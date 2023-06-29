An Ideal Medical Practice?

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Direct Primary Care practices are springing up in the Roanoke Valley, giving patients another choice in how they are treated and how they pay for it.

× Expand Courtesy of Dr. Christy Arthur Dr. Christy Arthur: “I want to stay small because I value relationships.”

"This is the way every doctor wants to practice medicine. The doctors want it, and the patients want it.”—Dr. Christy Arthur

The topic was Direct Primary Care (DPC) and Christy Arthur didn’t mince words. This is a type of care based on the retainer. Patients pay a monthly fee (usually about $100 individually, $150 for a small family) to the physician or nurse practitioner practice and when a problem arises, there is no additional charge for treatment, whether it’s a hangnail, the flu or a broken arm.

Roanoke now has a Direct Primary Care office founded by an experienced family physician (Arthur) and another founded by 11-year-veteran nurse practitioner Rachel Meadows. At press time, there was also the office in nearby Daleville of Dr. Russell Slayton, also a family medicine practitioner.

Dan Smith Nurse Practitioner Rachel Meadows was frustrated with “barriers to people trying to access care.”

Here are the basics: DPC comes in “pure” and “hybrid” models, the former not billing insurance, and the hybrid mixing DPC and fee for service. The offices are generally small, serving about 500 patients where they might serve 3,000 in a traditional large practice. The smaller patient count means more time with each patient and that is one of the most significant draws, practitioners say. The downside is that specialists are not covered by the monthly payment and hospital stays are an extra expense.

Still, says Arthur, “Out-of-pocket lab prices are very reasonable. For example, a patient would pay only $4 for a blood count and $5 for an electrolyte panel. For many patients with insurance, it costs less to pay out of pocket at these discounted rates.”

DPC is growing rapidly nationally because, practitioners insist, it puts doctors back in charge of health care. That means, in most instances, that the physicians or nurse practitioners take more time with each patient; patients have easier access; and the health care professionals treat the whole patient.

Meadows had 19 total years of practice as a registered nurse and nurse practitioner at Carilion and Marathon Health before founding Restoration Direct Primary Care in September of 2021. She was frustrated with “barriers to people trying to access care.” An average of seven minutes spent with patients prevented that “total care” approach. She came to believe traditional care was limited in the quality of care it could provide, she says, so she began researching options and discovered DPC.

“I am able to provide personalized care for about 500 patients now,” she says. She does not practice obstetrics and gynecology, but she makes house calls and visits to newborns. “I have great work-life balance and [work] isn’t stressful. I’m not overworked.” She says she and her patients “talk while I am evaluating. We talk in depth about what’s going on in their lives and we come up with a plan.”

Gratifying? “It absolutely is,” she says emphatically. And she has time for her husband, Scott Meadows (“rock-solid support,” she says), and her 14- and-12-year-old daughters.

