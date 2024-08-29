Ask the Experts: Homes

The story below is from our September/October 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! Sponsored Content From concerns on finances and remodeling to maintenance, decor and more, these local experts can't wait to help. × Expand Building & Remodeling What are the latest window and door trends and innovations? Expand Probably the most prevalent trend that we are seeing is related to the move to a more contemporary look. This ranges from the “Modern Farmhouse” design which takes a very traditional look and uses larger windows, sleeker lines and fewer grilles; to the Ultra Modern designs which feature large expanses of clear glass and very clean lines. As part of this trend, darker colors, especially black, continue to be popular for both the exteriors and interiors. As people want more glass, not only are the windows getting larger but the need to have less window frame and more glass is also desired more and more. In conjunction with the need to have less frame, we are seeing that fiberglass/composite windows are getting more of a foothold against traditional wood and wood clad windows. The inherent strength of these composite materials allows for a much narrower frame design while not compromising the integrity of the window. With the growth of the contemporary design, we are seeing less of a need for interior window trim in exchange for a cleaner “drywall return” look. Since there is no wood trim meeting up with the interior of the windows, there is no need to have a window with a wood interior. The prevailing trend we are seeing with doors is bigger is better. Gone are the days when an 8’ tall door was the limit. Today we can do up to 12’ tall doors, and the widths are getting larger as well. With Multi-slide and Bi-fold doors, we can create an opening over 50’ wide which can extend the interior living space to the great outdoors. On the innovation front, home automation continues to expand and includes windows and doors. Whether it’s simply adding a motorized operator to a large sliding door, or operators on windows which can be tied to home automation systems that can open and close windows and can be controlled from a mobile device or can be pre-programmed to open and close at specified times and close if they sense rain. Another innovation that is new to the residential market is “switchable glass”. This is an electrically charged glass that can change instantly from crystal clear to totally obscure with the flip of a switch. As we trend to larger windows, including bathrooms, this is a great feature which eliminates the need for privacy blinds or shutters. Capps Home Building Center 540-900-6400 shopcapps.com Why are bath and kitchen upgrades so popular? Expand An updated bath or kitchen can make your whole home feel fresh and new. It also adds value to your home while providing an upgrade you can enjoy every day. CMC Supply offers a wide range of superior quality fixtures you can’t find at the big box stores. We also provide expert advice and consultation to help you perfectly match your vision of style and function. Visit any of our showroom locations in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Rocky Mount or Bedford. CMC Supply 2510 Johnson Ave, Roanoke, VA 24017 (540) 982-1095 cmcsupply.com We hear a lot about composite decking, but what are my options for railing around my outdoor living space? Expand Great question! Yes, composite decking seems to get the most attention and fanfare, but your railing choice is just as important. Railing is not just for safety and security, which is paramount, it is also for style and curb appeal. The three most popular styles of railing in our area are vinyl, aluminum and cable. Other options include composite and glass, but they are not widely used in Southwest Virginia. Vinyl is the least expensive option along with requiring little maintenance. Some limits to the vinyl railing are that the color selections are few and the railing is rather large and bulky. Aluminum railing is lower in profile, which does not restrict your view to the lake, mountains, etc. Most are powder coated and add flare to your outdoor living space. Cable railing gives a more modern touch to your space and is even less restrictive on your view. The stainless-steel cabling and powder coated posts are built to last. The cable railing is more expensive than vinyl and aluminum, but with some recent technological advances in installation, the cost has been reduced. So when you are choosing your composite decking, spend as much time and effort on your rail choice as well. You won’t be disappointed when you know you made the right railing selection for your new outdoor living space! Mike Bryant, Co-Owner Construction Marketing LLC 540-339-5279 mike@constructionmarketingllc.com constructionmarketingllc.com How do I avoid unexpected home repair bills? Expand Much like a yearly physical can uncover early warning signs of a health problem, having your home’s major systems checked annually will catch the small problems early which helps you plan for future larger repairs when the timing is best for you. Additionally, the most important benefit of annual systems checks is the peace of mind that you are keeping your family safe and comfortable. If you need an Electrical, Plumbing, or Heating & Air system check we would be happy to help. D.J. Ostrom Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air ostromservices.com 540-253-1559 What insurance should a contractor have when working on my home? Expand This is a common question except that it usually comes in the form of, “Do you have insurance?” Of course we do, but the question and answer are more complicated than a simple question of do you have insurance. In the world of construction, there are many different types of insurance and this forum isn’t long enough to go into all of them, but there are a few that your contractor should DEFINITELY possess. All contractors working on your home should at a minimum have the following insurances starting with General Liability. General Liability is a standard type of insurance that covers non-workers’ comp-related liabilities like catching your house on fire or causing a damaging water leak, etc. The minimum coverage that a contractor should carry is $1 million in coverage for a single occurrence.

