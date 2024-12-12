40 Under 40: Patrick McCrady

Patrick McCrady, 39 / Director of Mining Services, Titan America, Roanoke Cement

Patrick McCrady’s career in mining engineering bridges industry and environmental sustainability, bringing positive change to the Roanoke Valley. Originally from Texas, he earned his B.S. in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and quickly advanced within Titan America. His role has involved key environmental initiatives, such as creek relocation and converting reclaimed land into community assets, including fishing ponds, apple orchards and bee sanctuaries.

McCrady regularly speaks to state officials, including the governor, and local groups like Clean Valley Council and Appalachian Trail Club on mining practices and environmental stewardship. “I have spent my career in mining because it’s the intersection of heavy industry and the natural world, and it’s where I feel I can do the most to ensure we protect the environment while supplying the sustainable building materials our community needs to grow,” he says. “I want to not just limit the impact of our work, but to ensure that our impact is positive for the people of the Roanoke Valley.”

BS in Mining Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, 2008

Currently earning a Master’s in Waste Water & Runoff Management

Professional Engineering (PE) Certification, 2018

Professional Achievements

Published research featured in science journals

Represents Titan America in contract and permit discussions with state officials, including the Governor

Community Involvement

Outreach speaker for Roanoke Cement with groups like Clean Valley Council, Appalachian Trail Club

Engages in community educational sessions on mining and sustainability

Youth soccer coach for his son’s team

What do you love about Roanoke?

“We came to Roanoke for an opportunity to further my career. More importantly, we also knew that it was the right place for us to raise a family. From the revitalized downtown and top-notch medical facilities and the unique access to multiple parks to the welcoming Greek community, we could see right away it was the right place for us. My love for Roanoke stems from the diverse range of activities within a few minutes of our home. I can ride my bike on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the morning, take my children to Kids Square in the afternoon and have a rooftop dinner with my wife in the evening.”

How does your passion impact our community?

From the Nomination: “Patrick came from a small town in Texas to climb the ladder in his passion, graduating from one of the hardest mining schools in the country, Colorado School of Mines. He continued moving all over the country chasing more and more experiences in Colorado, Wisconsin, Arkansas and finally landed in Roanoke. … He has traveled all to multiple countries and all over the United States on behalf of Titan. He is in charge of some of the largest projects they are spearheading, which means he is sitting at tables with our state legislation, senators, governors. Traveling back and forth to Richmond often to meet with many and get approval for contracts, permits and planning. He has became a staple in the Titan group being the contact for many of Roanoke's leading companies such as AEP, Roanoke Gas, Branch Group, anyone who is there to help facilitate the running of Roanoke Cement.

Patrick is extremely conscious about our environment and always does his very best to keep things sustainable. … You don’t usually find someone working in a mine who cares too much about the environment. (It’s usually the bottom line right.) But for Patrick it is more than a job, it’s a passion. He knows the necessity we as humans need but at the same time does his very best give back and invest in the planet. This is what I appreciate about him the most. He has moved creeks to save the ecosystem within, he has helped a local farmer replenish his well after running dry, he has reclaimed land into fishing pond for locals, an apple orchard for pollinators and a bee sanctuary now to increase bee population.

A boy that came from Henderson, TX, is now a company director in an international multibillion dollar company. Is he wicked smart? Damn straight he is. Has he sat across the table from Governor Youngkin? Multiple times. But does he have a good heart? Absolutely he does. For the planet, his business and for his young family.”