Furry Friends Welcome

Discover the best places to enjoy with your furry friends in Roanoke.

Virginia may be for lovers, but Roanoke is for pet lovers! And that’s never been truer than it is today. As workers returned to the office and businesses opened their offices to post-pandemic pets, the rest of the world has followed suit.

Now you can find not only the usual trails, parks and occasional outdoor-themed stores with a bring-your-dog policy, but stores that specifically cater to pets, cat cafés and more restaurants and shops than ever that allow — nay, encourage — you to bring your animal companions along.

Here are some of Roanoke’s favorite spots to pass the time with your best friend or make a new one.

Walk & Wag

Expand Courtesy of Black Dog Salvage Walk your pet through Black Dog Salvage for some fun socialization practice and local shopping!

Take a “sniffari” on these trails and parks that are perfect for a stroll with your dog.

The greenway and other Roanoke trails and parks: Roanoke is so full of trails that a whole article could be devoted to them alone. At the same time, it’s not as if any trail is inappropriate for your dogs. Instead, what matters here is you and your dog’s physical ability, so if you’re new to it, check out the Adventure Roanoke article on page 60 for some suggestions.

Grandin Village: If you enjoy the fresh air but not the woods or wilderness or just don’t want to go too far, there’s nothing like a walkable street to take your dog for a stroll. And few are better for you and Fido than Grandin Village.

While walkability is key, so is having spaces to get behind and relax away from others if your dog is overstimulated, and Grandin delivers on both counts.

Farmers markets: A farmers market is the ideal segue between a walk in the park and a pup’s first visit to a store. You’re still outdoors, but there are more people around. Just don’t forget it’s all new to your dog, so keep an eye on them. Roanoke boasts several farmers markets in Grandin Village, the Historic Roanoke City Market, Salem, Botetourt County, Vinton, West End and more.

There are no parks like dog parks when you have social dogs. Remember that you should supervise your dogs carefully while they play with others and ease them into interacting with other dogs, ideally from a young age. Roanoke has Thrasher, Highland and Salem Rotary dog parks.

Social Spots

Expand Courtesy of The Toebean Cat Café The Toebean Cat Café is an excellent spot for cat lovers to find their new family member.

Breweries, distilleries and cafés are a great way to socialize your dog while enjoying time with friends.

Twisted Track Brewpub is known for its food and beer, and has a dog-friendly patio.

Big Lick Brewing Company, Starr Hill Brewery and Twin Creeks Brew Pub have large outdoor, dog-friendly areas.

In Salem, dog and beer lovers can choose between Olde Salem Brewing Company and Parkway Brewing Company when they want to take their canine for a cold one.

Like many of the dog-friendly spots on this list, co-owner (and oldest of the titular Brady brothers) Tim Brady brings his dogs, Lucy and Josie, to work at Brady’s Distillery. But customers’ well-behaved dogs are welcome inside and out while you sip your favorite local bourbon or custom cocktail.

Sweet Donkey Coffee House has been dog-friendly from the beginning, and co-owner Ann Marie White was richly rewarded for it when she met her current dog Boca through a visitor. There’s plenty of outdoor space to enjoy a drink and they generally won’t raise an eyebrow if you walk through or place an order with a leashed dog at the counter on your way to an alfresco table. They draw the line at emus, though. If you know, you know.

RND (Roasters Next Door) Coffee Lounge has Vinton and Wasena locations. Both offer outdoor tables where you can sip with a four-legged friend.

Roanoke’s largest and perhaps most well-known coffee chain, Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, has multiple locations offering outdoor seating where you can sit with your pups. They also often have water bowls available.

Cat Cafes

