Ask the Experts: Homes

Local home experts answer their most frequently asked questions.

BUILDING & REMODELING

Capps Window & Door Showroom

What are my options for outdoor railings?

More than just a safety feature, your outdoor railings are unsung heroes of home design! They’re the elegant frame for your deck, porch, balcony, or stairs, playing a pivotal role in defining your home’s aesthetic and dramatically boosting its curb appeal. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect match? It’s all about striking that ideal balance between stunning looks, lasting durability, crucial safety, and your budget.

There are several options available, each with unique advantages and price points. For example, wood offers a classic, natural look and is most cost efficient but requires regular maintenance and can still rot or warp over time. Steel is strong and modern, but it also requires regular maintenance due to its tendency to rust. Aluminum’s stylish appearance, lower maintenance and relative affordability contribute to its being the most popular selection in new construction or remodeled decks in recent years. Vinyl is also quite affordable and low maintenance, though it doesn’t always align with the desired modern aesthetic trend. Cable or glass railing are typically considered premium options, and installation may be complex, but they are great for modern aesthetics and preserving views. Alternatively, some rails double as privacy barriers, particularly for decks and patios.

Ultimately, selecting the best outdoor railing for your home boils down to finding the perfect harmony between its essential function (safety!), your desired style, and long-term longevity. Whether your vision is for something ultra-sleek and modern, a charming traditional look, or a practical, low-maintenance solution, there’s a railing system perfectly suited to your needs. Invest wisely, and your new railing won’t just elevate your outdoor living – it’ll significantly enhance your home’s value and curb appeal for years to come!

Michelle Reno, Outside Sales

540-900-6400

Michelle.r@shopcapps.com

Shopcapps.com

Construction Marketing LLC

What is hot in deck railing?

Great question! The hottest railing option at this time is Cable Railing. Cable railing has been around a long time, but it was cost prohibitive for most customers. Recently changes have been made in the installation process, which has made it more affordable. Stainless steel cable railings biggest advantage is that is doesn’t obstruct your view as much as conventional railing. We have beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Smith Mountain Lake which makes cable railing a great choice. Give us a call for your next Outdoor Living Project!

Mike Bryant, Co-Owner

550 Booth Rd, Hardy 24101

540-339-5279

constructionmarketingllc.com

Re-Bath Roanoke

How can I make my bathroom remodel both safe and luxurious?

Balancing smart design and quality materials creates a bathroom that is both functional and beautiful. Re-Bath’s interior design team can guide you through custom solutions starting with an in-home bathroom consultation. You’ll be able to fully customize your bathroom, whether it’s a gorgeous shower with a seat and sophisticated grab handles or a jetted walk-in tub that features aromatherapy, soothing lights and, even, smart technology. Re-Bath handles everything—from design to installation—ensuring a smooth, professional process. The result is a bathroom that’s accessible, beautiful, and built to last, blending comfort and style in every detail.

5119 Hollins Rd, Roanoke 24019

540-627-5081

rebath.com

TBS Construction, LLC

Who’s responsible for getting permits—me or the contractor?

The contractor will obtain the building permit. Contractor licenses come in Class A, B & C. Class C contractors can do work up to $10k in value. Class B contractors can do up to $120k. Class A contractors have no limit.

Jay Gauldin, President

540-484-4752

TBSBuilds.com

Total House Architecture + Design

Why do architects still follow the total architecture philosophy today?

Total architecture was pioneered nearly a century ago by modernists like Walter Gropius, who believed that great design comes from considering every element — structure, style, site, and lifestyle — as one harmonious whole. That idea still matters today because the best homes aren’t just collections of rooms — they’re experiences. At Total House Architecture + Design, we bring this timeless philosophy into the present by designing homes that are beautiful, functional, and deeply personal. It’s not about trends — it’s about creating spaces that feel right, work well, and stand the test of time.

351 Campbell Ave SW Suite 100 Roanoke 24016

540-855-8685

totalhousearchitecture.com

HOME MAINTENANCE

Adiabat Weather

Ashley Ballard, CCM, Co-Founder

How can I know exactly when and where to worry about frozen pipes across my properties?

Pipes can freeze at 28°F in just four hours—especially in windy or poorly insulated areas. It’s not just the temperature; timing, location, and building factors all play a role. Our predictive pipe freeze model forecasts pipe freeze risk across your properties, so you can act with precision, not guesswork.

Ashley Ballard, CCM, Co-Founder

351 Campbell Ave SW, Suite 100 Roanoke 24016

434-228-3242

pipefreeze.io

Bower Heating & Air

Do I really need to change my HVAC air filter every month?

Absolutely! Your air filter is designed to trap dust, pollen, and debris before it reaches the inside of your HVAC system. But when the air filter gets clogged, airflow is restricted, and your system has to work much harder to push air through your home. That added strain not only drives up your energy bills, it also increases wear and tear on key components like your blower motor and evaporator coil.

Over time, this can lead to costly breakdowns, reduced comfort, and even premature system failure. A dirty filter can also affect your indoor air quality, allowing allergens and pollutants to recirculate.

Changing your filter on the first Monday of each month can keep your system efficient, extend its lifespan, and keep your air cleaner; especially during high-use seasons like summer and winter.

At Bower Heating & Air Conditioning, we believe comfort starts with clean air.

Tyler Bower, Marketing Director

2501 Plantation Rd, Roanoke 24012

540-904-7600

tylerw@bowerfreshair.com

bowerfreshair.com

Bug Bee Gone Exterminating

Dwight Bush, Owner

Will extermination treatments harm myself, my pets, or my environment?