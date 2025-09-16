An exhibition celebrating 50 years of The Roanoker and the places we call home.
Ana Morales / Ariel Seymour
In 2024, we marked our 50th anniversary with an art exhibit at the Roanoke City Municipal Building. The show highlighted original works from local residents who reimagined The Roanoker’s iconic covers and designed new ones to celebrate the places we call home.
Couldn’t make it to the gallery? Now you can explore every piece from Cover Story: Roanokers Celebrate the Region here. The community art show, created in partnership with the Roanoke Arts Commission, brought together residents ages 12-83 who reimagined past covers or designed their own to honor 50 years of The Roanoker. We’re excited to share the full collection online, celebrating the creativity, talent and love for our region.
Explore the full submissions below, take in the creativity of our neighbors and celebrate the talent that makes our region special — every piece is a reminder of the artists shaping Roanoke’s vibrant community.
“As a wildlife artist, the fact that I can live in Roanoke but still be close to wild spaces is wonderful. If I don’t want to go far there are multiple parks and the river near my house, but if I do want to wander further, then the mountains, Carvin’s Cove, and many hiking trail options are there for me to be inspired by.
Birding and walking on the greenway are two of my favorite things. Roanoke offers many wonderful parks and spots that are great for birding. Yellow-crowned Night Herons nest along the river during the summer, and it’s always a joy when I see them wading through the water or perched in one of the sycamore trees.”
“The Roanoke region inspires my creativity through its land and city scapes. I chose the star as a subject because it was the first thing that caught my attention when I moved here and I think it’s a very iconic symbol of Roanoke. It’s a nice part of the scenery around my city.”
“Everywhere I look, Roanoke inspires me. The natural colors—the trees changing on the beautiful mountains and flowers that grow along the parkway—and the the structures of the buildings, the train tracks stretching through the area, and the gorgeous murals blossoming on buildings all inspire me. I have used a variety of subjects from the region in my own personal artwork, including the Blue Ridge mountains and the details of specific businesses.
I have lived in Roanoke my entire life, and as a child I looked to The Roanoke Star in awe and wonder. I especially loved it when the colors were changed to red, white, and blue. To me the Dr. Pepper and H&C Coffee signs were always so unique and seeing them lit up at night just put a smile on my face. I chose the Texas Tavern and 611 train for the connection I have to my dad and for how important they are to Roanoke. They both put smiles on my Daddy’s face, and I know they do for other people too. Finally I put the Taubman Art Museum because it means a great deal to me to have art from other places come to my hometown to broaden others lives. All of these items together helped me create an image showing things in Roanoke that are special to not just me but to others too.”
“Having returned to the region fifteen years ago after a long stint on the Gulf Coast, I have come to love this area even more: the mountains, the diversity and liveliness of the people, its growth into an innovation hub including for medicine; its long tradition of the arts; and celebration of my generations-long roots in Roanoke and its surroundings.
Ever since I was a teenager landing at what was then Woodrum Field, I have found the view as the airplane crosses above the Mill Mountain Star down into the city simply breathtaking. I hope you will share this awe-inspiring viewpoint with me.”
The mountain that’s mine is over south of here, heading up
into violet clouds, hay bales rounding the top.
It’s also the mountain my people and yours
took north down that crazy winding path
into the lush valley here of salt and corn
and a road to treasure.
The mountain that might be yours challenges
you, challenges walkers with new backpacks
and well-tied boots. The other mountains hug
us tight, keeping this shiny secret of a
bustling city under wraps until
we tug the ribbon.
In the very center of this vale, ripe tomatoes,
wildflowers, aged brick storefronts, more places
to eat than my lips can imagine. Smart folk, worker
bees, rustle of new satins, pleather, blue scrubs,
white coats, old friends new again, tribute
to loves, ventures, promises past.
Our mountain is that one, you know the one with
the star. Scene of teens swinging denim legs over
rocks as the sun sets. Of visitors awed by the twinkling
lights below. Of us, at this age, taking grands to the zoo,
prairie dogs spying, the trains below sending fresh steam
into the warm clouds that surround us.
