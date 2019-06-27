Hospitals’ Dark Secret

The story below is from our July/August 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Whether initiated by patients, visitors or medical professionals, violence in hospitals has come under special scrutiny as they strive to become safer places for everyone.

One of the most significant problems hospitals—including those in the Roanoke Valley—have to face today is violence on their premises.

Locally, hospitals are not just facing the violence epidemic, they are attacking it.

“That [violence] happens at all [at Carilion] is startling,” says Carilion CEO and President Nancy Agee, even though its hospitals have 75,000 admissions a year and 500 adult patients a day are being served. Emergency deals with 250 people a day “who are in rough places.”

The violence comes in a variety of forms, and one hospital executive calls it, “an epidemic nobody talks about. It’s been getting worse. This has not happened overnight.” Actually, there’s a lot of talk about it, both inside and outside hospitals.

The Virginia legislature recently passed a bill that would increase criminal penalties for those harming or threatening to harm medical professionals engaged in their duties.

“Many health care workers simply dismiss such events as a routine part of the job,” says James Cole, president of the Virginia Hospital Center, a 394-bed not-for-profit, teaching facility offering comprehensive health care in Arlington. “In a way, there is a certain nobility to that response from health care workers who prioritize the needs of distressed patients over personal concerns. However, prioritizing patients doesn’t mean we should ignore the physical and emotional well-being of health care workers who devote themselves to caring for patients in their hour of need.”

The epidemic looks like this:

In one recent 10-year period, incidents of serious violence in hospitals were four times more common than in private industry, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). One study concluded that “78 percent of participants experienced at least one act of workplace violence in the last 12 months, with 75 percent reporting verbal threats and 21 percent reporting physical assaults.”

Disturbing statistics abound about the prevalence of violence in medical facilities, but the surveys show that just 30 percent of nurses and 26 percent of physicians report violence.

One long-time Roanoke Valley RN, who has worked in several hospitals and units, including the emergency room and intensive care and asked that her name not be used, says that some of the verbal and physical violence that used to be present is rare now.

“Colleagues used rude language, threw pens, called nurses ‘stupid.’ It doesn’t happen so much now.” Patients, she says, “hit, slap, bite” and that “is sometimes tolerated.” She says that “a nursing assistant I worked with had a patient try to stab her with an ink pen in the neck. The patient was a schizophrenic and what we see so often is the victim being blamed. ‘She shouldn’t have had a pen in her pocket,’ or ‘why let the patient get that close?’

“I think the biggest problem,” says the nurse, “is that there’s just not enough staff” to handle difficult situations. Still, “nurses are much better educated now and there is security in hospitals.”

Management Consultant Sandy Smith, who works with hospitals (including Carilion), says the costs of hospital violence are significant.

“Violence that involves a staff member, whether from a patient, visitor, or another employee, has a significant impact on the operations of the hospital. Workplace violence leads to increased staff turnover, medical care, lost productivity and a host of other issues for injured employees. Many studies on this issue focus on a single hospital system or clinic to illustrate the experiences of limited events. … National in-facility violence costs of $428.5 million a year, including $234.2 million for staff turnover, $42.3 million in medical care and indemnity [compensation for lost wages made to employees who were injured on the job] for employee victims of violence, and $90.7 million in disability and absenteeism costs.”

Carilion has gone so far as to create the Carilion Clinic Center for Simulation, Research and Patient Safety. It deals with a variety of medical issues, including safety.

Agee says Carilion is also one of many hospitals aspiring to #HospitalsAgainstViolence, which “invites hospitals to stand with communities against violence.” The result of considerable discussion and education is “there is true awareness. … Every hospital is a small city … and it is not different inside from what we see in general society. [We are taking care of] people during one of the most traumatic times in their lives.”

“People come in at their most vulnerable times,” says Carilion Chief Medical Officer Patrice Weiss. “We see stress from family members that results in stress for the care team.”

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2019 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!