40 Under 40: Stephanie Mathena

Stephanie Mathena, 33 / Principal Planner, Franklin County

A dedicated planner with a focus on community engagement and historic preservation, Stephanie Mathena has played a pivotal role in shaping Franklin County’s future. She has led the update of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, established a streamlined process for permit reviews, reducing approval time for development applications by 20% and is currently overseeing the rewrite of its Zoning Ordinance to bring clarity and modernity to regulations.

Mathena is committed to fostering collaboration through public engagement and works tirelessly to ensure that the needs of the community are reflected in planning decisions. Her involvement in local volunteerism and recognition for her work makes her a standout professional in her field. “A place is defined not just by its structures, but by the community that breathes life into it,” she says. “I’ve had the privilege of listening to residents and using their insights to help shape our environment. The recognition of human needs drives me, and I hope my work reflects the community’s growth.”

Bachelor’s in Historic Preservation and Community Planning, College of Charleston, 2017

Master’s in Urban and Regional Planning, Virginia Tech, 2020

AICP Certification from the American Planning Association, 2024

Professional Achievements

Directed the Comprehensive Plan update for Franklin County, a key project guiding the county’s growth over the next decade

An active member of the American Planning Association (APA) and the Virginia Association of Zoning Officials (VAZO)

Collaboratively authored an APA Award winning regulatory document for the City of Manassas (Historic District Guidelines)

Successfully planned and executed the 2019 Roanoke Valley Outdoor Show, which drew more than 4,000 attendees as a first-time event

Community Involvement & Volunteerism

Graduated from the 2024 Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener class and volunteers with the Roanoke County VCE Master Gardeners

Brought together a group of stakeholders to lead a "walk audit" in a developed area of Franklin County to bring together community members that focus on community engagement, recreation and health

Organized public engagement sessions that doubled resident participation in planning discussions, ensuring community input in county projects

Past involvement with the Mount Pleasant Lions Club

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I came to Roanoke in 2017 and each year the ‘wow’ factor keeps growing. So many reasons...

To me, ‘Roanoke’ is so much more than the metro area. From Craig County to Franklin County and from Salem to Vinton, there are countless pockets of community and connection within a half-hour drive from the city center. The sense of community among small business owners is remarkable, with many supporting and promoting one another, creating a vibrant ecosystem that uplifts everyone. If I go to a local coffee shop, I am learning about a local artist; if I go to a pottery class, I am learning about a new local restaurant — all within the Valley!

Additionally, the area offers an affordable environment for work and learning. With esteemed institutions like Hollins University and Ferrum College and the programs at our Virginia Western, the folks in our community have so many opportunities to keep learning. Contrary to what census data might suggest, the Roanoke Valley boasts a well-represented mix of ages, a rarity in many rural areas! As a planner, I know any successful area needs everyone — across the age spectrum — to make a place feel alive.

Lastly, we've all found ourselves visiting a new place and finding ourselves thinking, ‘Oh! I could live here...’ Especially when the weather is just right, the coffee is perfectly brewed, the street feels alive, you name it. Well, when you say that about Roanoke… it’s genuine; whether you're here for a weekend or a lifetime, the charm of Roanoke doesn't fade.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“When I started my studies in historic preservation, I quickly learned that the built environment is deeply intertwined with the people who live there. A place is defined not just by its structures, but by the community that breathes life into it. It’s crucial to foster a diverse group of individuals who sit down and share their different perspectives, past stories and interpretations of life. These exchanges make us all better; it is where policy, action and enrichment happens. As a planner, I find immense fulfillment in uncovering these narratives and transforming them into meaningful action. While my work involves the often mundane aspects of regulation and policy, it’s the recognition of human needs that drives me. Over the past two years of working in the Roanoke Valley, I have had the privilege of listening to residents in the area and using their insights to help shape our environment. We grow and our environments have to grow with us. It is always my hope that the work I am involved in is genuinely reflective of the community that I work for. Otherwise, that inevitable growth fits like a hat sized wrong! Not to say that we always get it right, but showing up with passion for what we do goes a long way — it says ‘We are here. We are trying. Let's keep improving this, that and the other - little by little!’”

From the Nomination: “Stephanie Mathena, Principal Planner for Franklin County, VA, is a dedicated community advocate who has made a significant impact on the county’s growth and development. … Her role in Franklin County allows her to use her skills to benefit the community directly, whether it’s through public engagement, managing complex planning processes or ensuring that every project she oversees is community-focused. What sets Stephanie Mathena apart is her unwavering dedication to being a community advocate. In her role as Principal Planner for Franklin County, she doesn’t just plan for the future—she plans with the community at the forefront. Stephanie’s work is driven by a passion for making sure that every voice is heard and that development serves the broader good of the community.

… Stephanie’s approach to planning is inclusive and forward-thinking, ensuring that Franklin County grows in ways that are both sustainable and reflective of the values of its residents. Her ability to bridge the gap between technical planning and community needs makes her a standout leader and a deserving candidate for the Roanoker Magazine’s 40 Under 40 award.”