Arts & Culture in Virginia's Blue Ridge

The story below is from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Sponsored Content

From galleries and murals to live performances and pop-up shows, Roanoke’s creative energy is impossible to miss. This is a city where artists, musicians, makers and dreamers shape the soul of the community, one brushstroke, beat or spotlight at a time. We celebrate the local talent bringing bold ideas and vibrant stories to life all across the valley.

× Expand Adobe Stock

Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

Expand Courtesy of Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

The Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech presents renowned artists from around the globe and close to home. Here, the arts are a catalyst for engagement, inspiration, and discovery.

This season, the center invites you to experience something extraordinary. Step into a space where real moments unfold before you and every note, movement, and story draws you in. Because live performance isn’t just something you watch — it’s something you feel. You’ll find Bach to bluegrass with mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile; delicate jazz guitar with Bill Frisell; family-friendly acrobatics with Cirque Mechanics; sweeping sounds with London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; and so much more.

In the center’s galleries, explore compelling exhibitions from renowned contemporary artists. Free opening receptions and artist talks are the perfect opportunity to come together and learn more about the work. Learn more at artscenter.vt.edu.

The Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

Expand Courtesy of The Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia The Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

Discover the stories of early American life at the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia in Staunton, VA. This living history museum brings to life the diverse cultures that shaped America through working farms, historic buildings, costumed interpreters, and hands-on activities. Explore traditional homesteads from Africa, Europe, and America - including Native Americans, and learn how people lived, worked, and built communities across centuries. With exhibits, seasonal events, and programs for all ages, the museum offers a dynamic and engaging experience for the whole family. Plan your visit at frontiermuseum.org.

Grandin Theatre

The Grandin Theatre Foundation is the geographic, historic and economic anchor for the historic Grandin Village – widely regarded as the finest example of a mixed-use neighborhood in southwest Virginia. The Theatre is an upstream economic driver and cultural community center that serves as a cultural icon in the Roanoke Valley.

Jefferson Center

Expand Cloud Bobby Photography Jefferson Center

Jefferson Center is a nonprofit performing arts venue in Roanoke, Virginia, known for presenting world-class music, theater, and cultural events in the intimate Shaftman Performance Hall.

The 2025–2026 season features an exciting mix of legendary performers and rising stars, including Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Isaak, Molly Tuttle, Little Feat, Greensky Bluegrass, and more.

With events ranging from high-energy bluegrass and jazz to festive holiday shows and vibrant dance nights, Jefferson Center continues to be a cultural cornerstone in the region—celebrating artistry, community, and connection.

View the full season lineup and get tickets at www.jeffcenter.org.

Open Studios - Botetourt

Open Studios-Botetourt returns on October 18 and 19 featuring new guest artists and many of your favorites. The Tour promises Botetourt County’s beautiful mountain views covered with fall foliage. Leisurely travel to artist homes and studios filled with art to meet the artists. Details can be found at openstudiosbotetourt.com.

Opera Roanoke

Expand Courtesy of Opera Roanoke Opera Roanoke

Opera Roanoke proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary season with a spectacular lineup showcasing the power and passion of live opera. Expect dazzling performances, internationally renowned artists, and community collaborations that honor half a century of artistic excellence. For tickets and information visit operaroanoke.org.

Taubman Museum of Art

Expand Courtesy of Taubman Museum of Art Taubman Museum of Art

Named one of the nation’s best free museums by Newsweek in 2025, the Taubman Museum of Art is home to a widely respected permanent collection and hosts rotating exhibitions showcasing work by global, national, and regional artists. Opening this fall is Making American Artists: Stories from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, featuring works from PAFA’s esteemed collection that helped define new chapters in American art history. Amidst this selection emerge the compelling stories of underrepresented artists, including Mary Cassatt, Barkley L. Hendricks, Edward Hopper, Alice Neel, Georgia O’Keeffe, and more. TaubmanMuseum.org | Instagram + Facebook: @TaubmanMuseum

The story above is from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!