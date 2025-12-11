40 Under 40: Oneida Huntington

Oneida Huntington, 33 / Retired Lawyer / Lawyer Wellness Advocate, Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program

In her role at work, Oneida Huntington leads wellness and outreach initiatives for law students, attorneys, court staff and judges across Southwest Virginia. She provides education, one-on-one support and group sessions addressing mental health, substance use, compassion fatigue and burnout, helping legal professionals maintain resilience in a high-stakes field. Huntington has also facilitated hundreds of pro bono name changes for LGBTQ+ community members and highlights queer-owned businesses and events through her community platform, @queerjoystarcity.

Active in LGBTQ+ advocacy, Huntington previously served on the board of the Roanoke Diversity Center and is committed to promoting visibility, acceptance and belonging across the region.

Doctor of Law (J.D.), University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, 2016

Bachelor of Arts in History, Virginia Tech, 2013

Get2KnowNoke’s Talent Ambassador 2026

LGBTQ+ Community Organizer & Advocate

Highlights local LGBTQ+ events, queer owned businesses and resources through her community Instagram page, @queerjoystarcity, which embraces belonging and joy in the queer community in Roanoke

Former board member for the Roanoke Diversity Center from August 2021–August 2025

Facilitated over 200+ pro bono name changes for members of the LGBTQ+ community

Local Champion for Roanoke: Personally recruited multiple individuals to relocate and invest in the Roanoke area.

“Roanoke strikes the perfect balance of small-town feel and big city attractions. I have filled my home with affordable art made by local artists, met the farmers growing my food and flowers at the farmers market, deepened friendships over book clubs and walks on the Greenway, felt connected with local history at the Grandin Theatre and restored my sense of self at the Mill Mountain Star after a long day. On top of that, the food and cocktail scene in Roanoke is on par with cities four times its size. I work remotely and travel throughout Southwest Virginia, but Roanoke was the natural place to call home. A person’s quality of life is crucial to their happiness and there is nowhere better suited to nurture all areas of my well-being than Roanoke.”

“Roanoke has historically been a safe haven for LBGTQ+ individuals. I experienced that firsthand when I moved to Roanoke and was immediately welcomed by an incredible queer community. Roanoke has maintained a visible and thriving LGBTQ+ population. There has been a recent decline in public support and significant pending legislation that threatens to reverse protections currently in place for LGBTQ+ individuals. Roanoke has consistently made me feel welcomed and cherished through all elements of my identity. I want to help others feel that same acceptance and counter the negative political energy. I strive to bring brightness to the lives of LGBTQ+ people through celebrating successes, highlighting the charm of daily LGBTQ+ life, drawing attention to queer-owned businesses and helping facilitate and encourage attendance at LGBTQ+ centric events.”

From the Nomination: “Oneida lives in Grandin with her wife and dog. She loves Roanoke, and tries to convince everyone that she knows to move her. ... She is passionate about changing the legal profession to better support lawyers' mental health. The legal profession is having a mental health crisis, and through her work, she is helping educate lawyers about how to better address their own needs and boundaries. Many lawyers struggle with stress, addiction and depression, and she helps them navigate their challenges so that they can be healthier versions of themselves, and in turn, better help their clients and be better partners, parents, and friends. She meets with lawyers and judges throughout the area, individually monitors clients, and runs support groups for lawyers who are struggling. ... Oneida had a successful legal practice that she stepped away from to focus on her passion, wellness. ... Oneida is enthusiastic, passionate and throws herself into whatever she does. She is optimistic and hopeful for change, and pushes others to do the same."