A Journalist No More

At a time when journalists are needed more than ever, some of the best in the Roanoke Valley—and elsewhere—are bailing out for other jobs.

Award-winning Roanoke Times editorial page editor Dwayne Yancey put it this way:

“I’ve been at The Roanoke Times since 1982. In that time, I’ve seen lots of people come and go – some to other journalism jobs, some to non-journalism jobs. I’m not sure the reasons for leaving journalism have changed over time. It usually goes like this:

“Journalism can be very stressful with lots of long hours and odd hours and at some point, some people get tired of that and want something more regular.

“Public relations jobs have always paid more than journalism jobs.

“A third and fourth reason for people to leave the profession: they’re either forced out as jobs are eliminated or they see what’s happened to others and want to be pro-active rather than re-active.”

Whatever the reasons, journalists nationally and locally are leaving their chosen field at a time when that field is under intense attack. Journalists are even being characterized as “an enemy of the people.”

“Local journalism is going extinct across America,” wrote Politico recently. Journalism “is toast,” said Warren Buffett, whose BH Media owns The Roanoke Times and other Virginia newspapers.

Pew Research says the number of employees in newspaper newsrooms dropped from 71,000 in 2008 to 39,000 by 2017. Newspaper ad revenue “was nearly a third of what it was the decade before, falling to 18 billion from $49 billion,” wrote Politico recently, calling the newspaper business “a shadow of the behemoth it once was.”

TV has a different story, though mid-market journalists continue to look for other work. The Local Television Digital News Association reports TV “is excelling in the digital age. … revenue is increasing, defying expectations set by newspapers. Furthermore, employment is stable. Viewership numbers are declining, albeit slowly.” But reporters are leaving in droves, to be replaced by the next generation.

Washington & Lee University assistant journalism professor Doug Cumming, a former newspaper reporter, has trained reporters who have worked in the Roanoke Valley. He received a jolt in his thinking of late: “Last year’s sophomore class, when it was time to declare a major, opted for ‘strategic communication’ in our department at almost three times the rate of those that picked ‘journalism’ … after years of being close to a balance between the two. That has stunned us here in this department, where the faculty of eight can claim almost 200 years of collective experience, and a few top awards at big-name papers … But alas, it’s what they seem to want now—or maybe it’s their parents’ ill-informed ideas of the future of those two fields [journalism and public relations] for an elite W&L graduate.”

Bill Kovarik, a Radford University journalism professor and former newspaper reporter, backs up Cumming’s observations: “We have roughly the same number of students in communication overall but fewer in journalism. Students are worried about jobs and they get a lot of social pressure. Radford has cut back on the frequency of journalism classes, with advanced classes being taught every other semester now.”

Kovarik sees some light ahead: “RU journalism is in the process of re-imagining the curriculum and having a new emphasis on media services to bring back financial stability to community papers. New technology has undercut advertising revenue, but at the same time, new technology opens lots of avenues for public service.”

The Roanoke Valley is a mid-sized market for all its news gathering agencies: TV, radio, newspapers, magazines and the internet. As such, pay levels are relatively low, according to journalists who work here, and the temptation to leave journalism is high, especially for PR jobs with large corporations. Virginia Tech has about 100 people in communications, according to Virginia Tech communications executive Eric Earnhart, considerably more than The Roanoke Times, which has become a dependable source for Tech employees, as have local TV stations.

We undertook to identify many of the journalists who’ve moved on and to chat with a few. Here is what they have to say:

Zeke Barlow is a former Roanoke Times reporter (called by columnist Dan Casey “hands-down my favorite reporter at TRT. He was always curious, intrepid as hell, always landed the story and never filed his ego with it”) who is now in public information at Virginia Tech.

He says his move to Tech “was a natural transition for me. I wanted to tell good stories. I still do that.” He believes “public relations and journalism [professionals] are cut from the same cloth. … I didn’t want to go to just any corporation. Virginia Tech has a great story to tell.”

Even with the move, “journalism is who I am,” he says.

Carole Tarrant was editor of The Roanoke Times when it was bought by BH Media. She is now Coordinator of Development at Virginia Western Community College. She and publisher Debbie Meade were replaced in the ownership change. It was, she says, “a bad breakup of a relationship.” She “felt like I had done what I should have done and I tried to do my best,” working “so hard for so long.” She was hurt, disillusioned and disappointed because “the new company didn’t appreciate what I had done.”

Tarrant was “so in love with journalism” and believed she could get a high-ranking job elsewhere, “but in a blink [being replaced] could happen again.” She believes newspapers were “very late understanding the change” that was happening around them. “We were spending money for custom fonts for a re-design” rather than for reporters. “It is infuriating to think about it.”

Her new job is completely different, raising money for scholarships. She says, “I give away money,” and smiles. She also gets “to see the inner-workings” of an organization by “people who want to keep their names out of the paper.”

She remains a fan—and subscriber—to The Times and doesn’t “want to leave a bleak impression” about the future of newspapers. “Most who leave want it to survive.”