“I am inspired by both the people of Roanoke and the natural environment we share with our native plants and animals. This work is a deeply personal piece with each panel representing something that either I have a connection with, admiration for or am simply inspired by. The top left panel represents Sunni Purviance and her innovative Roanoke Plawkers group making our neighborhoods cleaner while building bonds between neighbors. The middle left panel represents John Murrill’s work, and this is specifically my version of his “Lady Appalachia” series. The bottom left panel represents the Daisy Art Parade created by one of my heroes, and I am proud to say, friend, Brian Counihan. The top right panel is a depiction of the great bike riding available in our city. The middle right panel is a native coneflower with a bumble bee flying around, representing Roanoke as a “Bee City’’ and my involvement in the Star City Garden Club. The bottom right panel is a cardinal and depicts my love of bird photography, which I share with my wife. Even the sun with its outwardly extending rays has meaning and pays homage to the work I created on the ArtspaceROA project.
I choose these subjects because of my personal connection to each of them. They are a few of many reasons I love Roanoke and why I would not want to live anywhere else.”
“Although I am a resident of Botetourt County, I commute daily to Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. On the drive to school I admire the beauty of the star city, which inspired this painting. I chose the perspective of looking down from the Mill Mountain star, because it was unique view of the city.”
“These are Roanoke’s mountains, the whole reason we moved here—to be surrounded by hills, valleys, wildlife and adventure.
I’m a wildlife artist, and bears are the animal I get most excited about seeing here. Also, my husband showed me a photo cover of a magazine not too long ago and it eerily looked like this painting I had already done with a mother bear and her two cubs peeking out of the brush.”
“I love everything about the Roanoke area. It’s the perfect mix of urban, suburban, and rural, and it has an incredible history. I’m inspired by abandoned buildings and older architecture. I’m really excited to see what comes out of the American Viscose Plant project.
My family has a long history with hot air balloons. My brother is a professional balloon pilot in Montana, and he flew for many years here in Virginia. It’s one of his pictures from his flights here that I used in my entry.”
“Roanoke is home to many great bands and artists. Showcasing them in magazine features only helps with promoting the music economy of the city.
Music is something we can all agree on; it’s medicine for the soul. Highlighting those who create the elixir not only benefits the performers, but it tells the story of the Roanoke music scene, which is one to behold.”
Historical Significance: The image of the train platform and tracks immediately evokes Roanoke’s deep-rooted connection to the railroad industry. This ties back to the city’s history as a major railway hub, highlighting its importance in transportation and industry.
Timelessness: The black-and-white aesthetic of the photo gives it a timeless quality, reflecting Roanoke’s rich historical heritage and symbolizing the enduring legacy of the railroad in the region.
Architectural Detail: The station structure visible in the photo showcases the architectural style and design associated with historical railway stations, emphasizing the blend of past and present in Roanoke’s urban landscape.
Serenity and Solitude: The quiet, almost serene atmosphere captured in the image speaks to the peacefulness of the region. It invites viewers to reflect on the passage of time and the stories these tracks could tell, mirroring the contemplative nature often inspired by the landscapes around Roanoke.
Connection and Movement: The train tracks stretching into the distance symbolize connection and movement, key themes in the history of Roanoke. They suggest the city’s role in connecting different parts of the country and facilitating the flow of people and goods, which is a crucial part of its identity.
Community and Progress: Even in its stillness, the image conveys a sense of progress and the community’s forward-looking spirit. The infrastructure depicted is a reminder of the region’s continuous growth and adaptation over time.
“The Roanoker magazine cover for January/February 1979 made me think about when I was in college at VWCC in the commercial art program from 78-80. I worked in the audio/visual department and was very much into fashion photography as well as art. This submission is different than the cover, but I’m still into fashion photography and art! I always loved the Roanoker Magazine!
From the spacious cloud-adorned skies and mountains to the fine arts and culture, there’s plenty to inspire.”
“When I first spotted this cover from February 1982—a little flashback to an era when I was just six months old—I was immediately attracted to the artist’s rich color scheme and watery, almost ghostly, train image—a symbol of Roanoke’s deep roots. But the forward movement inherent in the composition spoke to a different kind of movement, too—one toward the future we’re still creating, together. I began to imagine a new version of this image, one faithful to its basic composition but embedded with a vibrant tapestry of hopes for what might be ahead for our city.
