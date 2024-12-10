40 Under 40: Viridiana Beltran

Viridiana Beltran, 34 / Advocate for Roanoke Catholic School / Owner of Spotless Cleaning LLC

Expand Viridiana Beltran

Balancing dual roles as a business owner and school advocate, Viridiana Denise Beltran is dedicated to uplifting her community. As owner of Spotless Cleaning LLC, she’s earned awards from Neighbors Magazine and Community Votes Awards for her commitment to excellence in the cleaning industry. In her full-time role at Roanoke Catholic School, Beltran advocates for Latino families through the Segura Program, helping to bridge communication gaps and ensure support for students and their families.

Her contributions have been featured in Neighbors Magazine, the Roanoke Times and Nuevas Raices, underscoring her impact as both an entrepreneur and community advocate. “It brings relief to homeowners who work, have kids or are overwhelmed to clean their homes. Being able to make someone’s day walking into a clean home and also by advocating for the Latino kids here at Roanoke Catholic [is so rewarding],” she says.

Graduate, Hidden Valley High School, 2008

Attended Virginia Western Community College for General Education, 2011

Active in the Rescue Mission, Angel Tree and Latinas Network

Volunteer at Oasis de Amor Church and St. Gerard Church

SBDC guest panelist and participant in discussions to support Latino families in education and business

Professional Achievements:

Owner of Spotless Cleaning LLC, recognized for outstanding service in the cleaning industry

Community Involvement:

Active in the Rescue Mission, Angel Tree and Latinas Network

Volunteer at Oasis de Amor Church and St. Gerard Church

Awards & Recognition:

Community Votes Awards winner for Spotless Cleaning LLC

Featured in Neighbors Magazine and Roanoke Times for community contributions

Industry Engagement:

SBDC guest panelist and participant in discussions to support Latino families in education and business

What do you love about Roanoke?

“The reason why I love Roanoke is the amazing community and kindness it brings.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“It brings relief to homeowners who work, have kids or are overwhelmed to clean their homes. Being able to make someone’s day walking into a clean home and also by advocating for the Latino kids here at Roanoke Catholic [is so rewarding].”

From the Nominations: “Denise works hard for the Latino Community also she is the bridge of Communication between the Latino kids and her parents. She works full time for Roanoke Catholic and also runs Spotless Cleaning and is a mother of five kids with awards. She works very hard and is a great example for the community.”

“[Her] legacy is to open more doors for the Latina women to show them there is no limit as far as you want to go. No matter if they are single mothers or struggling to settle down. Spotless Cleaning is going to be known as a strong hardworking Latino group of women succeeding in the Roanoke Valley.”