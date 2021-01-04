40 Under 40: Alicha Grubb

Courtesy of Alicha Grubb Alicha Grubb

Alicha Grubb, 29 / Commercial Litigation Attorney, Gentry Locke Attorneys

Alicha Grubb is a highly motivated commercial litigation attorney, graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University in 2013, as well as earning her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2016. She is also a graduate of the Batten Leadership Institute from Hollins University in 2019 and recently became part of the Leadership Roanoke Valley’s Class of 2020. She speaks fluent Spanish, serves on the Board of Directors and as a tutor for Blue Ridge Literacy and is involved in local programs to help the underprivileged in our region. She brings vision and action to the area as chair of the Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates. “I work with neighborhood leaders and City officials to determine how best to effectively engage Roanoke's citizens and ensure all voices are heard,” Grubb says. “I spend my time trying to make my neighborhood (Mountain View) a better place by connecting with neighbors, working on neighborhood projects and working with the community on an overall vision to bring success to our corner of the world.”

Leadership Roanoke Valley, Class of 2020

Chair of Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates

Flipped entire home in SW Roanoke (even the plumbing!)

Graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University in 2013

Graduated Wake Forest University School of Law, J.D., 2016

Graduate, Batten Leadership Institute of Hollins University (2019)

Member, Wake Forest Journal of Law and Policy (2014-2016)

CALI Award for Trial Practice (2015)

North Carolina Advocates for Justice Award (2015)

From the Nominations: “Highly motivated commercial litigation lawyer, intelligent, hard-working, well-informed on political and social and legal issues whose goal is to be POTUS in the not-too-distant future, and I believe she would be perfect to lead our country and make wise decisions on behalf of the American people and in foreign policy. Has been involved in local programs to help the underprivileged in our area. Speaks Spanish fluently and loves tinkering around in her recently purchased home and does much of the repairs and remodeling herself. Is not afraid to ask for help or ask questions but also not afraid of researching and getting the answers herself. Grubb is a remarkable young woman with a heart for people of all ages and ethnicity and is quite knowledgeable of different programs available in order to help them. I believe this country needs a person like Grubb to bring our people back together again as an undivided country and in my opinion, she’s the one who can accomplish the tough tasks of a high political figure.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Grubb: “I love the obvious things - the mountains, the outdoors emphasis, the food, the coffee shops, the breweries, but what I really love is that Roanoke is a great town for young professionals to thrive. There is no shortage of opportunity to get involved and invest in the area and build both a rewarding career and a meaningful community.”