The next most critical type of insurance they should carry is workers’ compensation insurance. This insurance covers any workers that are injured on your property; otherwise, you would be on the hook for a contractor’s employee injury. Virginia requires an employer to carry workers’ comp insurance when there are two or more employees, and subcontractors are counted in this calculation. If your contractor tells you that he’s not required to carry workers compensation and there will be more than two different people working on your project, then most likely that contractor is uninsured and is ill-informed about his legal requirements. Your contractor should also carry commercial automobile insurance because there are plenty of situations that could result in a liability for you the customer if they don’t have this policy. Lastly, your contractor should carry Builders’ Risk insurance. Builders’ Risk insurance covers included perils on your project like fire, wind, water and theft. This type of insurance takes the strain off of your homeowners’ insurance policy by covering things not covered by your standard homeowners’ policy. It is also very streamlined in how it covers policy claims and helps prevent legal disputes caused by policy omissions. On your next project, make sure to ask for a copy of the prospective contractor’s certificate of insurance to validate that they have these essential forms of insurance and don’t hire them if they don’t have them. Jay Gauldin, President TBS Construction, LLC 540-484-4752 TBSBuilds.com How can I increase the value of my home? Expand Whether you are looking to sell or just increase your home’s value, there are many things you can do to update your aesthetic! One such thing is updating or installing hardwood flooring. According to the National Association of Realtors, refinishing or installing new hardwood floors can be a beneficial investment. Changing the color or finish of your current hardwood floors can make your home stand out and feel more luxurious. Are you thinking about upgrading and increasing the value of your home, but aren’t sure where to start? Take a look at our website and see all the available options for hardwood flooring upgrades! Sarah Kerschner, Residential Flooring and Design Specialist Whitt Carpet One Floor and Home 540-380-4697 sarah@whittcarpet1.com whittcarpetonesalem.com Home Maintenance Should I hire a professional pressure washer or exterior cleaning service? Can’t I pressure wash my own house? Expand exterior cleaner to wash your house offers numerous benefits. Professionals have the expertise to choose the right method for each surface, whether its pressure washing for hard surfaces like driveways or soft washing for delicate areas like roofs and siding. They use the correct chemical mixes to remove dirt, grime, mold and mildew without damaging your property, ensuring a thorough and safe clean. Professionals are also equipped with high-quality equipment that delivers superior results compared to consumer-grade machines. They understand the right pressure levels and techniques to use, preventing potential damage to your home. Additionally, their services save you time and effort, allowing you to focus on other tasks. While professional services come at a cost, the investment is worth it. The quality of work, the protection of your property and the time saved make it a smart choice for homeowners. Ensuring your home’s exterior is well-maintained can also increase curb appeal and property value. Overall, hiring a professional ensures a safe, efficient and effective cleaning process, providing peace of mind and excellent results. Chris Robitaille, Owner/Operator Legacy Pressure Washing 540-598-6573 robitaillechris@hotmail.com thelegacywash.com Real Estate How’s the market? Are prices of homes going down? Is the market going to crash? Expand It depends on your situation and if you are buying, selling or investing. Prices are not projected to go down. The market isn’t showing a crash. Inventory of homes for sale is still below the norm. Builders are still catching up. Foreclosures are very low. If economic data improves and more inventory becomes available, then the market could influence how people buy and sell homes. Contact me to schedule a free consultation today! Christina Taylor Koloda, Realtor eXp Realty 540-588-2844 christinataylorre@gmail.com christinakoloda.com In the Home What are the different types of jewelry appraisals, and which one is right for me? Expand At AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry, we understand that jewelry appraisals serve different needs. Our insurance appraisals ensure your treasured pieces are adequately covered in case of loss or damage and should be updated every 5 to 7 years. For those looking to sell or donate for tax purposes, our fair market value appraisals offer a current market assessment. If you need a quick sale, our liquidation appraisals provide a swift and straightforward value, perfect for estate settlements or family distributions. Graduate Gemologist Tom Sells, III, offers accurate, detailed evaluations tailored to your specific needs, ensuring you get the most out of your jewelry. Email or call us to set up your appointment for all your appraisal needs. Tom Sells, III, Graduate Gemologist, General Manager AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry 4347 Starkey Rd, Roanoke VA 24018 540-989-7100 info@amrheins.com amrheins.com Can you tell us more about the refrigerant change coming in 2025? Expand New changes are coming to the world of air conditioning! The EPA has introduced updated global warming potential (GWP) limits, a scale that measures the environmental impact of refrigerants. The new limit is set at 750 GWP. For the past 15 years, the HVAC industry has relied on R-410A refrigerant, which has a GWP of 2088. Prior to 2000, R-22 was the standard refrigerant used. Next year, in 2025, the industry will see the introduction of two new refrigerants: R-454B and R-32. Notably, R-454B is composed of 70% R-32. Rest assured, R-410A will still be available for existing systems and will be phased out gradually over the next 15 years. So, even if you install a new system with R-410A today, you’re covered for the foreseeable future. The industry expects to have adequate inventory levels of the new units by late 2024. Stay tuned to BowerFreshAir.com and our Facebook page for the latest updates and information. Mark Flanary, General Manager Bower Heating and Air Conditioning

