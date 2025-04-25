All About the Water

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The opportunities for adventure at Smith Mountain Lake are all but endless.

× Expand Dan Smith “We believe in supporting each other, whether we’re out on the water or socializing on land. We welcome anyone interested in learning more about sailing, racing or is just curious about getting out on the water.” —David Chapin

“There is nothing better than getting on the water, filling sails, and quietly sailing down the Roanoke arm of Smith Mountain Lake to the confluence of the Roanoke and Blackwater, seeing the seasons change on Smith Mountain and around the lake. Viewing the mountain through all seasons and turning around and seeing the Peaks of Otter in the distance is wonderful. Spotting great blue herons, bald eagles, osprey, and even loons that often call adds to the pleasure. Nature through the seasons is a special treat at the lake.” –Bob Pohlad, sailor

Since its creation in March of 1966 in order to generate electricity, Smith Mountain Lake has taken on its modern image as a recreation Mecca. The water in the lake draws thousands of boaters, swimmers, skiers, kayakers, luxury cruisers, sailors and those seeking to land a giant striped bass each summer.

Those who live on the banks of what is simply known in the region as The Lake, indulge in its waters in one way or another daily, whether it’s a sunset or sunrise, coffee on the deck, a multitude of festivals in all seasons, boating, swimming and a tight-knit community that loves water-based activities.

Former nurse and popular local musician Sherry Butler Payne and her musician husband Jim Canody, who live on the lake, enjoy “fishing, the view and many restaurants available lakefront. We like to anchor at one of the many out-of-the-way beaches and play or camp. Everyone enjoys being pulled behind the boat from my four-year-old grandson to my 80-year-old sister.”

Among the activities growing almost exponentially in popularity is sailing. There are several sailing clubs and one of their regular activities is racing. For example, the Virginia Inland Sailing Association is located on 32 acres next to Bernard’s Landing. It is a self-help club run by nearly 160 families.

× Expand Dan Smith Kayaking on Smith Mountain Lake can be dicey, but the view at sunset is worth the challenge for many.

Says David Chapin of the Blackwater Racing Association, “We believe sailing and racing are more than just sports — they’re a way to build community. Our sailors range from novices to national champions. Many of us learned to sail when we were young, and we welcome the chance to reconnect with the sport and compete amongst friends. We have multiple race days during the spring and fall racing seasons, and each includes some social activities.

“We believe in supporting each other, whether we’re out on the water or socializing on land. We welcome anyone who is interested in learning more about sailing, racing or is just curious about getting out on the water. Our experienced members are here to help less experienced sailors build confidence on the water while fostering a strong sense of camaraderie. For those who already have sailing experience, there’s no better way to sharpen your skills than racing with friends.

Dawn Pierce says, “Virginia Inland Sailing Association’s (VISA) mission is to further the sport of sailing. We have several camps during the year for anyone who wants to experience sailing and decide if it is a sport you would want to incorporate in your daily life. This sport can be a gamechanger for many.”

Bob Boone says of The Blackwater Yacht Racing Association, “It is an active sailing club with spring and fall racing for keel boats from 20 feet and up.”

Pohlad, a retired Ferrum College professor, says, “The beauty of the area, the size of the lake and the quality of the water year-round make it a special place. Our group at Ferrum [where he taught for 41 years] has been doing water quality monitoring at the lake for 38 years. The water quality at the lake is great. Swimming and watersports should be enjoyed.

“The only caution would be when there is the sign of green in the water, which only occurs at isolated times during the summer in some coves and often not at all. Last year we didn’t have any instances, just like most years. In 2023 there were a number of blooms (high blue-green algae) that should be avoided.

