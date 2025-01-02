40 Under 40: Tyler Carter

Tyler Carter, 35 / Community Reinvestment Administrator, Carter Bank

In his role at Carter Bank, Tyler Carter focuses on advancing financial equity and supporting underserved communities across five Virginia regions. His work includes community development, impact reporting and investment management with over 12 years of banking experience. He also serves as President of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation and the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount (2024–2025), where he has led initiatives supporting Franklin County.

As Founding Chair of the Eco Ambassador Council, Carter works on environmental projects throughout the Dan River Basin. He is an active participant in the Mayo River State Park Advisory Committee and a member of the USDOT Thriving Community Program. “By building relationships and collaborating with community leaders, I focus on empowering non-profit organizations with the essential resources they need to thrive,” he says. “It is deeply rewarding to be part of efforts that uplift others and drive sustainable, positive change across the Roanoke Valley.”

Community Involvement:

President of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation, focused on supporting the Museum’s mission and educational programs

Founding Chair of the Eco Ambassador Council, dedicated to supporting environmental projects throughout the Dan River Basin

Member of the Mayo River State Park Advisory Committee, assisting with the creation of the Commonwealth’s Comprehensive Plan for the future State Park

Member of the USDOT Thriving Community Program Project Team, dedicated to extending a multi-use corridor through five disadvantaged communities in Martinsville-Henry County

Ambassador of Roanoke Regional Partnership’s Get2KnowNoke talent attraction brand, helping to highlight the livability of the greater Roanoke Valley

Past board member of the Dan River Basin Association and the Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority

Career Background:

Over 12 years of banking experience with Carter Bank, including 9 years in Commercial Banking and 3 years in Risk Management

Works in Rocky Mount as the Community Reinvestment Administrator on the CRA & Fair Lending team, which focuses on advancing financial equity and empowering underserved communities through community development

Responsible for impact reporting, community investment management, and community development efforts in five regions across Virginia

Graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association’s Management Development Program

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Residing in Rocky Mount, I truly value the combination of small-town charm and the vibrant community spirit found in the Roanoke Valley. Our region offers outstanding opportunities for outdoor adventures, whether it’s hiking, paddling or exploring the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Another standout feature is the farm-fresh food scene, enriched by local markets and direct connections to farmers, fostering a strong sense of community and sustainability. The Roanoke Valley’s seamless blend of natural beauty, local resources and an authentic, down-to-earth atmosphere makes it a place I am proud to call home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion lies in creating opportunities that enhance the quality of life in our communities. By building relationships and collaborating with community leaders, I focus on empowering non-profit organizations with the essential resources they need to thrive. In my role at Carter Bank, I work alongside dedicated individuals and organizations committed to making a meaningful difference. Through fostering partnerships and providing targeted support, I aim to create pathways that empower those who serve, ultimately strengthening our community from the ground up. It is deeply rewarding to be part of efforts that uplift others and drive sustainable, positive change across the Roanoke Valley.”

From the Nomination: “Tyler Carter is a dedicated community advocate who has spent his career working to enhance the Roanoke Region and Franklin County, places he’s proud to call home. … Raised in Franklin County, Tyler’s deep connection to the area fuels his commitment to its growth and well-being. … What sets Tyler Carter apart is his genuine love for the Roanoke Region and Franklin County. He’s not just a professional working in the community—he’s an active participant in its growth and development. Tyler’s approach to community engagement is rooted in his belief that strong relationships and local involvement are the keys to a thriving community.

Whether he’s connecting a new resident to a local organization or sharing the beauty of the region with someone considering a move, Tyler’s passion for his home shines through. His leadership in various community organizations, coupled with his professional achievements, showcases his unwavering dedication to making the Roanoke Region and Franklin County even better places to live and work.”