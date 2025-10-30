Coffee Culture

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s independent coffee shops serve up craft drinks, community vibes and learning experiences.

"Coffee is personal,” emphasizes Liliana Ponce, Assistant Manager of Little Green Hive. “People can ask for [it] any way they like.” Whether you prefer a basic brew or a complex concoction, there is a coffee shop for you. Locally owned establishments are plentiful, and each one offers their unique perspective on a cup of joe. Even when there is another café nearby, it is not seen as competition, since each one is brewing up something a little different.

Jacob Galbraith, owner of Asher’s Coffee Beans, explains, “I don’t see anyone local as competition. As a roaster, I want to work with other local coffee shops.”

Each shop has its own vibe, from quick, grab-and-go service, to a workspace where you can hang out for hours with a book or laptop. Many offer art to admire or purchase, and books, games and toys to borrow. As Madison Yount from One Love Coffee House elaborates, locally-owned shops have a different “atmosphere when you walk in … different from [corporate] shops.”

Gladheart owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz took over an existing wine shop in 2022 and added coffee roasting to the business, which is “substantially gaining ground,” according to Hatter. Gladheart specializes in light to medium roast (“light roast lets the nuances come out,” Hatter says) and does not offer flavored coffees. Purchase bagged coffee at the counter (and maybe get a “Coffee 101” lesson), or get your coffee by the cup at Altar.

Altar Coffee relies on Gladheart for their roasting as well as their location. Sisters Sarah and Amy Tromp originally operated Altar as a mobile coffee cart before setting up shop in Gladheart’s front window. Their menu includes traditional brews and “Specialty Bevvies.”

At Chris’s Coffee and Custard, you can find the standard café offerings, but their unique beverage is their affogato, made with espresso poured over any flavor of their homemade custard (vanilla is the most popular). Laura Billings, Special Abilities Manager, claims that “customer service, exuberance and love … it’s our employees that make the difference.”

Abide Coffeehouse owner Christy Rutrough opened her doors in April of this year, selling Rustic Ridge coffee and assorted retail items with a country store aesthetic. “Our biggest challenge is that we don’t have coffeeshop hours,” she says, being in a rural area and inconvenient for commuters going from Boones Mill to Roanoke. Instead, her clientele is primarily book clubs and Christian groups and “day-tripping shoppers” who enjoy perusing the shop while waiting for their orders.

