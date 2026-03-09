Celebrating Spring in Virginia's Blue Ridge

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Head to the greenway for a refreshing spring walk or run.
Spring is settling in quickly across the Roanoke region, and with warmer days comes a full lineup of ways to enjoy life in Virginia's Blue Ridge. From mountain views to weekend markets, the season offers plenty of reasons to step outside and explore.
Here are a few ways to make the most of spring around the Roanoke Valley:
Get Outside
Local expert Pete Eshelman composed an excellent, detailed feature in a previous issue—An Insider's Guide to Spring and Summer Adventures—which is a fantastic starting point to all your adventures on land and water.
Botetourt County Parks & Recreation
Roaring Run Falls
A few more quick ideas for all levels, including young family or simply touring out-of-town visitors around town:
- Hike to the iconic overlook at McAfee Knob, one of the most photographed spots along the Appalachian Trail.
- Take a walk, run or bike ride along the Roanoke River Greenway, which winds through the heart of the valley.
- Enjoy a spring wildflower hike on Mill Mountain beneath the famous Roanoke Star. (You've consistently told us every year in our reader poll that you're not a real Roanoker until you've been to that iconic spot!)
- Plan a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway as trees begin to leaf out and overlooks reopen for the season.
- Take a stroll through Happy Hollow Gardens Park, a secret little garden and 2-mile hiking path in Roanoke County brimming with beautiful azaleas. It's a great photography spot with dozens of butterflies and wildflowers, and kid-friendly with a cascading creek for playing, rocks to climb, and a picnic area.
- While you're admiring the flowers, Virginia Western's Community Arboretum is a two-acre educational garden located on the campus of VWCC, with 11 separate gardens and plant collections. The garden collections include a Children’s Garden with a plant maze and plant zoo.
- There are a lot of places to play on the water, so we recommend you check out Pete's article shared above. But Botetourt County's Roaring Run Falls is an ideal starting trail for the whole family, with a rewarding 1.5-mile hike past waterfalls and footbridges, a natural water slide, scenic overlooks, and picnic amenities near a historic iron furnace.
Want to meet some incredible women shaping our outdoors scene in SWVA? Read on HERE.
Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Happy Hollow Gardens
Sips of Sunshine
Sit out on the patio at one of our many local breweries and enjoy a pint in the sunshine.
Liz Long
Enjoy a pint in the sunshine on a local brewery patio. Pictured here: Big Lick Brewery.
- Big Lick Brewing Company – Roanoke City
- Golden Cactus Brewing – Roanoke City
- Twisted Track Brewpub – Roanoke City
- Blindhouse Beer Company – Roanoke City
- Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage – Roanoke City
- Twin Creeks Brewing Company – Vinton
- Parkway Brewing Company – Salem
- Olde Salem Brewing Company – Salem
- A Few Old Goats Brewing – Roanoke City & Botetourt County
- Living Proof Beer Company – Franklin County
Or, try something new with a custom cocktail or mead:
- Twin Creeks Distillery – Franklin County
- Brady’s Distillery – Roanoke City
- Atheling Meadworks – Roanoke City
- Roosters Rise -N- Shine Distillery - Franklin County
And of course, this list is always expanding, not only with breweries but restaurants that offer a sunny spot to enjoy a great local meal. Many of these patios are dog-friendly, too!
Family-Friendly, Fun for All
- Explore the exhibits and outdoor trails at Mill Mountain Zoo.
- Visit Explore Park for mountain biking, zip lining, and riverside trails.
- Spend an afternoon browsing local shops and boutiques throughout the region—go ahead, treat yourself! Start along the Historic Roanoke City Market, or branch out to Grandin Village, the Crystal Spring neighborhood, specialty stores along Electric Road and Brambleton Avenue, Main Street in Salem, the Town of Vinton, and many more.
- See a show at Elmwood Park as the outdoor season begins (see shows and more in our local events calendar!).
- Catch the Music on the Mountain series at the Mill Mountain Discovery Center, hosted by Roanoke Parks & Rec. Each month highlights a new musician and food truck, and offers crafts and activities for the whole family.
- Wander the city’s murals, where colorful public art comes alive in spring light, perfect for casual strolls, photography, or discovering hidden neighborhood gems.
- Join seasonal workshops, from pottery and florals to craft tastings and DIY sessions, with local studios and makers offering hands-on experiences. Check out pottery classes at at Motel Studios or Common Clay Collective, and explore seasonal workshops from local florists and makers, like the “Petals & Potions” spring workshop hosted by George’s Flowers at Well Hung Vineyard on March 25, or the Blue Ridge Flower Exchange workshop series.
- Take a walking tour through neighborhoods like Old Southwest or Wasena, where spring blossoms highlight architectural details, historic homes, and quiet streets off the beaten path. Check out Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation for their ideas on historical walking tour areas.
- Volunteer at any of our local animal shelters and help socialize their dogs! Angels of Assisi hosts their Downtown Dogs program, where outings can include a hike, a trip downtown, a lazy day at the park, or even a nice meal at a pet-friendly restaurant. These activities help shelter dogs manage kennel stress, burn off energy, and get more exposure in their communities (bonus points if they get adoption interest right there on the greenway!).
Visit Local Farmers Markets
Liz Long
Gorgeous blooms from Thornfield Farm found at the LEAP Grandin Farmers Market.
Support neighborhood vendors and shop for fresh produce, baked goods, local meats, eggs, handmade items, and more at these markets:
- Historic Roanoke City Market downtown: Market Square SE / Daily 8am–5pm
- LEAP Grandin Village Community Market: 2080 Westover Ave SW / Saturdays 8am–12pm
- Salem Farmers Market: 3 E Main Street / Saturdays 8am–12pm
- Botetourt Farmers Market: 90 Town Center Street / Saturdays 8:30am–12pm
- Rocky Mount Farmers Market: 435 Franklin Street / April thru December / Tuesdays 3pm-7pm; Saturdays 9am-1pm
- Bedford Farmers Market: 220 W Washington Street / Saturdays 8am-12pm
- Moneta Farmers Market: 13641 Moneta Rd / Wednesdays 3pm–6pm
- Vinton Farmers Market: 204 W Lee Avenue/ Tuesdays–Fridays 9am–5pm; Saturdays 9am–1pm
- South County Seasonal Farmers Market: March thru September / Thursdays–Saturdays 9 am-4 pm
(These dates and times could change seasonally. Visit the farmers markets website or social media platforms to confirm details prior to visiting.)
Spring also marks the return of festival season across Virginia’s Blue Ridge, from outdoor concerts to food and craft celebrations. Be sure to check our local events calendar to start planning out your time!
Spring doesn’t last long in the mountains, so it’s the perfect time to get out and rediscover everything that makes Roanoke special. We'll see you out there!