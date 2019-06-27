The story below is from our July/August 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Summer comes and goes quickly. Before we know it, the kids are back in school. But there’s still time for family fun. One way to make a day stand out is to plan a surprise family fun day. Pick a theme and plan activities around the theme based on the ages of your children and your budget. Here are some ideas:

Sun and Fun Day

Swim and picnic at Loch Haven Lake. Play putt-putt and rent a boat at Smith Mountain Lake. Make a splash at Splash Valley or a local pool, go to a park and play, take a walk or play a game. Catch a Salem Red Sox game.

Outdoor Adventure Day

Go tubing, kayaking, or hiking. Discover Dixie Caverns. Bike the Greenway. Check out Virginia Outside for fishing and boating where they provide the equipment. Explore Park offers a tree top course, tubing, fishing, biking, and horseback riding.

Rock and Roll or Bounce Day

See how high you can climb at River Rock Climbing or go skating. Jump around at the Launching Pad Trampoline Park or Bounce Roanoke.

A Day at the Museum

Visit Center in the Square:the aquarium in the lobby, the History Museum of Western Virginia, the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, the Pinball Museum and Science Museum of Western Virginia along with a visit to the Butterfly garden. Be sure to check out the Toy Joy and Wonderlab galleries at the Science Museum. The Bubble Room is a multi-sensory experience for families with children under five. Virginia Museum of Transportation is a must for train-lovers! Watch “A Night at the Museum” to end the day.

Theatre and Art Day

Tour the Taubman Museum and get creative in Art Venture. Paint pottery at Glazed Bisque It. Visit local art galleries. See a play! Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr is at Mill Mountain Theatre July 31-Sunday Aug 11.

Animals and Us Day

Visit Smith Mountain Lake Farm Alpacas for a 90-minute tour to learn about alpacas, how they are raised and what their fiber is used for making. Take a trip to Mill Mountain Zoo or Virginia Safari Park.

Outdoor Movie Night

Watch Movies in the Market. Grab your free popcorn and see Mary Poppins Returns July 12 and E.T. on August 9. See Christopher Robin on July 12 and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on August 16 at Longwood Park in Salem. Catch a movie at Hull’s or Starlight Drive-in theatres.

Beth Bell of Macaroni Kid Roanoke, a free online resource for families, helps coordinate family fun in the area. Her advice? “Definitely unplug- put the phone away, be present, bring board games (if camping/picnicking), tell family stories, journal conversations and make memories.”

For more ideas, check out the Macaroni Kid Mega Summer Fun Guide or the Macaroni Kid website at roanoke.macaronikid.com.

