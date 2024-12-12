40 Under 40: William Long

William Long, 39 / Director of Transit Planning & Special Projects, Valley Metro

William Long is focused on transforming Roanoke’s transit system, ensuring that everyone has the ability to access the services they need. As Director of Transit Planning & Special Projects at Valley Metro, he has overseen the development of the bus shelter program and the creation of the Valley Metro app. Long has also played an instrumental role in securing millions of dollars for local businesses through grants, and his work on the city’s Land Bank program was groundbreaking.

He is deeply involved in several community planning efforts, including the Vision Zero Project Advisory Committee. “My dedication to building a community where everyone can participate—regardless of their ability to drive—fuels my excitement for my work,” Long says. “By helping to create alternatives to personal car use, I aim to make our community greener, healthier, safer, more financially sustainable and more connected.”

Bachelor’s in Communication & Media from North Carolina State University, 2007

Master’s in Urban & Regional Planning from Virginia Tech, 2011

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2019

Volunteer with Roanoke Parks and Recreation, Roanoke Outside and local community events

Professional Achievements and Activities

Lead grant writer for TAP’s Community Development Financial Institution, securing millions in federal dollars for local businesses

Created Valley Metro’s bus shelter program, improving access to public transit

Coordinated Valley Metro’s 10-year strategic planning for National Transit Database

Helped launch Valley Metro’s VMGo app

Wrote proposal for the City of Roanoke’s Land Bank program, the first of its kind in the area

Community Involvement

Active participant in city planning, biking and neighborhood meetings

Served on the board of the Square Society for three years, including two years as Treasurer.

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I've lived in both small towns and big cities, but I chose to put down roots in Roanoke because it strikes the perfect balance for a high quality of life. I love attending festivals like GO Fest, sampling diverse cuisines and catching a Red Sox or Rail Yard Dawgs game. Roanoke offers amenities like the greenway and transit options that smaller towns don’t have. Yet, it’s compact enough that nothing is more than 20 minutes away. I can go from the city market to hiking trails or paddleboarding spots in just minutes. I feel safe biking to my office or walking to the library with my family. We even chose our neighborhood with the goal of becoming a one-car family and in Roanoke, that's entirely feasible. Everything we need is right at our fingertips.

I also love the familiarity of seeing the same faces wherever I go, which fosters a sense of community. Whether at local events, community meetings or on the bus, I encounter people who are just as committed to making Roanoke a better place as I am. This network of like-minded, dedicated Roanokers inspires me to take a more active role in building up our community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion for transit began when I was 11 years old and first rode the MARTA train on a trip to Atlanta. Growing up in Blacksburg, a town with an impressive transit system for its size, I enjoyed the walkability and bikeability that comes with a college town. This allowed me to get around independently, without constantly needing to ask my parents for rides. It wasn't until I was older that I realized how fortunate I was to experience that freedom at a young age.

In Roanoke, there are many people who can’t, don’t, won’t or shouldn’t drive a car. My dedication to building a community where everyone can participate—regardless of their ability to drive—is what fuels my excitement for my work. I want young Roanokers to experience the same independence I had and for older residents to maintain their freedom when driving is no longer an option. While cars are a part of life for most of us, they come with significant costs: they’re expensive, polluting, dangerous and socially isolating. By helping to create alternatives to personal car use, I aim to make our community greener, healthier, safer, more financially sustainable and more connected.”

From the Nomination: “William not only practices what he preaches, but he eats, sleeps, breathes urban transit. You’ll catch William riding his bike or the bus every day, whether it’s for work or to the library where he checks out the latest books on urban transit and planning. He can advocate for better infrastructure because he uses these modes of transit and understands where we can improve. However, he’d never beat someone over the head with his knowledge or expertise; he’s kind and considerate to everyone he meets.

His love for Roanoke and dedication to service is obvious as he’s always worked in government and non-profit fields. He measures his professional success in moving the needle toward a better community—full stop. He needs no recognition (and, in fact, will likely be shocked by this should he be named in the 40 Under 40) and only seeks to leave places better than when he found them. When he’s not busy being a transit nerd, you can find him spending time with his wife and son, watching college sports and practicing Spanish. He is a member of Sketch Roanoke, a group that meets up around the area to draw and paint. William is the type of guy who is vested in the City of Roanoke. He always sees what's great about Roanoke and I am proud to nominate William for 40 under 40. Roanoke couldn't have a better ambassador to talk about all of the great things it has to offer!”