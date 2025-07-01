Engineering Tomorrow’s Leaders

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

STEM camps offer Roanoke Valley students pathways to future careers.

× Expand Courtesy of The Burton Center For Arts & Technology The Burton Center for Arts and Technology robotics camp is run by the school’s FTC robotics team.

With summer in full swing, parents and students across the Roanoke Valley are exploring opportunities that combine education with engagement. Local STEM camps are emerging as popular options, offering young minds the chance to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics through hands-on experiences that could shape their future career paths.

From robotics and manufacturing to materials chemistry and biotechnology, a variety of programs are providing specialized STEM experiences for different age groups, each with its own approach to fostering innovation and critical thinking.

Engineering the Future: Burton Center for Arts and Technology

For middle school students entering grades 6-8, the Burton Center for Arts and Technology offers specialized camps that provide early exposure to engineering and manufacturing in professional-grade facilities.

“Our STEM camps are unique because they are hosted at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, giving students early access to specialized engineering and mechatronics programs, as well as hands-on experience with VEX Robotics systems and advanced manufacturing equipment,” Center for Engineering Director Sarah Gerrol says.

The Burton Center’s camps, which began in 2016, have expanded beyond their manufacturing roots to now include robotics and automotive technology. Their programs have shown measurable success in creating educational pathways.

“We’re proud to have seen students who first attended our camps as middle schoolers later enroll in Burton’s Engineering and Manufacturing programs — including one student who is graduating this year from the Burton Engineering Program,” Gerrol notes.

At the robotics camp, participants work in teams to design, build and code VEX robots that complete challenges both “autonomously (self-driving) and through manual control (driver-operated).” The manufacturing camp guides students through “the engineering design process to brainstorm, prototype and produce products, gaining hands-on experience with CAD design, 3D printing and manufacturing tools.”

A distinctive feature of the Burton camps, which normally take place in early June, is the mentorship provided by older students.

“Our environment is supportive and hands-on, with older student mentors from the Burton Robotics Team helping guide campers throughout their experience,” Gerrol explains.

The center emphasizes that technical skills are only part of what campers gain. “In addition to technical skills, students develop crucial life skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, critical thinking, communication and project management,” says Gerrol.

From Classroom to Career: Virginia Western Community College

Virginia Western Community College has expanded its Career Exploration Camps program to reach high school students throughout the region after successful pilot programs with Roanoke City Public Schools.

Expand Courtesy of Virginia Western Community College

“In 2023, Virginia Western, in partnership with the Roanoke City Public Schools, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, piloted two culinary boot camps,” explains Regina Cook, administrative officer for Corporate Training at Virginia Western Community College.

What began with culinary arts has grown to include STEM fields such as “biotechnology, mechatronics and manufacturing and healthcare and health sciences” for rising 9th through 12th grade students from the middle to end of July.

The college’s camps stand out for their industry connections. “Virginia Western’s Career Exploration Camps are designed and led by professors and instructors who frequently collaborate with businesses and organizations around the region to train and upskill their employees,” Cook says. “Their knowledge and experience provide students with an immersive career experience throughout the week.”

This real-world application is evident in the mechatronics and manufacturing camp scheduled for July 14-18. The five-day program progresses from shop safety and career exploration to hands-on activities with additive and subtractive manufacturing, 3D modeling and printing, CNC machine activities, laser engraving and Arduino electronics projects.

Cook emphasizes that the camps provide value whether students discover a passion or realize a particular field isn’t for them. “Campers can explore a field of interest without the fear of failure. If they find they love a certain field, these camps can serve as a foundation for their academic and professional future. Conversely, if they discover the field is not for them, they can walk away without penalty — no bad grades, no significant loss of time or money.”

