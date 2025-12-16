40 Under 40: Rachel Walton

Rachel Walton, 34 / Director of Library Services, Ferrum College

Rachel Walton has transformed Ferrum College’s library into a dynamic hub for learning, creativity and community engagement. They led a full redesign of the Freshman Seminar to embed cultural humility and pluralism, implemented universal design principles to improve accessibility, expanded library collections to include diverse voices, and forged a partnership with Franklin County Public Library to give Ferrum students and staff broader access to resources, as well as to local residents.

Walton connects campus and community through partnerships across Ferrum College’s departments and programs, including Athletics, Theater, Boone Honors Program, Alumni Relations and Marketing. They also organize orientation sessions focused on cultural humility and support LGBTQ+ inclusion through collaboration with the Gender and Sexuality Alliance.

“Teaching at the college level ... allows me to help students discover their potential and their place in the world,” Walton says. “I hope to help shape a Roanoke that celebrates lifelong learning, encourages inclusive access to resources and supports the well-being of everyone who calls this valley home.”

Education

M.A. in Information and Library Science, University of South Carolina, 2025

B.S. in History and Recreation Leadership, Ferrum College, 2015

Community Involvement

Partnered with multiple Ferrum College departments — Athletics, Theater, Boone Honors Program, Alumni Relations and Marketing — to expand library-based community initiatives

Established public library access and resource-sharing programs connecting students and local residents

Organized student orientation sessions focused on cultural humility and pluralism

Actively supports LGBTQ+ inclusion through ongoing collaboration with the Gender and Sexuality Alliance

Awards & Recognition

Recognized on campus for leadership, inclusivity and creative academic programming

Widely regarded as a cornerstone of Ferrum College’s student and academic life, demonstrating innovation, collaboration and cultural advocacy

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“The Roanoke Valley became my home when my family moved here in 2005. Over the years, I have traveled all across America, but there is something truly special about coming back to the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the warmth of the people who live here. After graduating high school in 2009, Ferrum College became an even deeper part of that sense of home. It was at Ferrum that I discovered who I wanted to be both personally and professionally and I was fortunate to learn from mentors who shaped my path. The Roanoke Valley is not just where I live; it is where I grew into the person I am today. That connection inspires me to give back, to contribute to this community and to build a career that helps others find the same sense of purpose and belonging that I found here.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“Teaching at the college level matters deeply to me because it allows me to help students discover their potential and their place in the world. Higher education plays an essential role in shaping both individual lives and the future of our community. My work is guided by cultural humility, pluralism and a strong commitment to accessibility. I strive to build a learning environment where every person feels seen, supported and free to explore without barriers of access. I also believe that recreation and librarianship share a common goal: creating spaces where people can grow, connect and find joy in discovery. Whether through a classroom, a library or a trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains, these experiences foster curiosity, reflection and community. By blending these values into my teaching and leadership, I hope to help shape a Roanoke that celebrates lifelong learning, encourages inclusive access to resources and supports the well-being of everyone who calls this valley home.”

From the Nomination: "What sets this nominee apart is their deep and unwavering commitment to Ferrum College as both a professional and a community member. For them, Ferrum is not simply a place of work; it is home. Though opportunities have arisen that could have pulled them elsewhere, they remain steadfast in their dedication to this campus and its students. Everything they do, whether in the library, in the classroom, or in the broader community, is guided by a desire to strengthen Ferrum’s programs, support student success, and build a brighter future for the college. Their leadership is unique in its reach and creativity. They have revitalized student life by reconstructing organizations such as the Gamers Guild, transitioning Spectrum into the Gender and Sexuality Alliance, and helping incoming freshmen form an Archery Club. Beyond clubs, they have built strong partnerships with Athletics, Theater, Alumni Relations, Marketing, and Franklin County Public Library, transforming the campus library into a hub that serves both Ferrum and the surrounding community. These initiatives show not only vision but also a gift for connecting people, resources, and opportunities in ways that enrich everyone involved. Equally significant is their commitment to cultural humility and pluralism. By embedding these values into the redesigned First-Year Seminar (Ferrum 100), they ensure that students begin their academic journey with tools for reflection, respect, and equity. They have worked systematically to expand diverse voices within the library’s collection and have applied universal design principles to make campus spaces accessible to all. What truly sets this nominee apart is their why. Every action stems from a profound belief in Ferrum’s students and their potential. Their work exemplifies dedication to community, inclusivity, and the hopes of tomorrow, making them not just a leader but a cornerstone of Ferrum College."