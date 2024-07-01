Customized Education

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Local families embrace homeschooling to tailor learning to their children’s needs, providing flexible, values-driven education and unique opportunities outside traditional schools.

× Expand Courtesy of Valley Forest School Brittany McPherson leads story time with Valley Forest School students during their field trip to Carvins Cove.

Families choose alternatives to public school education for a variety of reasons. Parents often want to customize curriculum and the learning environment for each child, use different learning approaches and have the freedom to impart their values. Others think it offers a safer learning environment, or academic and life opportunities unavailable in traditional schools.

Virtual schooling and homeschooling alternatives differ in structure, delivery and oversight. Virtual schooling, like Roanoke County’s RCPSonline, Virtual Virginia and K12, provides online instructions through established institutions, while homeschooling involves parents taking responsibility for their child’s education, offering greater flexibility and autonomy in curriculum design and delivery.

“COVID caused people to confuse schooling at home with homeschooling,” says Vera Wilson, founder of The Road Less Traveled Homeschool Academy (TRLT). “Schooling at home is somebody else directing the curriculum, philosophy, homework requirements and times to be online — similar to what public schools did during COVID — whereas homeschooling is the parents deciding the philosophy, curriculum, schedule and evaluations, making shifts as the family grows. Homeschooling is a lifestyle.”

× Expand Courtesy of Chrissie McNeil The McNeil Family: Callen, Greyson, Rob, Isabelle, Chrissie, Emilie (Thanksgiving 2023)

The Organization for Virginia Homeschoolers website states homeschooling in Virginia increased over 50% in the past decade with more than 65,000 children being homeschooled. Regionally, there are over 2,000 registered homeschool students, including 615 in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

To meet state requirements, children must comply with the state compulsory attendance law. HEAV (Homeschool Educators Association of Virginia) and The Organization for Virginia provide extensive resources covering how to get started, homeschool philosophies and styles, curriculum ideas and annual conventions. Homeschool Legal Defense Association (HLDA) offers legal advocacy and advice.

Chrissie McNeil, Homeschool Coach & REALTOR® with First Choice Real Estate, LLC, felt called to homeschool their children and felt it was best for their family.

“Our oldest daughter went to a traditional school for Kindergarten only,” McNeil shares. “I really wanted to start homeschooling then, but people told me she really needed to be IN school because she was such a social butterfly… so... I sent her. We both hated it for a multitude of reasons.”

Three days before first grade, they began their homeschool journey.

Expand Courtesy of Brittany McPherson McPherson’s daughter, Phoebe, used cooled coals from the fire as face paint for the student-directed play.

Kelly Milam wanted input into what her girls were being taught so she reached out to three seasoned homeschool moms at church.

Milam shares, “They were encouraging and supportive. One of them invited me to learn about Classical Conversations (CC). That was the beginning of my 10-year journey with CC.”

Classical is one of many homeschool philosophies. Others include Charlotte Mason, Unschooling, Eclectic and Unit Studies.

Megan Saben and her husband agreed when they married to homeschool their children. She says they homeschool their five boys, ages seven to 17, because “we want them to know God, to read lots of books, to think, to explore personal interests and to have plenty of free time.” They enjoy having discussions throughout the day and addressing character issues as they arrive.

Saben was homeschooled through elementary school in Iowa in the 80’s and 90’s.

“For a while, it was illegal, and I remember picketing on the Capitol steps when a pastor was put in jail for homeschooling,” says Saben. “We were in the local news now and then because my parents were pioneers in the movement.”

Brittany McPherson, Outdoor Education professional, was homeschooled in elementary school then attended public school and was an honor student. Despite graduating from college with two degrees and feeling she did all the right things, she didn’t know her passions or plans. She wanted something different for her children and began homeschooling 10 years ago because she believes it is the right path for her children, now 10, 12 and 15.

“We have the time and flexibility to pursue individualized paths,” she says. “Each child can go at the pace that works for them.”

They participate in Great Valley Homeschool House, a co-op that meets weekly, and Valley Forest School, a supplemental drop-off program that teaches nature skills like foraging, fire building and water purification and a farm program that teaches gardening and farm skills.

Kathryn Keefer began home instruction with her daughters, Hailey, 15, and Makayla, 13, during COVID when public schools implemented virtual learning. After school reopened, the girls went back but it was not a good environment for their mental and emotional health, especially since they experienced bullying.

“I wanted them to feel safe, heard and loved – which they were not feeling in public school,” says Keefer.

After trying a private online school, they switched to Time4Learning and started participating in a Circle Group. Keefer emphasizes, “You know your kids best so do what you know is right for you and your family, knowing that everyone’s experience will look different.”

