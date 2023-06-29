The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

School resource officers don’t only protect and serve our community and schools, but they act as mentors, educators and role models, too.

× Expand Credit Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools

There has been an uptick in K-12 school shootings in recent years—303 in 2022 according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. Given that alarming trend, many are looking more closely at school safety.

The reliance on school resource officers, or SROs, to protect students and staff is growing. However, the job of an SRO extends far beyond simply providing safety.

Curtis Hicks, superintendent of Salem City Schools, explains SROs accomplish two important objectives: providing safety and building community trust. The division has had SROs in its schools for over three decades. It currently has six officers, one assigned to each school.

Credit Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools Officer Matthew Kelly interacting with students at Virginia Heights Elementary School.

“Over the last several years with school shootings and concerns about school safety, I think nothing is a better deterrent for school violence than when they drive by and one of the first things they see is a police car sitting out front,” he says. “Nothing is better than having an armed resource officer on the premises.”

Students who have positive law enforcement figures in their lives, like SROs, from kindergarten through 12th grade are more likely to view law enforcement as being helpful, not harmful, he says.

“Kids start to look at police officers different because they’ve had so many interactions with them over the years and almost 100% of those interactions have been positive,” he says. “Then you fast forward to when they’re teenagers or young adults and they have an interaction with a police officer, it starts from the foundation that they’re there to help and solve problems. It automatically deescalates.”

Given the fact that the officers are a constant presence in the lives of school children, Hicks views them as being “more counselor than cop.”

Salem Chief of Police Mike Crawley approaches the issue of school safety in a very personal way because his children are currently in school. While he wears a badge, he feels he’s a dad first and a law enforcement officer second.

“When you’re a parent and you’re dropping your kid off to school, that’s a very helpless feeling after you hear of a school shooting in another community,” he acknowledges. “Seeing an officer when you drop your kid off in the morning, we want to make sure we do everything we can to make parents feel comfortable.”

The SROs who service Roanoke City Public Schools are provided by both the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke Police Department.

There have been SROs in the division since the late 1980s when Chief M. David Hooper started putting them there as part of his community policing initiative.

“Human beings love what they can see, touch, feel and smell—we go off our senses. The school resource officer addresses that,” Chris Perkins, chief operations officer for the school division, says. “It’s essential in today’s society to incorporate our public safety professionals into our schools.”

He’s quick to admit he’s not a big fan of placing too much reliance on security gadgets, like metal detectors, because they’re only as good as the people who operate them. “A gadget isn’t going to make us safer. People are going to make us safer. It is critical for the school resource officers to be in our schools and to build relationships with our kids,” he says.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools Dr. Brenda Russ, principal at Round Hill Elementary School, stands with an SRO.

Research indicates, he notes, that the vast majority of school shooters tell someone what they’re planning. The hope in having SROs build relationships with students is that they’ll feel comfortable going to them with the information. “We can bring to bear a number of resources to be proactive and potentially preventative for a tragedy happening in our schools,” he says.

Perkins echoes Hicks’s feelings about the versatility of SROs.

“They’re part of the fabric of our schools,” he stresses. “They’re mentors. They’re educators. They’re role models. They will go from pastor to social worker if they need to depending on the situation.”

Matthew Kelly, an SRO at Highland Park Elementary School, is proof of that. A law enforcement officer since 2011, he’s been an SRO since 2018. His desire to become an SRO dates back to the late 1980s and early 1990s when he was a student at Fallon Park Elementary School. Bryan Lawrence was the SRO at the time. “He’s legitimately one of the first positive male influences I can remember outside of my household,” he remembers.

Kelly approaches his job through the lens of “kids don’t care how much you know, they want to know how much you care,” which he saw on a board when he went through D.A.R.E training.

He demonstrates how much he cares by opening his office during lunchtime to students who’re observing Ramadan. “We’ve got Disney movies going. You’re fasting, it’s hard for you to be around other people eating. Here’s a safe place for you to come practice your religion judgment free,” he says.

His efforts to show the students at Highland Park that he cares don’t end when the last bell of the day rings. Even when he’s at home at night with his family, he immediately checks his laptop to see if one of his students is impacted when he hears of a police matter in Southwest Roanoke.

Want to learn more about the important roles school resource officers play within our community? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!