(540) 904-7600 markf@bowerfreshair.com bowerfreshair.com If I consign items to Crowning Touch, do my things go to auction or to the consignment shop? Expand We pick the best venue where we think you will realize the most for your item. If you are in a hurry to settle an estate and close the books, an auction yields a faster result. Items displayed in our consignment shop also get featured on our e-commerce Shopify site, CrowningTouchMarket.com. However, they may still take several months to sell through in today’s market. If we take your item to sell, we put no restriction on the length of time it can stay in our shop, but the price may be reduced over time. Linda Balentine, President Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services CrowningTouchUSA.com 6704 Williamson Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019 540-982-5800 I want to redecorate my home, but I am on a budget and need some ideas. Expand Redecorating your home can be exciting yet daunting, especially when you’re on a budget. At Grand Home Furnishings, we understand the challenges and are here to help you transform your space without breaking the bank. Our team of knowledgeable Design Consultants is dedicated to working with you every step of the way to plan and execute your dream room while keeping your budget in mind. One of the best ways to save money while redecorating is by leveraging the expertise of our Design Consultants. These professionals will sit with you to understand your vision, preferences and budget constraints. They will then create a personalized plan that includes selecting the right furniture, rugs, accessories and décor that align with your style and financial goals. For larger projects, our experienced staff can provide in-home consultations to design your rooms comprehensively. This service covers everything from choosing the perfect furniture and accessories to coordinate with your flooring and window treatments. By working closely with you, our team ensures that every detail is considered and that the result reflects your taste and personality. One of Grand Home Furnishings’ standout features is our flexible financing options. Everyone should have access to beautiful, well-designed spaces, regardless of budget. Our financing plans are designed to be manageable and tailored to your needs, making it easier for you to invest in quality pieces that will stand the test of time. Additionally, we offer a fixed in-home delivery cost, no matter how many pieces you buy. This transparent pricing model ensures no hidden fees, allowing you to plan your expenses more effectively. Our team will also be present during the delivery to ensure that everything comes together seamlessly, giving you peace of mind that your new furniture and décor are installed correctly. At Grand Home Furnishings, customer satisfaction is our top priority. That’s why we offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your purchase, we will work to make it right. This commitment to excellence and customer care sets us apart and ensures you can shop confidently. In summary, redecorating your home on a budget is entirely possible with the right support and planning. Grand Home Furnishings provides expert guidance, flexible financing and comprehensive services to help you achieve your dream home without financial stress. Visit us today and discover how we can help you transform your space into a beautiful, personalized haven. Colleen Price, Area Manager Grand Home Furnishings (540) 563-2070 Valley View | (540) 774-7004 Tanglewood cprice@grandhf.com grandhf.com How can hiring an interior designer