40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2025

From an incredible 124 nominations, we are thrilled to introduce the 40 Under 40 Class of 2025!

These changemakers represent the very best of our region—leaders, innovators and visionaries who are shaping the future of the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Their dedication, passion and hard work make a meaningful impact in their communities, careers and causes, and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate them.

Meet this exceptional group and discover more about their journeys, as well as the heartfelt nominations that brought their stories to light, by visiting their pages linked below.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate these outstanding individuals and to all the nominees whose efforts make our region stronger. Congratulations to the 40 Under 40 Class of 2025—your achievements inspire us all and set the bar high for future generations!

Want to be notified when nominations are open for the Class of 2026? SIGN UP HERE.

The Class of 2025 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Jocelyn Ashwell, 37 / Product Development Manager, Firefli

Viridiana Beltran, 34 / Advocate for Roanoke Catholic School, Roanoke Catholic School / Owner of Spotless Cleaning LLC

CJ Boothe, 39 / Transportation Division Manager, Richardson-Wayland-Ferreira

Jamie Brackenrich, 39 / Nurse Practitioner, Align Neurology

Tyler Carter, 35 / Community Reinvestment Administrator, Carter Bank

Alexandria Pilot Chambers, 38 / Assistant Director of Operations, Center for Neurobiology Research, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion

Michael Davis, 27 / Nursing Home Administrator, Adjunct Professor, Our Lady of the Valley, Roanoke College, South College (& Los Angeles Pacific University)

Jeremy Eubank, 38 / Director of Athletics, North Cross High School

Halee Simmons Evans, 32 / Nursing Home Administrator, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab

Jessica Fintel, 36 / Business Manager, Fintel Family Dentistry

La'Shay Foreman, 31 / School Social Worker, Hurt Park Elementary School - Roanoke City Public Schools

Karli Foster, 24 / Economic Development, Franklin County

Jared Frye, 39 / Farmer, C & F Farms, LLC

Caitlin Gills, 34 / Marketing Manager, Roanoke County Public Library

Gregory Hanlon, 35 / Assistant Vice President for Advancement, Roanoke College

Amanda Holcomb, 37 / Director of Community Engagement, Council of Community Services

Justin Hubbard, 36 / School Resource Officer, Roanoke County Police Department

Danielle Johnson, 37 / School Social Worker, Roanoke City Public Schools

Devin Journiette, 28 / Fellow, International Economic Development Council

Nick Kaknes, 38 / Internal Medicine Physician, GluTox Health, LewisGale Medical Center

Genya Kalinina, 32 / Social Media Entrepreneur, Hello Roanoke

Brooke Keen, 31 / Quality Assurance Coordinator, Wall Residences (Supported Living/In-Home Support Services, Western Region - NRV, ROA, Central VA, and Danville)

Montana Kimrey, 27 / Donor and Community Relations Coordinator, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia

Lacey Leonard, 30 / Assistant Gallery Director, Roanoke College

William Long, 39 / Director of Transit Planning & Special Projects, Valley Metro

Stephanie Mathena, 33 / Principal Planner, Franklin County

Patrick McCrady, 39 / Director of Mining Services, Titan America, Roanoke Cement

Sara Millehan, 30 / Owner, Early Childhood Education, Ivybrook Academy

Claire Mitzel, 27 / Director of Communications and Public Relations, Roanoke City Public Schools

Laven Newsom, 34 / Vice President, Damon Company

Daniel Pinard, 30 / Cultural and Economic Development Director, Town of Rocky Mount

Arah Robbins, DO, 35 / Physician, Carilion Clinic

Caitlyn Scaggs, 38 / Founder, Connect 936 & Author of “Worth It & Wonderful”

Lottie Schottmiller, 38 / Director of Human Resources & Facilities, Delta Dental of Virginia

Allison Shok, 37 / Chief Strategy Officer, Code One Training Solutions; Partner, AED Team

Eric Sichau, 33 / President & CEO, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce

Meg Smith, 35 / Chief Operating Officer, MKB, REALTORS

Lindsay Thorn, 34 / Owner/Dentist, LAT Dentistry

Justin Wilson, 38 / Commercial Banker, First Citizens Bank

Cedric Wilson, 37 / Licensed Professional Counselor, Seeking Wellness

