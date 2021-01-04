40 Under 40: Chloe Shelton

Courtesy of Chloe Shelton Choe Shelton

Chloe Shelton, 21 / Filmmaker, Chloe Shelton Films

Chloe Shelton is an award-winning filmmaker who not only writes and directs original content, but also works with other local filmmakers in the area and beyond to produce their films. She also partnered with the Salem Historical Society and Museum to research, write and direct a film that served as a centerpiece for their WWI exhibit. Four of her films have been screened in Times Square at the All American High School Film Festival. She is a recipient of four regional Student Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts and has received over 35 awards for her films in the festival circuit. A published author, an avid reader and an avid history buff and researcher, she is the current Young Preservationist of the Year winner through Preservation Virginia. “I love to include the Roanoke Valley in my filmmaking endeavors in any way I can,” Shelton says. “My hope is that in the future, I can continue to bring my passion of filmmaking to Roanoke. I would love to see more film professionals choose to stay in Roanoke or move here to pursue the craft.”

Recipient of FOUR Regional Student Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, several Best Picture Awards, a Heritage Education Award and a National Recognition from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Winner of the Heritage Education Award from Roanoke Preservation Foundation

Current Young Preservationist of the Year winner through Preservation Virginia

Does portrait photography and colorization of historic photographs

Four of her films have screened in Times Square at the All American High School Film Festival

Has received 35 other awards (laurels) for her films that are currently and have been previously in the festival circuit

Currently finishing up edits on a film she wrote and directed last summer in cooperation with Historic Smithfield Plantation in Blacksburg

Partnered with the Salem Historical Society and Museum to research, write and direct a film that served as a centerpiece of their WW1 exhibit

Made promotional videos for the likes of Showtimers and Roanoke Children's Theatre

Her film “Cotton Clouds” has been nominated for 8 awards at the Northern VA International Film Festival

From the Nomination: “Chloe Shelton is a storyteller. She is an award-winning Writer/Director...She runs her business, Chloe Shelton Films, writing and directing original content, working with other local filmmakers in the area and beyond to produce their films, and she also does portrait photography and colorization of historic photographs when she isn't busy on film-related projects. Shelton is a go-getter who has been honing her craft since her first professional internship at age 11, using her mentor's college textbooks as part of her homeschool learning. … Shelton loves to bring history to life so she has been thrilled to partner with the Salem Historical Society and Museum to research, write and direct a film that served as a centerpiece of their WW1 exhibit. She also has won accolades for her film Cotton Clouds, which tells a story based on a real little girl who worked in the Roanoke Cotton Mill in Norwich Village, Roanoke. Shelton also loves to support local theatre and has made many promotional videos for the likes of Showtimers and Roanoke Children's Theatre to help them promote their productions over the past few years. … Shelton is an intrinsically motivated individual who was gifted with the ability to tell stories in a way that connects with people. She sees limitless possibilities in her storytelling and filmmaking and does not allow naysayers to sway her from pursuing the best story possible. She also desires to tell her stories from right here in Roanoke. She has been able to tell award-winning stories set in WW2 London, 1781 Charlottesville, 1912 Roanoke, 1971, WW1 France and Salem and current day...all convincingly from right here in town. Shelton is a young, up-and-coming artist to watch!”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Shelton: “I love how there is a little bit of everything here and something for everyone. It’s the perfect intersection between big city and nature. As a filmmaker, I love that I can find mountains, bodies of water, cityscapes, historic buildings, cobblestone and brick paths, forests and mansions right here in Roanoke! It’s very rich in history, which I love. Everywhere you turn there is a story to be told. I love that Roanoke has such a love and appreciation for the arts. Aside from the theatres, opera, ballet companies, fine arts museums and more, filmmaking is alive and well here in Roanoke. I believe that our area is a perfect location for telling stories through film!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Shelton: “I love to include the Roanoke Valley in my filmmaking endeavors in any way I can. Whether it’s using my camera to capture a local play to promote the rich cultural events Roanoke has to offer, highlighting a historic site or including the sites around Roanoke as a backdrop for a story I want to tell, I am always inspired around town! My hope is that in the future, I can continue to bring my passion of filmmaking to Roanoke. I would love to see more film professionals choose to stay in Roanoke or move here to pursue the craft.”