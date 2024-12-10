40 Under 40: Jocelyn Ashwell

Jocelyn Ashwell, 37 / Product Development Manager, Firefli

Expand Jocelyn Ashwell

With over 13 years in digital marketing, SEO and product development, Jocelyn Ashwell drives innovation and excellence at Firefli. As the head of the NerdU series, she fosters continuous learning through team-led presentations and expert sessions, strengthening Firefli’s reputation as a leader in award-winning digital solutions.

A passionate community advocate, Ashwell founded Firefli Gives, a program providing up to $100,000 in pro-bono services annually to nonprofits. Her work with organizations like the Council of Community Services and NRV Cares has empowered these groups with scalable, accessible digital tools to enhance their missions. “I hope my passion translates into more inclusive and confident female leaders in Roanoke,” she says. “Growing and connecting women, particularly in male-dominated industries, is important.”

Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Virginia Tech, 2009

Active in the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council’s WoTech initiative, advocating for women in technology

Led multiple projects recognized with Silver Awards at the W3 Awards for creative and technical excellence, including U.S. Women, Peace, and Security Index, Great American Treasures and Torc Robotics

Community Involvement:

Founder of Firefli Gives, an initiative donating up to $100,000 annually in pro-bono services to non-profits

Led the development of websites for the Council of Community Services, Disability Rights and Resource Center and NRV Cares

Active participant in the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council's WoTech initiative, advocating for women in technology

Awards & Recognition:

Led projects recognized with Silver Awards at the W3 Awards for creative and technical excellence

U.S. Women, Peace and Security Index: Expanded the website for the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, implementing ADA-compliant data visualizations

Great American Treasures: Developed a digital platform for The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, enhancing tourism and education for over 60 historic sites

Torc Robotics: Created a website for Torc’s autonomous vehicle solutions, contributing to advancements in safe transportation technology

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love the community you can create here. Even as a smaller town, there is something for everyone and always a way to join in, meet people or give back.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I hope my passion translates into more inclusive and confident female leaders in Roanoke. Growing and connecting women, particularly in male dominated industries, is important. I had great mentors and I hope to be a great mentor/peer to many women.”

From the Nomination: “Jocelyn Ashwell is a visionary leader and trailblazer in the technology sector, currently serving as the Product Development Manager at Firefli. … As a woman leader in a technical field, Jocelyn embodies the blueprint for what women in leadership should be. Her colleagues praise her for providing support, room to breathe and a safe space to express true feelings. … Ashwell’s dedication to community involvement extends beyond these projects. By leveraging her expertise in technology and marketing, she empowers non-profits and women in tech to harness digital tools that enhance their effectiveness and reach. Ashwell’s journey from a self-taught developer to a leader and mentor showcases her remarkable determination and dedication to growth. She not only achieves excellence herself but also elevates those around her, making her an invaluable asset to the Roanoke technology community.”