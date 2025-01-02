40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2025

From an incredible 124 nominations, we are thrilled to introduce the 40 Under 40 Class of 2025!
These changemakers represent the very best of our region—leaders, innovators and visionaries who are shaping the future of the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Their dedication, passion and hard work make a meaningful impact in their communities, careers and causes, and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate them.
Meet this exceptional group and discover more about their journeys, as well as the heartfelt nominations that brought their stories to light, by visiting their pages linked below.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate these outstanding individuals and to all the nominees whose efforts make our region stronger. Congratulations to the 40 Under 40 Class of 2025—your achievements inspire us all and set the bar high for future generations!
Want to be notified when nominations are open for the Class of 2026? SIGN UP HERE.
The Class of 2025 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Jocelyn Ashwell, 37 / Product Development Manager, Firefli
Viridiana Beltran, 34 / Advocate for Roanoke Catholic School, Roanoke Catholic School / Owner of Spotless Cleaning LLC
CJ Boothe, 39 / Transportation Division Manager, Richardson-Wayland-Ferreira
Jamie Brackenrich, 39 / Nurse Practitioner, Align Neurology
Tyler Carter, 35 / Community Reinvestment Administrator, Carter Bank
Alexandria Pilot Chambers, 38 / Assistant Director of Operations, Center for Neurobiology Research, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion
Michael Davis, 27 / Nursing Home Administrator, Adjunct Professor, Our Lady of the Valley, Roanoke College, South College (& Los Angeles Pacific University)
Jeremy Eubank, 38 / Director of Athletics, North Cross High School
Halee Simmons Evans, 32 / Nursing Home Administrator, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab
Jessica Fintel, 36 / Business Manager, Fintel Family Dentistry
La'Shay Foreman, 31 / School Social Worker, Hurt Park Elementary School - Roanoke City Public Schools
Karli Foster, 24 / Economic Development, Franklin County
Jared Frye, 39 / Farmer, C & F Farms, LLC
Caitlin Gills, 34 / Marketing Manager, Roanoke County Public Library
Gregory Hanlon, 35 / Assistant Vice President for Advancement, Roanoke College
Amanda Holcomb, 37 / Director of Community Engagement, Council of Community Services
Justin Hubbard, 36 / School Resource Officer, Roanoke County Police Department
Danielle Johnson, 37 / School Social Worker, Roanoke City Public Schools
Devin Journiette, 28 / Fellow, International Economic Development Council
Nick Kaknes, 38 / Internal Medicine Physician, GluTox Health, LewisGale Medical Center
Genya Kalinina, 32 / Social Media Entrepreneur, Hello Roanoke
Brooke Keen, 31 / Quality Assurance Coordinator, Wall Residences (Supported Living/In-Home Support Services, Western Region - NRV, ROA, Central VA, and Danville)
Montana Kimrey, 27 / Donor and Community Relations Coordinator, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia
Lacey Leonard, 30 / Assistant Gallery Director, Roanoke College
William Long, 39 / Director of Transit Planning & Special Projects, Valley Metro
Stephanie Mathena, 33 / Principal Planner, Franklin County
Patrick McCrady, 39 / Director of Mining Services, Titan America, Roanoke Cement
Sara Millehan, 30 / Owner, Early Childhood Education, Ivybrook Academy
Claire Mitzel, 27 / Director of Communications and Public Relations, Roanoke City Public Schools
Laven Newsom, 34 / Vice President, Damon Company
Daniel Pinard, 30 / Cultural and Economic Development Director, Town of Rocky Mount
Arah Robbins, DO, 35 / Physician, Carilion Clinic
Caitlyn Scaggs, 38 / Founder, Connect 936 & Author of “Worth It & Wonderful”
Lottie Schottmiller, 38 / Director of Human Resources & Facilities, Delta Dental of Virginia
Allison Shok, 37 / Chief Strategy Officer, Code One Training Solutions; Partner, AED Team
Eric Sichau, 33 / President & CEO, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce
Meg Smith, 35 / Chief Operating Officer, MKB, REALTORS
Lindsay Thorn, 34 / Owner/Dentist, LAT Dentistry
Justin Wilson, 38 / Commercial Banker, First Citizens Bank
Cedric Wilson, 37 / Licensed Professional Counselor, Seeking Wellness