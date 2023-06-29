Brain Food

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

There are many ways and reasons to stimulate, protect and improve your brain health.

Brain health is vital to our overall health. Our brains function as our command center, automatically directing various body functions and affecting our balance, coordination and movement as well as our thinking and emotions. Our mental health is impacted by the physical wellness of our brain.

The healthier the brain is, the lower the risk of cognition-related decline and the easier it is to make decisions that support us living our best life physically, mentally and emotionally. While factors such as genetics and diseases do affect brain health, there are things in your control that can enhance your physical and mental health.

“Brain health is mental health! If there is something wrong with your brain, you won’t think properly or make helpful decisions,” says Amanda Wright, Brain Health Coach at Creative Genius Solutions. She notes that while there is a myriad of ways to protect your brain health, one factor that most professionals agree on is eating a healthy diet, especially as “our gut is our second brain.”

A healthy diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats to provide the nutrients our brain needs. Supplements like vitamins B and D, magnesium and Omega 3 may help with mood regulation and function.

“Other factors that contribute to good brain health are sleep, exercise and stress reduction,” says Wright. “If you are athletic, make sure you are wearing your protective gear. It’s important to reduce the risk of concussions.”

Getting enough sleep allows the brain to repair. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to cognitive impairment and memory loss. It affects our mood and mental health as well.

Exercise can help the brain physically by increasing blood and oxygen flow. Mentally, it can help manage stress, alleviate depression and lead to overall feelings of well-being.

Keeping socially and mentally active support brain neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and change. Reading, music, doing Sudoku and playing games that stimulate brain function can help prevent cognitive decline and have a positive impact on mental health. So can novel activities such as learning an instrument or a new language.

Alcohol and substances can change brain structure and function. Long-term use can affect many aspects of the brain and behavior, among them memory and concentration as well as increased depression and anxiety. Being under the influence of substances can also lead to riskier behavior which can increase the likelihood of accidents and injury.

Sometimes, no matter how many of the right things we do, we could experience brain decline due to disease, aging, accident or injury. Post traumatic stress disorder and other psychological issues also affect how our brains work and respond.

According to Brain Injury Services of SWVA’s website, someone sustains a brain injury every 21 seconds in the United States. Acquired brain injuries (those sustained after birth) can be caused by a variety of things. Common causes are accidents, sports injury, substance use, toxic exposure, disease or stroke. Brain Injury Services provides free education, resources and case management services to assess an individual’s needs and make appropriate referrals.

Wright suggests seeking help as soon as you are aware there is a problem. She says symptoms could include lack of sleep, more than a week of sadness or depression and feeling disconnected or anxious.

“Seeing your doctor to rule out any other physical issues is a good place to start. Many people seek me out because they are not sure where to begin the process or the steps needed to take better care of themselves,” she says. “My coaching process includes building your professional support team.”

Wright helps individuals and groups train their brains. She offers brain health assessments, coaching and classes for children and adults that focus on skills and habits for brain optimization.

