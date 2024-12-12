40 Under 40: Sara Millehan

Sara Millehan, 30 / Owner, Early Childhood Education, Ivybrook Academy

Sara Millehan is a passionate advocate for early childhood education, bringing a collaborative and inclusive approach to her role as the Owner and Director of Admissions at Ivybrook Academy. Inspired by Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies, Millehan has cultivated a space where young children can explore and learn in a nurturing environment.

She is also involved with numerous local organizations that support moms in business and families in the community. Through partnerships and free educational events, she works to create meaningful connections and opportunities for both children and their families. “Building relationships is essential, especially in the context of motherhood, where it’s vital for individuals to feel a sense of belonging and support,” she says. “I resonate strongly with a quote from Shonda Rhimes, who reminds us that ‘You are not alone.’ It is particularly important for mothers to hear this as it reinforces the idea that we can rely on each other through our tough journeys.”

Associate of Applied Science, Jefferson College of Health Sciences (Radford University Carilion), 2018

Huddle Up Moms 2024 Mom-preneur of the Year

Member of FemCity, Williamson Road Business Alliance, Blue Ridge Business Alliance, Roanoke Regional Chamber, Salem-Roanoke County Chamber, Huddle Up Moms and Mamaraderie

Education

Bachelor of Science, Virginia Tech, 2015

Community Involvement

Leadership role with FemCity, hosting events supporting young moms in business

Organized free educational events for children at community events, creating custom activities and co-branding with local organizations

Collaborates with the Virginia Museum of Transportation, Black Dog Salvage, Sinkland Farms, Huddle Up Moms and Physicians to Children to offer enriching experiences for preschoolers

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I was born and raised in Roanoke and this community holds a special place in my heart. Giving back has always been important to me—even from a young age through my involvement with Girl Scouts. My commitment to Roanoke has only deepened with my decision to open Ivybrook Academy. I cherish the strong sense of community here, where your hometown feels like it matters, no matter where you are in the world. Whether it’s running into an old colleague on a flight from Roanoke to Charlotte or discovering someone from Roanoke on a trip around the world, it’s a connection that means something. I am dedicated to nurturing and growing Roanoke, especially by attracting and keeping young families here.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I love bringing people together. Building relationships is essential, especially in the context of motherhood, where it’s vital for individuals to feel a sense of belonging and support. I resonate strongly with a quote from one of my favorite authors and screenwriters, Shonda Rhimes, who reminds us that “You are not alone.” It is particularly important for mothers to hear this as it reinforces the idea that we can rely on each other through our tough journeys. With Ivybrook Academy, inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach, I aim to create an inclusive environment that strengthens collaboration and engagement among families.”

From the Nominations: “Sara is the owner and director of admissions of Ivybrook Academy, a Montessori and Reggio Emilia–inspired pre-school in Roanoke. A driven business owner who cares deeply about her community, Sara is passionate about improving opportunities and growth for the next generation. … She is passionate about improving the local community and connecting with like minded business leaders to drive meaningful change and opportunities for the next generation. … Sara’s dedication to the Roanoke community sets her apart from her peers. As a Roanoke native, Sara is passionate about helping improve her community both through her business and individually. Sara has partnered with many community organizations fostering relationships and further community sense in children.

With compassion and insight, Sara emphasizes the significance of emotional intelligence with her students. Her warm smile and approachable demeanor are valued in all her interactions, particularly when engaging with students and their families. Known for her creativity and ability to think outside the box, Sara supports her students embracing their own uniqueness, creativity and independence and aligns these values with Ivybrook Academy’s philosophies.”

“Sara is a passionate dedicated parent and professional who has been a pleasure to collaborate with as she opens her business in the community. Her heart for children, families and the city of Roanoke is immeasurable and an amazing asset for community wellness and education. She is sure to continue to make an impact in the lives of the families her school will serve and leave any place she enters better before she leaves it. Sara is a pleasure to know and work with and it is a pleasure to nominate her for this list without hesitation.

She is a local mom, who wanted to begin offering a program that she would want for her own child! She is a powerhouse when it comes to her community outreach and networking and immediately draws people in with her beautiful personality. She is moving mountains to create an education environment where kids can learn while being creative and challenged, in healthy ways.”