Ask the Experts: Homes

The story below is from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Local home experts answer their most frequently asked questions.
BUILDING & REMODELING
Capps Window & Door Showroom
What are my options for outdoor railings?
More than just a safety feature, your outdoor railings are unsung heroes of home design! They’re the elegant frame for your deck, porch, balcony, or stairs, playing a pivotal role in defining your home’s aesthetic and dramatically boosting its curb appeal. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect match? It’s all about striking that ideal balance between stunning looks, lasting durability, crucial safety, and your budget.
There are several options available, each with unique advantages and price points. For example, wood offers a classic, natural look and is most cost efficient but requires regular maintenance and can still rot or warp over time. Steel is strong and modern, but it also requires regular maintenance due to its tendency to rust. Aluminum’s stylish appearance, lower maintenance and relative affordability contribute to its being the most popular selection in new construction or remodeled decks in recent years. Vinyl is also quite affordable and low maintenance, though it doesn’t always align with the desired modern aesthetic trend. Cable or glass railing are typically considered premium options, and installation may be complex, but they are great for modern aesthetics and preserving views. Alternatively, some rails double as privacy barriers, particularly for decks and patios.
Ultimately, selecting the best outdoor railing for your home boils down to finding the perfect harmony between its essential function (safety!), your desired style, and long-term longevity. Whether your vision is for something ultra-sleek and modern, a charming traditional look, or a practical, low-maintenance solution, there’s a railing system perfectly suited to your needs. Invest wisely, and your new railing won’t just elevate your outdoor living – it’ll significantly enhance your home’s value and curb appeal for years to come!
Michelle Reno, Outside Sales
Construction Marketing LLC
What is hot in deck railing?
Great question! The hottest railing option at this time is Cable Railing. Cable railing has been around a long time, but it was cost prohibitive for most customers. Recently changes have been made in the installation process, which has made it more affordable. Stainless steel cable railings biggest advantage is that is doesn’t obstruct your view as much as conventional railing. We have beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Smith Mountain Lake which makes cable railing a great choice. Give us a call for your next Outdoor Living Project!
Mike Bryant, Co-Owner
550 Booth Rd, Hardy 24101
Re-Bath Roanoke
How can I make my bathroom remodel both safe and luxurious?
Balancing smart design and quality materials creates a bathroom that is both functional and beautiful. Re-Bath’s interior design team can guide you through custom solutions starting with an in-home bathroom consultation. You’ll be able to fully customize your bathroom, whether it’s a gorgeous shower with a seat and sophisticated grab handles or a jetted walk-in tub that features aromatherapy, soothing lights and, even, smart technology. Re-Bath handles everything—from design to installation—ensuring a smooth, professional process. The result is a bathroom that’s accessible, beautiful, and built to last, blending comfort and style in every detail.
5119 Hollins Rd, Roanoke 24019
TBS Construction, LLC
Who’s responsible for getting permits—me or the contractor?
The contractor will obtain the building permit. Contractor licenses come in Class A, B & C. Class C contractors can do work up to $10k in value. Class B contractors can do up to $120k. Class A contractors have no limit.
Jay Gauldin, President
Total House Architecture + Design
Why do architects still follow the total architecture philosophy today?
Total architecture was pioneered nearly a century ago by modernists like Walter Gropius, who believed that great design comes from considering every element — structure, style, site, and lifestyle — as one harmonious whole. That idea still matters today because the best homes aren’t just collections of rooms — they’re experiences. At Total House Architecture + Design, we bring this timeless philosophy into the present by designing homes that are beautiful, functional, and deeply personal. It’s not about trends — it’s about creating spaces that feel right, work well, and stand the test of time.
351 Campbell Ave SW Suite 100 Roanoke 24016
HOME MAINTENANCE
Adiabat Weather
Ashley Ballard, CCM, Co-Founder
How can I know exactly when and where to worry about frozen pipes across my properties?
Pipes can freeze at 28°F in just four hours—especially in windy or poorly insulated areas. It’s not just the temperature; timing, location, and building factors all play a role. Our predictive pipe freeze model forecasts pipe freeze risk across your properties, so you can act with precision, not guesswork.
