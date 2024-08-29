Arts & Culture in Virginia's Blue Ridge

The story below is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s arts and culture scene is buzzing with events like art exhibitions, dance and theater performances and live music. From fun family activities to romantic date nights and everything in between, explore the variety of experiences our community has to offer.

Blue Ridge Institute & Museum

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum (BRIM) was established by Ferrum College in 1973 to document, interpret and present the folk heritage of the Blue Ridge region. Since that time the Institute has grown steadily, conducting folk arts programming, research and fieldwork throughout Virginia and Middle Appalachia. In recognition of its contributions to the heritage of Virginia, the Institute was designated the State Center for Blue Ridge Folklore by Governor Gerald Baliles and the Virginia legislature in 1986. BlueRidgeInstitute.org

Expand Cloud Bobby Photography Grandin Theatre

Grandin Theatre

The Grandin Theatre Foundation is the geographic, historic and economic anchor for the historic Grandin Village – widely regarded as the finest example of a mixed-use neighborhood in southwest Virginia. The Theatre is an upstream economic driver and cultural community center that serves as a cultural icon in the Roanoke Valley. grandintheatre.com

Jefferson Center

Expand Cloud Bobby Photography jefferson Center

Jefferson Center, Roanoke’s celebrated performing arts and cultural engagement center, is pleased to announce its 2024-2025 Season. As the Jefferson Center building celebrates 100 years of serving the community, it will also be hosting more than 27 artists over the upcoming 10 months. The season will kick off with legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris and will continue to bring in renowned favorites like The Wood Brothers and Rickie Lee Jones. It will also introduce upcoming artists like New York-born, L.A.-based jazz artist Julius Rodriguez and country-rock star Jessica Lynn. Beyond music, highlights include Garrison Keillor as he, Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky bring a charming blend of stand-up and storytelling. The season features fun new events like an all-night party with Jstop Latin Soul as well as holiday programming including a theatre production of A Christmas Carol as well Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Creole Christmas. Visit ww.jeffcenter.org for the full lineup.

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

In its spectacular theatre and captivating galleries, Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center presents renowned artists from around the globe and close to home, with a special focus on experiences that expand cultural awareness and deepen understanding. Here, the arts are a catalyst for engagement, inspiration and discovery.

The 2024-25 performance season celebrates the power of the arts to amplify life experiences, personal stories and the universal ties that connect. Filled with legendary performers, bold voices and soul-stirring rhythms from around the world, the new season has something for everyone — classical favorites, Broadway blockbusters, jazz and global sounds, innovative dance and theatre works, and fantastical family-friendly worlds of imagination.

The center’s galleries are always free and open to the public, including opening receptions, which are the perfect social opportunity to come together and learn about the new exhibitions.

Learn more about the Moss Arts Center’s performances and exhibitions at artscenter.vt.edu.

Open Studios - Botetourt

Open Studios-Botetourt returns on October 19 and 20 featuring four new guest artists and many of your favorites. The Tour promises Botetourt County’s beautiful mountain views covered with fall foliage. Leisurely travel to artist homes and studios filled with art to meet the artists. Details can be found at openstudiosbotetourt.com.

Expand Dongsoo Choi Opera Roanoke

Opera Roanoke

Experience a captivating 2024/25 opera season filled with family drama! Opera Roanoke presents Benjamin Britten’s haunting The Turn of the Screw, where secrets and tensions unravel in a gothic tale of obsession. Then, delight in Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi, a witty romp that showcases the chaos of inheritance and ambition. Don’t miss this extraordinary blend of suspense and humor that will leave you spellbound. For information and tickets, visit operaroanoke.org.

Southwest Virginia Ballet

Expand Dan McDilda Photography Southwest Virginia Ballet

Experience the magic of the holidays with Southwest Virginia Ballet’s beloved production of The Nutcracker! Witness a charming Christmas Eve unfold, filled with dancing dolls, a fierce battle between mice and soldiers, and a dazzling journey to the Land of Sweets.

This grand production features over 100 talented dancers, including members of Southwest Virginia Ballet’s pre-professional company. Their dedication and artistry bring Tchaikovsky’s timeless score to life in a spectacle of glittering costumes, stunning sets and captivating choreography.

Make The Nutcracker a cherished part of your holiday tradition! Join us at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Friday, December 13th at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 14th at 3 p.m.; or Sunday, December 15th at 3 p.m. Tickets available at svballet.org.

Taubman Museum of Art

Named one of the best designed museums in the nation by Architectural Digest and accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Taubman Museum of Art is home to a widely respected permanent collection and offers rotating exhibitions showcasing work by global, national and regional artists. Opening this fall is Eternally New: The Art Nouveau World of Alphonse Mucha, featuring original works on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and other collections. Bringing Mucha’s Art Nouveau world to life is an accompanying Immersive Art Experience from the Grand Palais in Paris. The Taubman is the first museum outside of Europe to showcase this immersive. TaubmanMuseum.org | Instagram + Facebook: @TaubmanMuseum

