Cover Story: Roanokers Celebrate the Region

×

“When I first spotted this cover from February 1982—a little flashback to an era when I was just six months old—I was immediately attracted to the artist’s rich color scheme and watery, almost ghostly, train image—a symbol of Roanoke’s deep roots. But the forward movement inherent in the composition spoke to a different kind of movement, too—one toward the future we’re still creating, together. I began to imagine a new version of this image, one faithful to its basic composition but embedded with a vibrant tapestry of hopes for what might be ahead for our city.

Before I started the piece, I sat down and penned a kind of mantra or prayer or prose poem for the underpainting—something I always do to help me center on my focus for a piece. Here’s what I wrote:

In Roanoke, we connect. We build. We grow. We’re working together to imagine a place where anyone can thrive and where everyone belongs. We celebrate our deep roots, even as we welcome newcomers who are putting down roots here for the very first time. We believe in community. We believe in beauty. We believe in art. And we know that art takes work, so we’re nurturing the kind of soil where creatives can work well. We are a city of placemakers and innovators, dreamers and doers. We acknowledge our past and see it as an invitation to buiild a better future, together. We know our diversity is our strength, and our deepest longings lean toward love. We speak truth, make space, celebrate together and laugh together. We amend our soil. We save seeds. We share our stories, and we work together to write new ones. We stretch. We sing. We strum. We strive. We are a city of starry-eyed believers, and in Roanoke, we believe that the best is yet to come.”