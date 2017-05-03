Fun and Functional

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This unique home is everything the owners hoped it could be – fun, playful and functional for both family and pets. Maybe a giant slide should be in everyone’s home for a bit of whimsy!

× Expand Julianne Rainone

Logan and Jessi Glickfield knew exactly what they were looking for when it came to buying their new home. They were ready to renovate, as long as the house had a private setting, ample acreage, sturdy bones to build upon and community in the immediate area.

Logan Glickfield, a software engineer for CircleUp in San Francisco, works remotely from home. He’s a long-distance runner (he ran the Blue Ridge Marathon last year), so having access to the greenway or Blue Ridge Parkway was on his list of requirements. Jessi Glickfield is a veterinarian with Pet Vet Roanoke and originally from Crozet, which led the couple back to Virginia.

The family has lived in several bigger areas, most recently in California and Boston, and have now been in Roanoke for almost two years. Roanoke was familiar, as Jessi grew up nearby, and being closer to their families was an important piece of the move. The home buying process, however, was almost as unique as their home itself.

“We lived in a rental before buying,” Jessi says. “We’d spend full days driving around southwest county [with schools and work being close by], looking at properties.”

“Before we did that, we spent four to six months looking at what was on the market,” Logan adds. “We didn’t find what we wanted, so we started looking at other ways to find a home.”

Their search included letters to a few homeowners whose homes were not currently on the market. Jessi Glickfield let them know if the homeowners were thinking of moving or selling, they would be interested. They even had a few replies and toured those homes!

Then one day, the house that would soon become their home went on the market. The couple saw it that same afternoon, made an offer the next morning, and heard the exciting acceptance news only a day later.

“We loved it,” Jessi says. “We knew the area and that it was right for us. The shape of the house was really nice and we knew it’d be the perfect property to gut and redo the interior.”

With two small kids plus pets, the couple wanted their space to be functional, but also fun. When the couple reached out to architect Bill Hume with Interactive Design Group, the Glickfields used words like “playful, fun and unique.” The couple also explored different ideas like nooks and secret spaces. It was important that their space be fun and functional, but also be a place their kids could grow up in.

“They had a really clear mindset of what they wanted to achieve from the get go,” Hume says.

While Hume came up with a set of plans, the Glickfields researched house designs and found the ultimate unique feature for their home: an indoor slide made by American Playgrounds.

“We thought it’d be a great idea and a good way to set the tone for the house being a play space for us,” Jessi says. “The slide was our original idea and we fell in love with it.”

“The slide was a really cool feature that integrates the lower and upper levels and honestly was easily implemented,” Hume says.

Their son and resident slide expert, Andy, is five and a half, and very happy with the slide, saying he uses it “all the time.” So does their three-year-old, Wyatt, though he’s not quite climbing back up the slide (instead of stairs) just yet like his big brother. Jessi and Logan Glickfield use it all the time, too, proving it’s fun for the whole family!

The slide was a long process into their renovations. Jessi ordered the slide before construction even began. Building Specialists, Inc. project manager Josh Beisley found the biggest challenge in getting the slide inside. His team converted old garage doors into walk-out patio doors, bringing the slide in on the bottom level so it would physically fit inside the house.