Before I started the piece, I sat down and penned a kind of mantra or prayer or prose poem for the underpainting—something I always do to help me center on my focus for a piece. Here’s what I wrote:
In Roanoke, we connect. We build. We grow. We’re working together to imagine a place where anyone can thrive and where everyone belongs. We celebrate our deep roots, even as we welcome newcomers who are putting down roots here for the very first time. We believe in community. We believe in beauty. We believe in art. And we know that art takes work, so we’re nurturing the kind of soil where creatives can work well. We are a city of placemakers and innovators, dreamers and doers. We acknowledge our past and see it as an invitation to buiild a better future, together. We know our diversity is our strength, and our deepest longings lean toward love. We speak truth, make space, celebrate together and laugh together. We amend our soil. We save seeds. We share our stories, and we work together to write new ones. We stretch. We sing. We strum. We strive. We are a city of starry-eyed believers, and in Roanoke, we believe that the best is yet to come.”
“The Blue Ridge Mountains have become a staple backdrop in my photography. The various parks and hiking trails encourage me to hangout with friends and create along the way.
I see the star everyday on my way to work and never get tired of the sight. I wanted to capture an image of what I imagine the star would see everyday if it had eyes and were looking back at all the people who also pass it by.”
“Roanoke, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is a haven for flora and fauna, and it provides many opportunities for exploring the outdoors. I am inspired by this environment and aim to notice and capture the little things that make Roanoke beautiful. Flowers, plants, wildlife (especially birds), and landscapes are my favorite subjects to photograph—I think because these are often fleeting and can be overlooked in day-to-day life but are incredibly beautiful.
I was inspired by the May/June cover from 1975 (the third-ever cover of The Roanoker), which depicts a photograph of a daylily against a vibrant yellow background. I chose to recreate this with a photograph of a bee enjoying a butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa) plant, to represent the fact that Roanoke became a Bee City USA® affiliate in 2022. I hope my photograph serves as a reminder of the importance of pollinators and native plants in our environment. They make our community stronger, healthier, and more beautiful.
I am also a member of Star City Garden Club. Learning more about plants and gardening has increased my desire to photograph plants, flowers, and wildlife, and to encourage the appreciation of these.”
“As an artist hailing from Roanoke, Virginia, I am deeply influenced by the lyrical beauty of the Appalachian mountains and the profound impact they have on the human spirit. Through my geometric paintings, I embark on a journey of processing grief, exploring its complexities, and seeking solace in the natural world that surrounds me.
My artistic process is driven by a deep engagement with the landscapes of the Appalachians. The mountains, with their majestic peaks and serene valleys, serve as both a source of inspiration and a metaphor for the emotional terrain we navigate in times of sorrow. Through intricate geometric patterns and harmonious color palettes, I strive to capture the essence of grief and translate it into a visual language that evokes introspection and healing.
Each brushstroke and meticulously placed shape is a means of catharsis, as I navigate my own personal experiences of loss and transformation. The rhythmic repetition of geometric forms reflects the cyclical nature of grief, the ebb and flow of emotions, and the transformative power of time. By infusing lyrical elements into the geometric compositions, I aim to create a sense of harmony and balance amidst the turmoil of grief.
Through my paintings, I invite viewers to embark on their own emotional journey, to connect with the profound landscapes of the Appalachian mountains, and to find solace in the transformative power of art. It is my hope that my work serves as a catalyst for introspection, healing, and a deeper understanding of the human experience.
In essence, my artistic practice is an exploration of grief, a celebration of the Appalachian mountains, and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.”
“Roanoke is such a cool place to live: nature mixed with all the city we need. The city is so awesome to push the arts everywhere. It’s just a very exciting time.
The vibe of starry night is movement, and we are going through such a cool movement right now as a city; it seemed perfect.”
“The iconic Mill Mountain Star has been a welcoming sight to visitors since 1949. It is especially dear to me since I have a clear view from my historic home located on King George Avenue in Old Southwest.”
“The Roanoke region inspires my creativity in various ways. Our close-knit community fosters unique interactions and collaborations, providing a supportive environment for artists, writers, and creatives to exchange ideas and gain inspiration. Our charming architecture, scenic landscapes, and historic sites, ignite my imagination and spark new artistic endeavors. Overall, the sense of community, natural beauty, and peaceful atmosphere of our area serves as a rich source of inspiration for my creativity to flourish.
