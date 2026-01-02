Arts & Energy: The Creative Vision of Vibrant Communities

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

In a region like ours, you’ll never have an excuse to be bored!

Douglas Jackson is a development specialist with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. After studying creative writing at Hollins, he applied for the Roanoke Arts Commission. Nineteen years later, he’s still involved as the City’s arts and culture coordinator and happily contributing to the place he calls home.

Learn more about the Roanoke Arts Commission and how local art impacts our community on their website.

× Expand Courtesy of The Harvester The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount offers an intimate concert experience and world-class shows.

There’s something special in the communities we love among Virginia’s Blue Ridge. I felt it when I landed here no more than 20 years ago, eager to explore the character of a place that clearly continues in a long line of believers, business leaders, investors and, as our tourism friends say, lovers. What we really care about shows in the places we actively create around us.

From the star atop Mill Mountain to Botetourt’s historic towns, Franklin County’s Crooked Road destinations and the unique characters of Main Street Salem and Downtown Vinton, we’re still forming a region of special places. For these, our arts offerings are key drivers. Our communities are filled with creative people making our places even better.

The region surprises with its cultural riches: the Taubman Museum of Art; specialty history museums; a symphony; opera, ballet and theatre companies; galleries and festivals; and collectives of creators popping up in public spaces to sketch, make, paint, drum, jam, dance, juggle, sing and even read together. I suspect that for all of those attracted to the area’s ease of living, natural beauty and outdoor access, there are as many staying because it’s a great place to create. These creators rightly feel they are contributing to something — and someplace — special through their very specific activities and devotions.

Consider the artist, the nonprofit board member or volunteer, the local event organizer, the concert promoter and even the number-one fan eager for the front-row excitement of being part of something they love. Theirs are the loves that bring a community to life. Their creativity equates to vision. Artists, after all, make a life in seeing what’s not yet there.

Expand Aaron Spicer The Daisy Art Parade has quickly become a favorite annual tradition, connecting locals and neighborhoods through art.

These enthusiasts are tenacious. When we share the things that get our engines revving, we can be unrelenting. Speaking of engines, car shows are a great example: those proud, hard-laboring mechanics nearly pop shirt buttons with pride, creative spirit and the desire to connect over their cars.

It’s that spirit and fortitude strong communities require. The same energy radiates from music lovers and history buffs, dance aficionados and architectural preservation advocates. It vibrates across the crowd gathered over locally grown foods at the Grandin Community Market.

Virginia’s Main Street communities know that their arts and cultural assets are a ready battery of this community-building energy. Across the state, downtowns and neighborhoods are working to retain and strengthen the much-loved historic character of traditional business districts. Each of these public-private partnerships are pursuing community investment strategies with guidance from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and in most of them, you’ll see local arts and culture as a key leverage point.

It makes sense. Our passions are the heart of things. They define our communities, make towns destinations and create cities that shine. These places we shape together — as an entrepreneur, artist, volunteer, council member, worker, manager, banker, builder.

Let’s celebrate the progress we’re making in our Virginia Blue Ridge communities, many of them currently pursuing Main Street strategies.

Expand Aaron Spicer History lovers (and the kids!) will enjoy a day exploring generations of travel experiences at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

When Roanoke County leaders located an architecturally striking library in Vinton’s business district, town leaders were already at work imagining and fostering what we experience at the town’s core today. They invested in infrastructure, facade improvements, events and support for entrepreneurs. Restaurants, coffee shops, the lively market, retail shops, a popular brewery, murals and an active pottery studio all contribute to a lively, walkable core. Exploring your own creative passion and niche pursuit? The library is the place! Anchoring this district of entrepreneurs and creators pursuing their dreams with a cultural and information resource was a smart move.

Salem’s Main Street has undergone a tremendous improvement through thoughtful development of housing and lodging opportunities. New streetscape and business investments are possible in part because of the cultural engine of Roanoke College. The school is a destination for lectures, exhibits, visiting parents, faculty, hungry students and even attendees of the region’s long-running Elderscholar program. Main Street arts and crafts venues, a popular brewery, restaurants and the Salem Farmer’s Market all contribute to Salem’s strengthening identity.

Botetourt County offers a variety of historic small-town experiences and the rapidly growing Daleville Town Center, itself centered on a programmed seasonal performance space. The front-yard amenity connects residents who linger for performances among the shops and restaurants. With growth in Botetourt’s population come additional resources to help attract new industrial investments and to strengthen the towns, each with their own rooted character and sense of place.

Home to the studio of artist Ed Bordett, Fincastle has a self-guided tour of historic structures that offers a sense of how this community inspires creativity and care. Here, progress means understanding the history and roots of community character.

To better understand Buchanan, check in with the volunteers of the Buchanan Town Improvement Society, founded in 1903 and headquartered at the historic Wilson Warehouse. A walking tour explores layers of commercial history and highlights an arts institution with community heart: the nonprofit 1919 Buchanan Theatre offering late-run and classic films.

Troutville adds to the region’s metro mountain mix with a trail town identity and a family feel. It’s home to Sarah Melendy’s Mountain Thyme Honey and if you want to see entrepreneurial, community-building enthusiasms in action, just visit this beekeeper to share in her love of nature and place.

Franklin County seat Rocky Mount is an easterly gateway to The Crooked Road, an intentional strategy to promote the region’s traditional music heritage and position Southwest Virginia towns as cultural centers. Downtown Rocky Mount has carved out a place as a destination for music lovers found jamming bluegrass at the Dairy Queen and packing The Harvester for renowned acts. Visiting, you get the feeling that the whole town is in on the act, putting on a show and celebrating together. That’s because they are.

Want to learn more about how passionate creators and local arts shape vibrant communities across Virginia’s Blue Ridge? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!