benefit my project? Expand Hiring an interior designer ensures that you make informed decisions, avoid costly errors and receive expert advice on where to save money and maximize your budget. A designer can tailor their services to meet the needs of your project, whether it’s new construction, a single-room renovation, or a furnishings refresh. Many designers now offer standalone consultations and as-needed support to make their services more accessible. For those unfamiliar with the stresses and surprises that can accompany any project, it can be beneficial to have a professional lead you through the design process and serve as a liaison between architects, contractors and other vendors. Additionally, interior designers have an in-depth knowledge of finishes, fixtures and furnishings, saving you the inevitable complications that come with choosing from the countless options on the market. They’re able to provide access to exclusive products not available to the general public, enhancing the overall quality and uniqueness of your project. Engaging with an interior designer will not only save you a significant amount of time and energy, but will also provide a sense of confidence in your design decisions both functionally and financially. Lauren Hale, Owner Lauren Hale Interiors laurenhaleinteriors.com What is Lumos 100% Fiber Optic Internet and why would I consider switching? Expand 100% Fiber Optic Internet, commonly referred to as just fiber internet, is a newer, faster option for homes and businesses needing more bandwidth to support many connected devices at once. Unlike cable internet, which transmits information through electrical pulses, fiber internet uses tiny glass fiber optic cables to transfer data using light signals. With the capacity to send information at significantly higher speeds than cable internet, fiber internet makes it easier to upload, download and connect quickly and consistently. Why Lumos? Glad you asked. Full speed in every direction. With Lumos 100% Fiber Optic Internet, you get equally fast upload and download speeds. Can your internet do that?

Way faster. Fiber optic cables send data using light, rather than electric signals, meaning faster speeds for you. More devices. Fewer headaches. Use every device, in every room, all online at the same time. No more slowdowns or frustrating interruptions.

Use every device, in every room, all online at the same time. No more slowdowns or frustrating interruptions. Reliable connections 99.9% of the time. Enjoy a consistently strong and steady signal all over the house when paired with Lumos Total Home Wi-Fi. Using the latest Mesh Wi-Fi technology, you can say goodbye to dead zones and spotty coverage. Lumos offers a range of plans to fit your needs and your budget. 500 Mbps upload download speeds: Best for families with average internet use or individuals with high-demand internet lifestyles.

Best for families with average internet use or individuals with high-demand internet lifestyles. 1 Gig upload and download speeds: Best for large families or multiple users with high-demand internet lifestyles.

Best for large families or multiple users with high-demand internet lifestyles. 2 Gig upload and download speeds: Best for very large families with multiple users who have high-demand internet lifestyles.

Best for very large families with multiple users who have high-demand internet lifestyles. 5 Gig upload and download speeds: Best for exceptionally high-demand circumstances.

Best for exceptionally high-demand circumstances. 8 Gig upload and download speeds: Best for only the most demanding of internet users.