Celebrating Spring in Virginia's Blue Ridge

× Expand Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism 30156903A Head to the greenway for a refreshing spring walk or run.

Spring is settling in quickly across the Roanoke region, and with warmer days comes a full lineup of ways to enjoy life in Virginia's Blue Ridge. From mountain views to weekend markets, the season offers plenty of reasons to step outside and explore.

Here are a few ways to make the most of spring around the Roanoke Valley:

Get Outside

Local expert Pete Eshelman composed an excellent, detailed feature in a previous issue—An Insider's Guide to Spring and Summer Adventures—which is a fantastic starting point to all your adventures on land and water.

Expand Botetourt County Parks & Recreation Roaring Run Falls

A few more quick ideas for all levels, including young family or simply touring out-of-town visitors around town:

Hike to the iconic overlook at McAfee Knob , one of the most photographed spots along the Appalachian Trail.

, one of the most photographed spots along the Appalachian Trail. Take a walk, run or bike ride along the Roanoke River Greenway , which winds through the heart of the valley.

, which winds through the heart of the valley. Enjoy a spring wildflower hike on Mill Mountain beneath the famous Roanoke Star . (You've consistently told us every year in our reader poll that you're not a real Roanoker until you've been to that iconic spot!)

. (You've consistently told us every year in our reader poll that you're not a real Roanoker until you've been to that iconic spot!) Plan a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway as trees begin to leaf out and overlooks reopen for the season.

as trees begin to leaf out and overlooks reopen for the season. Take a stroll through Happy Hollow Gardens Park , a secret little garden and 2-mile hiking path in Roanoke County brimming with beautiful azaleas. It's a great photography spot with dozens of butterflies and wildflowers, and kid-friendly with a cascading creek for playing, rocks to climb, and a picnic area.

, a secret little garden and 2-mile hiking path in Roanoke County brimming with beautiful azaleas. It's a great photography spot with dozens of butterflies and wildflowers, and kid-friendly with a cascading creek for playing, rocks to climb, and a picnic area. While you're admiring the flowers, Virginia Western's Community Arboretum is a two-acre educational garden located on the campus of VWCC, with 11 separate gardens and plant collections. The garden collections include a Children’s Garden with a plant maze and plant zoo.

is a two-acre educational garden located on the campus of VWCC, with 11 separate gardens and plant collections. The garden collections include a Children’s Garden with a plant maze and plant zoo. There are a lot of places to play on the water, so we recommend you check out Pete's article shared above. But Botetourt County's Roaring Run Falls is an ideal starting trail for the whole family, with a rewarding 1.5-mile hike past waterfalls and footbridges, a natural water slide, scenic overlooks, and picnic amenities near a historic iron furnace.

Want to meet some incredible women shaping our outdoors scene in SWVA? Read on HERE.

× Expand Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Happy Hollow Gardens

Sips of Sunshine

Sit out on the patio at one of our many local breweries and enjoy a pint in the sunshine.

Expand Liz Long Enjoy a pint in the sunshine on a local brewery patio. Pictured here: Big Lick Brewery.

Big Lick Brewing Company – Roanoke City

– Roanoke City Golden Cactus Brewing – Roanoke City

– Roanoke City Twisted Track Brewpub – Roanoke City

– Roanoke City Blindhouse Beer Company – Roanoke City

– Roanoke City Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage – Roanoke City

– Roanoke City Twin Creeks Brewing Company – Vinton

– Vinton Parkway Brewing Company – Salem

– Salem Olde Salem Brewing Company – Salem

– Salem A Few Old Goats Brewing – Roanoke City & Botetourt County

– Roanoke City & Botetourt County Living Proof Beer Company – Franklin County

Or, try something new with a custom cocktail or mead:

Twin Creeks Distillery – Franklin County

– Franklin County Brady’s Distillery – Roanoke City

– Roanoke City Atheling Meadworks – Roanoke City

– Roanoke City Roosters Rise -N- Shine Distillery - Franklin County

And of course, this list is always expanding, not only with breweries but restaurants that offer a sunny spot to enjoy a great local meal. Many of these patios are dog-friendly, too!

Family-Friendly, Fun for All

Visit Local Farmers Markets

Expand Liz Long Gorgeous blooms from Thornfield Farm found at the LEAP Grandin Farmers Market.

Support neighborhood vendors and shop for fresh produce, baked goods, local meats, eggs, handmade items, and more at these markets:

(These dates and times could change seasonally. Visit the farmers markets website or social media platforms to confirm details prior to visiting.)

Spring also marks the return of festival season across Virginia’s Blue Ridge, from outdoor concerts to food and craft celebrations. Be sure to check our local events calendar to start planning out your time!

Spring doesn’t last long in the mountains, so it’s the perfect time to get out and rediscover everything that makes Roanoke special. We'll see you out there!