Guided To Clarity

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Discover how life coaching empowers people to gain clarity, set purposeful goals and cultivate resilience, confidence and joy in everyday life.

Expand Courtesy of Dr. Melinda Hill “Hiring a coach provides a strategic thought partner who can help you see what you can’t see on your own.” —Dr. Melinda Hill

Life coaching has gained in popularity over the past several years. More people are seeking ways to gain clarity, encouragement and accountability to empower them to get unstuck and live more fulfilling lives.

Coaches may specialize in a variety of areas including health and wellness, mindset, spirituality, parenting, emotional wellbeing and financial growth. The benefits can be wide-reaching: from discovering your passions and increasing confidence, to clarifying priorities and boosting focus and follow through.

Improvements in emotional IQ and mental wellness are possible as coaches use tools to enhance awareness, strengthen coping skills and reduce stress.

My own clients often report better boundaries, improved self-care, stronger relationships and a deeper sense of joy in their everyday lives. One recent client gained clarity around what wasn’t working in her job and marriage. She found the confidence to speak up, set new boundaries with family members and ultimately launched a business rooted in her passions.

People tend to seek out coaches during times of transition, when they feel overwhelmed or dissatisfied or want to improve one or more areas of their lives. Coaches don’t just offer advice — they hold space, ask insightful questions and empower clients to find the answers within.

Expand Courtesy of Neely R. Conner “A coach could be compared to a personal trainer, who is focused on helping individuals achieve identified physical goals such as improving strength, flexibility or endurance.” —Neely R. Conner

A coach can hold up a mirror so that someone sees where they are holding themselves back and what next step they can take to meet their goals.

Often, clients realize it isn’t just about the goals they have; it is about finding fulfillment in their everyday lives. Coaches use tools and exercises to guide them to find their sense of purpose.

Dr. Melinda Hill, Executive Coach, Maxwell Leadership Team, says, “Hiring a coach provides a strategic thought partner who can help you see what you can’t see on your own. A coach helps uncover blind spots, clarify goals and create a focused action plan for growth.”

It is important to note that coaching is not a replacement for counseling. Each serves a distinct purpose depending on someone’s mental health and personal goals.

“A Mental Health Counselor or Therapist has received graduate or higher levels of education in Psychological Theory and Concepts, Psychopathology and approaches/interventions in treating mental illness,” says Neely R. Conner, LCSW, CEAP, PCC and Director of Carilion Employee Assistance Program. There are also residency requirements. “Licensed providers diagnose and treat people with mental health problems, family system problems and substance misuse issues.”

Coaches, on the other hand, do not diagnose or treat mental illness. While many are trained in positive psychology, wellness or mindset techniques, they do not bill insurance or provide clinical treatment.

Want to discover how life coaching can help you gain clarity, build confidence and create a more fulfilling life? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!