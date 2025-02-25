Inspiring at Any Age: 20 Over 50

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

From bold career pivots to inspiring new ventures, these women are redefining success, embracing empowerment and proving it’s never too late to chase their dreams.

After the overwhelming positive response to last year’s celebration of 20 amazing women over 50 (inspired by our 40 Under 40 feature), we knew we had to do it again! Our vibrant community is brimming with incredible women over 50 who continue to inspire, lead and create lasting impacts. This year, our writers are thrilled to introduce you to another group of remarkable women whose stories prove that life after 50 is as vibrant as ever. Thank you to all who continue to pave the way for others and show what it means to live life to the fullest!

Written & photographed by Dan Smith

Danielle Alexander, 55

Community Outreach Coordinator, Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care, Hospice, Roanoke

Danielle Alexander has always had a soft spot for those in need of a gentle, loving hand. She has worked with special needs children, and for the past 13 years that focused attention has been concentrated on those in the final weeks or months of life itself. Her goal is “to educate the community about what hospice is … and to alleviate the fear. Often people [moving to hospice care] think they will die tomorrow and give up hope and all control.”

Her goal: to help patients “live life to the fullest in the time they have left: go to the beach, do the things they want to do.” Good Sam is a non-profit organization, supported by Medicare and grants.

Alexander knows the fear of the end, having overcome aggressive cancer nine years ago. “This is where I’m supposed to be,” she says.

Betty Whittaker, 67

Regional Volunteer Service Officer, Regional COO American Red Cross in Roanoke

“I’m one of the old-school people,” says Betty Whittaker, who has her mission permanently etched: “To alleviate human suffering in the face of an emergency through the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.” She’s practiced that for the past 50 years. As the woman responsible for all the 3,000 Red Cross volunteers in Virginia, “I’ve done just about everything but fundraise.”

At the core of it all, she says, she is “the person who is there on the worst day of somebody’s life. … It is gratifying [because] it is not about me; it is about others. We put people where they feel valued, where they feel most useful.”

The Red Cross, she insists, “is a melting pot. You may think you have no skills, but we have something for everyone” who volunteers.

Sandra Craft, 50

Commercial Loan Manager, First Bank, Daleville

When she was in 10th grade at Lord Botetourt High School, Sandra Craft got a part-time job with the Bank of Fincastle. She loved the work and especially the customers. With the bank underwriting the cost, she earned an AA degree in banking at Virginia Western Community College, then a bachelor’s in business management and banking from Radford University, and the deal was sealed for a career.

It was customer relations that turned into a specialty for Craft. “You get so involved with people’s lives,” she says. Recently, she helped a customer buy a business he had worked for since high school. “I want our customers to be satisfied with our service and I want them to do well.”

It’s the personal touch that makes her “happy where I am. I like the ability to hand-hold. It perks the ego.”

Bhavna Sheth, 53

Owner, co-founder Curapure, Doctor of Naturopathy, Roanoke

Her divorce a few years ago marked an intense moment of self-discovery for India-native Bhavna Sheth. Not only did she start a new business, but she volunteers for the Fieldale Rescue Squad, takes classes at Radford University and is active in a load of organizations. She says her “commitment to healthcare extends from the fast-paced urgency of emergency services to the nurturing principles of Ayurveda at All-India Alternative Medical Council.”

She lives in Roanoke but puts many miles weekly on her car with her involvements. Curapure is a holistic approach to health. Sheth insists that “the doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and the cause and prevention of disease.”

She practices acupressure (a cousin of acupuncture, using fingers and pressure instead of needles). The treatment, she says, “elevates pain management” with “no pills, no side effects.” Her ambition: “To give part of every day to help people.”

Written by Lindsey Hull

Jennifer Pfister, 53

Adventure Enthusiast

How do you measure a year of adventure? By the number of days on a calendar, according to Jennifer Pfister, who intentionally plans a fun activity for most days of the year. Every day, every week, according to weather. Yoga. Coffee. A run up to the Star. On the weekends, longer — waterfall hikes, scavenger hunts, day trips.

“My adventure only needs to be one hour,” she says. “After working, it’s a little bit harder to find that time, but I’m like — one hour.”

She puts out an invitation to friends. “It’s the sisterhood of being with your girly friends. It just makes things brighter in my life,” she says. She points out wildlife to the group; she notices the bird calls.

Pfister comes alive when her feet hit a trail. When she picks up the pace, she often wins awards as a trail runner. Though Pfister now walks over roots and rocks, she’s still moving full steam ahead. She keeps a spreadsheet of things she wants to experience. The North Mountain trail system is on there. So is ice climbing and snow-shoeing. Long-distance sledding, maybe ATVs.

“You never know what your next true love’s gonna be,” she says. If she doesn’t meet every goal? “I’ll just either do it next week or I’ll do it next year.”