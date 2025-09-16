Cover Story: Roanokers Celebrate the Region

An exhibition celebrating 50 years of The Roanoker and the places we call home.

In 2024, we marked our 50th anniversary with an art exhibit at the Roanoke City Municipal Building. The show highlighted original works from local residents who reimagined The Roanoker’s iconic covers and designed new ones to celebrate the places we call home.

Couldn’t make it to the gallery? Now you can explore every piece from Cover Story: Roanokers Celebrate the Region here. The community art show, created in partnership with the Roanoke Arts Commission, brought together residents ages 12-83 who reimagined past covers or designed their own to honor 50 years of The Roanoker. We’re excited to share the full collection online, celebrating the creativity, talent and love for our region. 

Explore the full submissions below, take in the creativity of our neighbors and celebrate the talent that makes our region special — every piece is a reminder of the artists shaping Roanoke’s vibrant community.