I chose Downtown Roanoke as the backdrop to illustrate my love for the region due to its significance in my artistic journey. Having had my first start as an artist at Art on 1st, I developed a strong connection to the area. Downtown represents a hub of creativity, inspiration, and community for me, making it the perfect canvas to showcase my appreciation for the region that nurtured my talent and passion from the very beginning. Through my art, I aim to capture the vibrancy, history, and unique character of Downtown, showcasing its beauty and significance to both locals and visitors alike.”
“Our region’s landscape has this unique way of shifting the light, and the golden hour in this region is just insane. The colors are why I can never leave this place. Plus, the car shows, the weekend drives in the fall, and any of the numerous community events that take place throughout the year. Roanoke is poised for the future renaissance: it will recharge and inspire the artist in all of us.
I grew up in Vinton, and I had never seen the War Memorial empty on the 4th of July before. That was until 2020. And I think, as a way of coping, I felt I needed to document it, and this was one of the photos from that shoot. I love my hometown, and these mountains, these roads, and these sunsets are part of me. Down to the bones.”
“I moved to Roanoke three years ago, and in the first week I joined the Taubman. As an artist/cartoonist I love the murals around town and the sense that all the arts are important to the city.
Many years ago I told my wife if she ever found a house near that charming theatre I’d buy it. I now live a ten minute walk away from free classics on Saturday mornings. Heaven.”
“I am a painter. I like to paint outside en plein-air from direct observation. My favorite subjects are the neighborhoods, buildings, the nature in Roanoke, and the surroundings. I paint what I see and what’s familiar, but being originally from Poland and living previously in California, I add my Polish and Californian experiences, color and light to my paintings of Roanoke creating my own version of the town where I live now.
I live in Grandin area and the painting of the Grandin fire station with Ann Glover’s sculpture captures the essence of Roanoke.”
“I am inspired by Roanoke architecture and nature. I like to paint en plein-air. The Silver Museum was painted entirely outside behind the Taubman Museum during a ten-day period.
I like the contrast between old and new. The architect who designed the Taubman Museum was the student of Frank Ghery, one of my favorite architects who designed museums like Guggenheim in Bilbao in Spain. The modern form of the museum fits perfectly in the space where the museum was built. To me it is a symbol of modernism and international aspect of art.”
“I am inspired by unique buildings like the Taubman, which is also inspiring because it displays the creations of other artists. The Elmwood amphitheater is also inspiring because of all of the events and performances that are offered there.
My cover shows what Roanoke is like, being surrounded by mountains, as well as some of the key landmarks and icons that make Roanoke unique.”
“Roanoke is a mystical valley bubbling with inspiration. The collective adoration for our hometown creates a spark in the heART of every local artist.
This particular cover from February 1986 was chosen for its delightful absurdity, and our majestic Blue Ridge Mountains that framed the background. I thought to myself, ‘How could I make this particular cover photo weirder than it already is?’ (By adding an extraterrestrial twist to it, of course!)”
“The beauty of Roanoke and its surrounding region deeply inspires my creativity. The vibrant landscapes, historic architecture, and unique cultural elements provide endless inspiration for my artistic expression. Each scene I capture tells a story of this remarkable area.
I aimed to emphasize the historic buildings and the distinctive neon signs visible at night in the Roanoke Valley.”
“The colors, the shapes and the movement of daily life in Roanoke inspired this piece. I painted it purely as an impression of one of my favorite parts of my day when I served as an instructional assistant at a school. Finding beauty in what lies right before your eyes can turn even the most mundane task into a journey of self-discovery.
This subject brings together the things I see every day: the mountains, the focus on education, the roads we travel, the trees and the lives ahead of us all. I also chose this because it represents one of the most glorious moments in any student’s day, and for that matter, the teacher’s day too. Bus duty captures the moment of relief that the workday is done, and freedom is again attained. I painted this impression because I loved bus duty at work. I got to see genuine smiles on the faces of the kids as I wished them a good afternoon. After a day indoors the bright sunlight woke up my senses and the colors of the clouds, the busses in their neat repeating patterns, and the trees and distant mountains inspired an emotion of satisfaction and joy. In the background too, the enormous stored-up potential of the lives of each student, carefully investing in knowledge they carry with them home each day, and into their future lives. One more day done, one more journey taken.”