40 Under 40: Shepherd Cronemeyer

Shepherd Cronemeyer, 39 / Realtor, MKB Realtors

Shepherd Cronemeyer helps clients across the Roanoke and New River Valleys and Smith Mountain Lake find a place to call home through MKB Realtors. She is known for her relationship-based approach, providing guided community tours, market expertise and support for buyers and sellers alike and serving clients relocating from out of the area. Cronemeyer is an MKB Academy Graduate and holds professional designations including Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA). She is a member of the Roanoke Valley Association of REALTORS, serving on the Education Committee.

Active in the Junior League of Roanoke Valley and the MKB Community Action Team, Cronemeyer contributes to volunteer initiatives and small grant programs that strengthen local organizations. She is also a dedicated advocate for animal welfare, supporting Angels of Assisi and championing adoptions through personal experience.

“I believe Roanoke’s future is bright, thanks to the people it attracts. My contribution as a realtor is helping individuals and families find a place to call home, but it’s really about understanding their story and helping people discover where they truly belong,” she says.

Bachelor’s Degree, Animal and Dairy Science, University of Georgia, 2008

Master’s Degree, Animal and Dairy Science, University of Georgia, 2010

Professional Designations & Training

Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR)

Seller Representative Specialist (SRS)

Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA)

Ninja Selling Graduate

MKB Academy Graduate

Member, National Association of REALTORS

Member, Virginia Association of REALTORS

Member, Roanoke Valley Association of REALTORS — serving on the Education Committee

Community Involvement

Junior League of Roanoke Valley — Member, serving on the Grants Committee

MKB Community Action Team (CAT) — Member (2022–2024); Chair (2024)

Supports local organizations through volunteerism and small grants to increase community impact

Supporter, Angels of Assisi animal rescue organization

Active advocate for animal welfare following personal adoption story with her dog Carter and prior adoptions

Awards & Recognition

ABCD (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty) Award, Junior League of Roanoke Valley — for initiative and leadership during community volunteer day coordination

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“For a long time, I struggled with ‘the grass is greener’ syndrome, always looking to the future and thinking, ‘If I could just find a job in Nashville or Raleigh (or another vibrant Southern town), I would be happy.’ I rarely appreciated the present or considered finding happiness where I was. Fast forward to 2020, as the pandemic unfolded, I found myself with a lot of time to reflect. I made two very impactful decisions during this time — I began a career in real estate and joined the Junior League of Roanoke Valley. Becoming a Realtor grounded me. It forced me to decide where I wanted to build my business and choosing MKB, REALTORS as my brokerage was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. The incredible support I received and the friendships I formed played a big part in my decision to remain in Roanoke. The same is true for the Junior League. I joined during the pandemic when everything was virtual, yet I still met so many people from different walks of life who share a love for Roanoke and a passion for improving our community. Their dedication was inspiring and uplifting during such a challenging time. One of my favorite sayings is, ‘Bloom where you are planted.’ I chose to stay in Roanoke because of its approachable size, reasonable cost of living and the genuine, welcoming people. Roanoke is truly like a breath of fresh mountain air and I couldn’t be happier to call it home.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I believe Roanoke’s future is bright, thanks to the people it attracts. Any impact I make alone may be small, but our community is full of people driven by purpose and compassion. Roanoke is fortunate to have so many dedicated groups tackling issues like homelessness, hunger, education, healthcare and animal welfare. When you put all of those puzzle pieces together, our efforts are vastly improving the quality of life for our residents, be they pets or people! My contribution as a Realtor is helping individuals and families find a place to call home, but it’s really about understanding their story and helping people discover where they truly belong. I hope that my love of Roanoke encourages them to build a life here, too.”

From the Nomination: “Her clients say that Shepherd is: '[S]imply the best real estate agent around. We have used her several times for buying and selling homes, and her deep market knowledge, incredible attention to detail, and true commitment to clients is unmatched. Shepherd knows how to get top dollar when selling through expert marketing strategies and negotiating skills. And when buying, she really listens to find your dream home. Her responsiveness and ability to make the process stress-free is outstanding. We have worked with many agents, but Shepherd is in a league of her own. Whether buying or selling, you cannot go wrong putting your trust in her. She will get you the best deal and provide amazing service from start to finish. The highest recommendation!' ... A real estate client review described Shepherd as, 'very honest, kind, and communicative about each stage of the process, and often went above and beyond the call of duty to assist.' ... This is a recurring theme with Shepherd."