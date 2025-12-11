40 Under 40: Rylie Gibson

Rylie Gibson, 23 / Company Manager, LEAP Performing Arts Company

Rylie Gibson manages operations and student programs for LEAP Performing Arts Company and teaches at the LEAP Performing Academy, overseeing classes, rehearsals and performances while mentoring young dancers in discipline, teamwork and artistic growth. She has co-created and choreographed multiple major productions for LEAP, helping shape the company’s artistic vision and creative direction.

Gibson develops inclusive programs that make dance accessible across the Roanoke and New River Valleys. She organizes free community workshops and school performances, mentors young dancers from diverse backgrounds and coordinates adaptive dance classes through initiatives like LEAP Together: A Dance Day for All Abilities, celebrating neurodiverse and differently abled children. Under her guidance, the company has earned multiple Top Studio Awards and Best Studio Technique recognition at regional competitions.

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I’m originally from the Roanoke area and the local dance community has always been a huge part of my life. My former teacher, Pedro Szalay, inspired me through his dedication to supporting the arts and creating opportunities for everyone in the Roanoke Valley. His example motivates me to continue that mission by making the arts accessible to all in our community.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I work with children, who are the future of our community and I strive not only to provide them with the best opportunities in dance and the arts but also to help shape them into compassionate, confident and well-rounded individuals. While not all of my students will pursue dance as a career, I hope the skills, discipline and creativity we foster will equip them to become strong, capable members of the community in whatever path they choose.”

From the Nominations: “What sets Rylie Gibson apart is her rare combination of exceptional artistic talent, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to uplifting others—all achieved at an impressively young age. While many in the arts world focus solely on personal performance, Rylie has devoted herself to empowering the next generation of dancers across Southwest Virginia. ... Her dancers not only excel technically, but thrive personally under her mentorship, developing confidence, resilience, and a deep love of the arts. ... Beyond accolades, Rylie stands out for her compassionate spirit. She meets every student where they are, creating a nurturing environment where young dancers of all abilities feel seen, supported, and inspired. Her vision reaches beyond trophies—she is building a legacy of inclusion, excellence, and opportunity that is transforming the cultural landscape of the Roanoke Valley."

