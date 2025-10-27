Gifts that Matter

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Support local nonprofits by giving time, treasure or talent to organizations that bring joy, comfort and care to the Roanoke community.

Though Thanksgiving holds the official slot on the calendar, for many professionals, it’s the days in its immediate wake that take up the most space in the brain. Indeed, though Black Friday (whose name derives not from the dark behavior encouraged by low prices on limited inventory but from the day when retail ledgers moved out of debt from red to black) has been around in name since at least 1951, today there’s a veritable cottage industry of sale days.

Cyber Monday and its elder brother, Black Friday, have marched on to overtake their parent holiday of Thanksgiving in the weeks that precede it. In 2010, to encourage community lovers to keep their money in their towns by shopping locally, American Express launched Small Business Saturday.

And finally, there’s the holiday devoted to nonprofits and charities that most closely aligns with the expressed underlying values of the holiday season – Giving Tuesday.

Roanoke is home to a host of nonprofits that rely on your support in the form of the three Ts (Treasure, Time and Talent) throughout the year. But a few have missions that particularly shine during the holiday season or hold programs designed to cater to it.

Expand Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia RMHC Santa Workshop

Here’s a taste of a few you might consider including when planning for your gifts and giving this year.

Last year’s Roanoker holiday issue included a deep dive on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, specifically their Christmas Store that offers free gifts for everyone staying in the home to give to their relatives.

While RMHC will continue that tradition this year, it’s only part of the festivities, which include meals for the house and anyone on the NICU floor at Carilion.

You can also visit the house yourself on the first Sunday of December for Lights of Hope to hear Santa read the Night Before Christmas, eat cookies, enjoy the tree lighting, tour the house and celebrate with firsthand experience the families RMHC keeps together.

Donor and Community Relations Coordinator Montana Kimrey says, “It’s a sweet little scene” as children from the community mingle with ones in the house. “Kids make friends, and they’re running around the house and having a blast, and it’s always one of my favorite events.”

You can also help by donating goods or sponsoring a Christmas light for the tree as a gift, in honor of or in memory of someone you love. In an ongoing theme among many charities, it’s a way to provide a meaningful gift for a loved one while also supporting something that matters to them — going beyond the traditional socks, sweaters and tchotchkes.

Interestingly, RMHC doesn’t have the only Christmas Store in the area. The Community Christmas Store does for the Roanoke community what RMHC does for the families staying there.

Though the physical space opens in December, like Santa and his elves, the Community Christmas Store works throughout the year to provide citizens of Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton and Craig County with a place to receive everything they need for a Christmas they otherwise couldn’t afford.

It’s a massive logistical feat.

Year-round volunteers search for the best deals to provide each demographic with what they need, from diapers for infants to hygiene products and home décor for senior citizens. There’s a pantry section, clothes, toys for each age group, infant needs and adult and teen gifts (including beauty projects, wireless headsets, drones and more). The store provides wrapping and decorations too.

Through savvy shopping (discount, double coupons, etc.) and donations, they manage to afford it all. Bethany McAteer praises Erin Clinevell, with whom she shares co-president duties as “The Toy Lady,” who managed to get the average price of toys below $5.

You can help by donating goods or money. All gifts are new, though decorations may be gently used.

However, what CCS needs most of all is a permanent space. Their annual scramble includes finding a temporary six- to eight-thousand-square-foot retail spot where they then must deck the halls and fill them with gratis merchandise.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia is also doing its part to provide gifts for families in need.

BGCSW’s mission is to grow underserved youth in grades K-12 into “caring, productive and responsible citizens.” Across their nine Roanoke Valley locations, they do this by teaching them about leadership, healthy life and workforce development.

While it’s essential to the well-being of many kids in our area, there’s also time for fun, particularly during the holidays when every child, of every age, enrolled in their programs receives a gift.

CEO Rebekah Meadows describes “watching hundreds of kids receive gifts” and seeing their “excitement as they open it” as one of their most rewarding programs.

But grateful parents have driven the point home. Meadows remembers one emotional mother thanking her, saying, “I didn’t know how I would make the holidays work this year.”

Now is also the largest giving season for the Clubs, and any donations are appreciated.

Want to learn more about how you can support local Roanoke charities like Ronald McDonald House, the Community Christmas Store and the Boys and Girls Clubs this Giving Tuesday and holiday season? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!