By the Decades

Exploring the Roanoker and the Roanoke Valley over the years since this magazine came to be.

The first issue of The Roanoker appeared in the fall of 1974 and its lead piece was telling in several ways:

It was written by founder/editor/publisher Richard Wells, who was all of 27 years old. He operated out of a one-room, 135-square-foot office on the fourth floor of the Crystal Towers Hotel and Office Building at 145 W. Campbell, owned at the time by developer Richard Hamlett, who would decades later marry Debbie Reynolds.

It was quarterly, 36 pages big — including eight pages of advertising — and had a cover price of 60 cents.

The lead piece, written by Wells, was titled “Roanoke: A New Era Is Dawning,” and featured images of the new $8 million, 15-story First National Exchange Bank building and United Virginia Bank’s $5 million 14-story building. It celebrated the recent opening of Tanglewood Mall and the concurrent rising of the federal building and the C&P Telephone building.

In sum, in the fall of ‘74, at least through the lens of The Roanoker, the overriding perspective was one of hope, promise and growth. The issue presented profiles of a lawyer and an architect, coverage of Le Gourmet’s Eugene Fesquet, “Roanoke’s only French chef,” along with pieces on where to buy local art and how to lure convention business to Roanoke.

And so crystallizes our first decade profile to parallel the decades of the magazine:

1970S’ ROANOKE AND THE ROANOKER: A RAILROAD TOWN LOOKS TENTATIVELY FORWARD WITH NEW LEADERSHIP

Notable Dates

1973: Tanglewood opens, with 658,000 square feet, making it the largest Virginia mall west of Richmond.

Star of the Decade

Reverend Noel C. Taylor, who came to a segregated Roanoke in 1961 to become pastor of High Street Baptist Church, spent the ‘60s and ‘70s working quietly behind the scenes to assure the city’s peaceful integration. He became the city’s first Black mayor in 1975 and served in that capacity until 1992, easily the city’s longest-serving mayor.

Population, 1970

Roanoke City: 92,100

92,100 Roanoke County: 67,300

67,300 Salem: 21,900

21,900 Franklin County: 26,800

26,800 Botetourt County: 18,100

18,100 Craig County: 3,500

From the Inaugural Issue: Businesses We Miss and Some We Still Cherish

First National Exchange Bank, Fiji Island Restaurant, Peoples Federal, Ramada Inn, The Gourmet, Peery Realty, Aqua Beds, all of which advertised in the first issue of the magazine, along with some still in operation: Branch & Associates, Mr. Bill’s Hair Stylist, Tanglewood Mall, Wingate Associates, MKB Realtors (then Lugar Mastin Kirkland Bolling) and The Roanoker magazine, offering a personalized note to go with the $2 Christmas gift that would keep on giving four times in 1975.

A Star is Born

The May/June 1978 issue carried Brenda McDaniel’s detailed report on Roanoke City Manager Bern Ewert’s “First 100 Days,” with comments from members of city council including words like “very pleased,” “active,” “bright and energetic,” “remarkable” and “I give him a 95.”

Inside the Magazine: Ahead of Its Time?

The magazine’s Holiday ‘77 issue’s cover story was preceded by a “From the Editor” note from Richard Wells, asserting that the story “is sure to raise controversy, although it is not published with that intention.” Stephan Bechtel’s lengthy, careful and thorough “What It’s Like Being Gay in Roanoke” presented a deep exploration of the experience of “the closet door still being closed,” and of having “a right to live and work and have fun just like anybody else.”

Roanoke Valley's Top Employers, 1975

Norfolk & Western Railway: 5,200

5,200 Appalachian Power: 3,900

3,900 General Electric: 3,700

3,700 Halmode Apparel (dresses): 1,300

(dresses): 1,300 Roanoke Mills (knitwear): 1,025

Maybe Not in 50 Years Either

In a March/April 1976 piece titled “2001: What Roanoke Will be Like,” Maury Strauss of Strauss Construction answered the question of potential consolidation of Roanoke Valley governments this way: “There are an awful lot of intense feelings that have to be overcome before you will see any real consolidation. My own personal opinion would be no, it can’t happen that quickly, but I hope I’m wrong.”

The First Annual Dubious Achievement Awards

rolled out in 1978 and included The Good Man is Hard to Find Award to two Hollins women who “abducted a 20-foot, 150-pound fiberglass lumberjack from the front of a garden equipment shop on Peter’s Creek Road and hauled him atop their car to the Hollins campus.”

Scoundrel of the Decade?

Roanoke World-News columnist Mike Ives was profiled in a 1976 issue as Roanoke’s most powerful journalist, despite his stated accomplishment of “living past 30,” and ambitions that included fishing and pool. By 1979, the magazine ran “The Inside Story on Mike Ives’ Firing” ostensibly over Ives’ efforts to publish a collection of restaurant recipes outside of the Times-World publishing realm.

ROANOKE AND THE MAGAZINE 1980S: THE RAILROAD LEAVES AND CARILION ASCENDS

Notable Dates