTox Health, including physician services, nutritional coaching and teaching group fitness classes

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I enjoy the affordable access to a wide range of outdoor activities and outings and of course the vibrant pickleball community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Working as a doctor in hospitals for over 13 years, I have seen firsthand that the primary driver of loss of quality and quantity of life is related to poor metabolic health. Unfortunately, our current healthcare system does an insufficient job of providing pragmatic, accessible and affordable means of addressing this for patients all over the country and Roanoke is no exception. My passion is providing realistic, patient centered means of addressing metabolic health, excess body fat, cardiovascular disease and type II diabetes through attainable nutritional goals, group fitness, social accountability and pharmacotherapy. Providing solutions to patient's health problems is the reason all providers went into medicine in the first place and I take pride in empowering patients in our community to feel that they have control over their health and wellness.”

From the Nomination: “Dr. Nicholas Kaknes has spent the last 20 years putting patients first as an internal medicine physician with the Veterans Administration. … In 2024, Nick gave up the beach life in Miami, FL, to relocate to Roanoke in order to fulfill his goal of opening an independent metabolic health clinic focused on treating patients suffering from the complications of obesity. GluTox Health, the culmination of that vision, now operates in Roanoke SE, where Dr Kaknes contributes to all aspects of the clinical vision, from physician services to nutritional coaching to even teaching group fitness classes on weekends.

When he's not in the clinic, Nick is either working night-shifts as a hospitalist at LewisGale or running around Wasena and Grandin with his Portuguese Water Dog, Archer. Relentlessly dedicated to improving the patient experience within our healthcare system, Dr Kaknes is a great example of how talent, inspiration and opportunity all coalesce here in Roanoke.

… Dr. Kaknes is an active participant in local activities and clubs. Nick regularly sponsors or participates in local events, such as the GVBA's Grandin Chillage, GO Outside Festival, pickleball tournaments or soccer leagues. … Dr. Kaknes is set apart by his work ethic and commitment to helping others. It's not at all uncommon for Nick to work a full night shift at the hospital and then come directly to the clinic in order to see a patient at 7:00am so that the patient can be at work by 8:30am. Dr. Kaknes is always willing to match a patient's effort to better themselves with whatever support they need and he does in a manner that makes you feel like a teammate more than a patient.”