Ashley Ballard, CCM, Co-Founder
351 Campbell Ave SW, Suite 100 Roanoke 24016
Bower Heating & Air
Do I really need to change my HVAC air filter every month?
Absolutely! Your air filter is designed to trap dust, pollen, and debris before it reaches the inside of your HVAC system. But when the air filter gets clogged, airflow is restricted, and your system has to work much harder to push air through your home. That added strain not only drives up your energy bills, it also increases wear and tear on key components like your blower motor and evaporator coil.
Over time, this can lead to costly breakdowns, reduced comfort, and even premature system failure. A dirty filter can also affect your indoor air quality, allowing allergens and pollutants to recirculate.
Changing your filter on the first Monday of each month can keep your system efficient, extend its lifespan, and keep your air cleaner; especially during high-use seasons like summer and winter.
At Bower Heating & Air Conditioning, we believe comfort starts with clean air.
Tyler Bower, Marketing Director
2501 Plantation Rd, Roanoke 24012
Bug Bee Gone Exterminating
Dwight Bush, Owner
Will extermination treatments harm myself, my pets, or my environment?
Here at Bug Bee Gone we use green chemicals, and different treatments require different wait times. We follow the directions on the label of the products being used.
Dwight Bush, Owner
Roanoke, VA
Galvan Housekeeper LLC
What are the benefits of using a housekeeping service?
Ever wished for a magically clean home without lifting a finger? That’s where we come in! Galvan Housekeeper Cleaning Services is all about giving you that ‘wow’ feeling when you step into your freshly cleaned space. Yes, all our cleaners are fully insured and bonded for your peace of mind. We prioritize the safety and security of our clients and their properties.
We offer flexible scheduling options to accommodate your needs. Whether you require weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or one-time cleaning services, we can customize a cleaning schedule that works best for you.
Schedule your cleaning online or via phone. Select service type, date, and preferred time. Receive confirmation and relax as we handle the rest.
5524 Williamson Rd #3
Roanoke 24012
Ostrom Electrical Plumbing, Heating & Air
How does Ostrom stay current with the latest in home services?
Staying up to date is part of the job - and it’s something we take seriously. Our team regularly completes training and certifications to keep pace with changes in electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, and building codes. We also stay in close touch with manufacturers and industry groups so we’re ready for new technology, tools, and best practices as they develop. It’s not about chasing trends - it’s about making sure we’re giving people solid, safe, and efficient options that work for their homes.
D. J. Ostrom, Owner
1530 Plantation Rd
Roanoke 24012
IN THE HOME
AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry
I’ve inherited jewelry I’ll never wear. What should I do with it?
We’ve all been there—gifted or handed down a piece of jewelry from a parent or grandparent that’s meaningful but… just not you. Both a home and a piece of jewelry reflect who you are, where you’ve been, and what you value. Whether built with bricks or gold, both are treasures meant to last. Here are some ideas for inherited jewelry:
Redesign it – Use the original stones or metal to create something new and personal.
Repurpose it – A brooch can become a pendant; a ring can be turned into a modern stack.
Trade it in – If it’s not your style, trade it toward something that is.
Keep it as-is – The sentiment alone can be worth saving.
4347 Starkey Rd, Roanoke 24018
Whitt Carpet One Floor and Home
Should I buy a custom area rug?
Whitt Carpet One offers a large selection of carpet and area rugs! We can create a rug that is personalized to the size, style, and color of any room in your home. You can trust our custom rugs to protect your floors for years to come!
Sarah Kerschner
3170 W. Main St, Salem 24153
Wyndrose
What are the most impactful ways to make my home decor more sustainable without sacrificing style or comfort?
Sustainability and style go hand-in-hand! Choose quality furniture made from reclaimed wood or recycled materials. Skip fast trends, and support brands with ethical sourcing and low-tox, natural products. It’s not about being perfect—it’s about making mindful choices that add up to a more eco-friendly and beautiful home over time.
23 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke 24011
