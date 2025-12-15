40 Under 40: Tyler Lee

Tyler Lee, 33 / Private Banking Officer, Ridge View Bank Town of Rocky Mount

Tyler Lee manages a multimillion-dollar private-banking portfolio serving medical professionals and high-net-worth clients and leads CNB Bank in volunteer service hours.

He is the youngest-ever member of the Rocky Mount Town Council and serves on the executive board of the West Piedmont Planning District, where he contributes to regional planning, infrastructure priorities and small-town economic development. Outside of government leadership, Lee co-founded Putting a Dent in Mental Health, advises Ferrum College tennis and remains active across civic and athletic organizations including Get2KnowNoke, the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame and the Franklin Heights First Aid Team. His local footprint also includes a decade of service with the Rocky Mount Fire Department and ongoing involvement in youth mentorship and community wellness initiatives.

“My leadership aspires to cultivate a fun and financially savvy environment for the next generation of leaders. The objective is not merely to create followers but to mentor and empower others, so they may grow to think more highly of themselves and their potential.”

Master of Healthcare Administration, Radford University, 2021

Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, Minor in Psychology and Coaching, Ferrum College, 2014

Community Involvement

2025 Smith Mountain Laker “Lake Ambassador of the Year”

Roanoke Valley Tennis Association, September 2025- Present

Get2KnowNoke Ambassador, Dec 2023- 2025

Franklin Heights First Aid Team, May 2022- Present

Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame, 2021-2025

Award Chairman, 2022-2025

Town Council Member, May 2020-Present

West Piedmont Planning District, Board Member, 2022-Present

Executive Board June 2024-Present

Ferrum College Vol. Tennis Advisor March 2023-Present

Ferrum College Health Sciences Alumni of The Year 2019

Co-Founder and Board Chairman, Putting a Dent in Mental Health 2017-Present

Rocky Mount Fire Department, Fireman, 2014-2024

Public Relations Officer, 2017-2023

Treasurer, 2018-2023

Revalidation of Rocky Mount Board (Community Partnership of Franklin County), 2014-2024

Reentry Board Chair for Roanoke, Henry, Franklin and Patrick Counties, 2017-2021

Vice President of Rocky Mount Lions Club, 2015 2020

Chill Leader, Franklin High School, 2013-2021

Fresh Coalition Board Member, 2013-2021

United Way of Franklin County Executive Board Member, 2013 -2018

Awards & Recognition

Record Sales Award, SleepSafe and Assured Comfort Beds, 2020

Most Community Service Hours, Ridge View Bank / CNB Bank, 2022–Present

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I am thrilled and honored to be recognized for such an awesome regional honor! We have such an incredible pool of leaders in our region that stand out regardless of the age and I would like to give God the credit for my ability to have a servant heart. Servant Leadership and Coaching are two things that I hope I can teach others with this nomination. Being a transplant to the region and being immersed in the loving culture here is awesome.

“The Roanoke Valley's strength is its distinctive blend of rural values and dynamic growth. My inspiration is drawn from a vision of what is possible when a community balances tradition with ambition. My work is fueled by the potential of places like Rocky Mount — a small town with a big heart that serves as a powerful economic and cultural engine for our wider region.

This is a region defined not just by its stunning landscape but by a deep-rooted, loving culture that embraces those who are new to it. This immersive experience has been awesome and it inspires me to contribute to a future that honors these values while fostering prosperity and innovation for all.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I aim to shape Roanoke's future by focusing on the 'Four Cs': Christ, compassion, communication and balancing a checkbook. These principles form a practical framework for both personal and professional success. By championing them, my goal is to help build a healthier, more financially stable and more enjoyable setting for everyone in our region.

From the Nomination: “What sets Tyler apart is his ability to balance so many roles with excellence. He is a successful financial professional, a committed public servant, a dedicated volunteer, and a family man, and he excels in each. At an age when many are still finding their footing, Tyler has already built a legacy of leadership and impact in Franklin County.

He is deeply invested in the community he now calls home. He didn’t grow up here, but his service, his leadership on Town Council, and his countless volunteer commitments show that Franklin County has truly become his heart. His story, from Ferrum College athlete to elected official, banker, and nonprofit leader, reflects both personal grit and community spirit.

Tyler leads with humility, energy and faith. His 'servant heart,' as he calls it, drives everything he does, from helping a client navigate financial decisions to guiding a community through difficult times. This combination of professional excellence and authentic compassion makes him truly stand out."