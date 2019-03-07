The story below is from our March/April 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

From “the global center of technology excellence” at its Innovation Campus in Alexandria, all the way to making sure you have a safe bicycle helmet, Tech is making its mark on the world.

Prominent Roanoke couple Heywood and Cynthia Fralin sent a strong message to our part of the state and beyond in December, when their charitable trust made a record $50 million donation to the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute. Tech had never received a gift larger than half that size.

One result: The research center’s blossoming—which has played a major role in the total reinvention of Jefferson Street between Williamson and McClanahan—will now be under the nameplate of The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

More broadly, according to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center: The economic benefit from the Roanoke health sciences campus will grow from $214 million today to $462 million within eight years and create 828 new jobs—averaging $90,000 per year—over that same timeframe.

Heywood Fralin, chairman of Medical Facilities of America, said at the announcement: “I hope many others will come forward to support this emerging academic health center, because when it comes to Roanoke’s future, there is no bigger story.”

Overstated? Listen to another long-time advocate for Roanoke and its future. Warner Dalhouse, retired bank executive, director emeritus at Carilion Clinic, says this of the Virginia Tech/Carilion venture in Roanoke: “It is the most transformative thing to happen in the Roanoke Valley since the railroad came [in the 1880s]. In the next 10 years, it will be more so.”

And if those perspectives are the measure of Tech’s impact on Roanoke, then what is the overall scale of what’s going on at the entity still officially known as Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University?

In a word: colossal. Consider just a few recent Tech national-scale developments in addition to the Fralin gift:

• Amazon, one of richest and most influential businesses anywhere, determined to place one of its two huge new facilities in Arlington, at least in part because a few years ago Tech decided to spend $1 billion on a million-square-foot facility in neighboring Alexandria, at which the future best and brightest of Amazon can be trained.

The Innovation Campus, says Tech President Timothy Sands, “will be the global center of technology excellence and talent production—where highly skilled students, world-class faculty, smart ideas, and forward-thinking companies will meet to propel the commonwealth and the region forward. It’s a watershed moment.”

Dean of Engineering Julia M. Ross puts it this way: “As a result of the Amazon project, students will have the opportunity to work with and learn from a company on the forefront of innovation and technology development, providing them with tremendous career opportunities at Amazon and beyond.”

• Dr. Marc Edwards, University Distinguished Professor who put Tech on the national map with his work on the Flint, Michigan water crisis, has become the country’s go-to expert in the field, to the extent that he, along with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha of Flint, was one of 10 finalists for Time magazine’s 2016 Person of the Year. His list of awards and recognitions have come from the likes of Smithsonian Magazine and The American Society of Civil Engineers.

• The contributions of more than 100 Tech students and faculty over several years propelled the United States’ lone entry in the 2018 Solar Decathlon Middle East to first place among more than 60 entrants. Tech’s FutureHAUS win was the result of the combined efforts and research from Tech’s College of Architecture and Urban Studies, College of Engineering, Myers-Lawson School of Construction, Pamplin College of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, College of Science.

There’s so much more. A glance at just a few superlatives from among Tech’s 10 colleges.

• The Virginia Tech-Wake Forest Center for Injury Biomechanics (CIB) has developed a system for rating protective sporting gear that is becoming universally accepted and causing something of a revolution in sport safety. Check your bike helmet’s effectiveness here: helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html

• The Transportation Institute—once the “Smart Road”—is internationally recognized for its safety and efficiency breakthroughs in automobiles and trucks, especially, but now airplanes, too.

• The DREAMS Lab (Design, Research, and Education for Additive Manufacturing Systems) is where 3D printing is getting jaw-dropping responses from industry.

• USAToday College and College Factual have repeatedly ranked Tech as the best university in the nation for studying natural resources and conservation.

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2019 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!