An Insider’s Guide to Spring & Summer Adventures

In Virginia’s Blue Ridge, you’re never far from your next great adventure.

Pete Eshelman is the director of Roanoke Outside, an economic development initiative of the Roanoke Regional Partnership that uses outdoor recreation to attract businesses, talent and visitors. He’s happiest on the water, in the woods or anywhere he can trade stories with fellow adventurers.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Outside More than 60 miles of trail await you at Carvins Cove.

In Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the outdoors isn’t something you plan around — it’s part of everyday life. Here, three mountain ranges converge, rivers carve through valleys and lakes hide in the folds of forested hills. Whether you’re a lifelong local or you just unpacked your first moving box, you’re never far from your next great adventure.

I’ve spent years exploring these ridges, rivers and trails, sometimes for work, often for fun, and I’ve learned that the best spots aren’t always the most famous. This is my personal guide to the places that keep me coming back each spring and summer, from cliff-top views to quiet coves. Pack your gear, block a Saturday and let’s get outside.

Views Worth the Climb

Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Outside Located along the famed Appalachian Trail, the Dragon’s Tooth hike is a must-do.

In the Blue Ridge, a great hike isn’t just about exercise. It’s about the payoff. Sometimes that means standing on a cliff edge with the valley at your feet; other times, it’s reaching a waterfall that cools you with its spray. The trails here reward every step.

Tinker Cliffs

Tinker Cliffs is the less-crowded cousin to McAfee Knob, with a sweeping, 180-degree panorama over the Catawba Valley. The trail climbs steadily through forest and along rocky outcroppings until the trees suddenly part and the whole valley stretches beneath you.

Insider tip: Bring a real lunch, not just a granola bar; you’ll want time to sit, eat and soak in the view. Early morning starts mean cooler temps and a better chance at having the summit to yourself.

Apple Orchard Falls

At 200 feet, Apple Orchard Falls is one of the tallest cascades in Virginia. In late spring, rhododendron blooms frame the waterfall and the mist keeps the air cool. The hike winds through hardwood forest before dropping to a viewing platform that lets you feel the spray on your face.

Insider tip: Start early. The rocks get slick from mist and the trail is most magical when it’s quiet. Parking is limited, so arriving before mid-morning helps you snag a spot.

Where the Water Calls

Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Outside Kayaking the Roanoke River Blueway.

When the air warms up, there’s nothing better than being on the water. Whether it’s a still mountain lake, a meandering river or a shaded creek, paddling gives you a front-row seat to the wild side of the Blue Ridge: herons fishing, deer sipping from the shore and cool breezes rolling off the water.

Philpott Lake

Philpott Lake’s rocky bluffs and forested shores make it feel like a hidden wilderness. Paddling here means exploring coves where herons stalk the shallows and the only sound is your paddle dipping in the water.

Insider tip: The best campsite to book at Salthouse Branch Park campground is spot #54 as it’s private, shaded and right on the water. From camp, you can launch your kayak straight into the water.

James River

The James River offers one of the most scenic, beginner-friendly paddles in the region. The stretch from Buchanan to Arcadia delivers mountain views, sandy banks and calm pools with just enough current to keep things interesting.

Insider tip: Let Twin River Outfitters rent you a boat or help set a shuttle — they make the logistics effortless, so you can just enjoy the float.

Pedal, Glide and Roll

Some days call for covering more ground. In the Blue Ridge, that might mean pedaling a riverside trail, coasting along a greenway or even letting the river carry you downstream in a tube. Each mile offers a different perspective and often a different pace.

Jackson River Scenic Trail

This former rail line now rolls gently along the Jackson River, offering a ride or walk that’s equal parts relaxation and scenery. Wildflowers edge the trail in late spring, and the river’s clear pools invite a quick wade.

Insider tip: Rent a tube from Alleghany Outdoors, walk about a third of a mile up the trail and hop in the river for a two-hour float right back to where you started. It’s a lazy afternoon done right.

Roanoke River Greenway

Start your adventure at Green Hill Park, where wide open fields meet the Roanoke River. From there, follow the paved path as it winds through shady stretches with mountain backdrops, benches, fishing spots and easy access points along the way. It’s a perfect out-and-back ride for all skill levels.

Insider tip: Bring a rod. Casting a line in the Roanoke River between pedal stretches is a great way to slow the pace (and maybe catch dinner).

Adventure Hubs

