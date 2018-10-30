Kitchen Remodel Reveals Hidden Secret

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Homeowner Caroline Hammond thought overcoming personal tragedy included selling her beloved house. Instead, she created beauty from the ashes in her home renovations.

When Caroline Hammond decided to remodel her kitchen and master bath she didn’t hire a designer. She is one at heart. And, as the owner of Caroline LaRocca Event Design, she’s got what it takes to do it all herself. After all, an artist is an artist.

A series of tragedies led to the Hammond’s remodel job. Three days after Christmas 2016, Hammond lost her 17-year-old daughter, Sarabeth Rose, in a car accident on Bent Mountain. Two months later, still reeling from the pain of that loss, a burst water pipe in the master bathroom came as a slap in the face. Then, 10 months later, the exhaust fan in the downstairs bath overheated, starting a fire.

The entire house sustained smoke damage from the fire, requiring the family to move out while ServPro cleaned everything. At this point, Hammond wanted out. She hired painters to put a fresh coat over the smoke damage, contacted a realtor, and talked about putting the house on the market.

“I looked at apartments,” she says. “But then, I realized I couldn’t leave the memories.”

The Hammonds—Caroline and her two remaining children, Sophia and Pierce—had lived in their home in the Bridlewood community for 18 years.

So, Hammond partnered with Sean Carlin Designs of Charlotte, North Carolina and together they turned brokenness and sorrow into joy with a fresh new space.

Since the house was turned upside down anyway, with the clean-up from both catastrophes and the bathrooms being repaired and remodeled, Hammond decided to update her kitchen as well. That decision not only reinforced her desire to stay in the house but uncovered a message from Sarabeth left 13 years earlier.

“When the kids were little,” Hammond says, “and Sarabeth was about 4, I wallpapered the kitchen. At that time, they were always asking if they could draw on the walls, so the morning I started papering I told them, ‘You can draw on the walls today, but once I get the paper up, no more drawing on walls.’”

When Carlin started knocking out the wall that separated the dining room and kitchen, the paper started peeling to reveal those drawings. Hammond’s memories took her back in time.

“All of Sarabeth’s pictures were the same,” she says. “She wrote her name and an A+. I thought it was odd for a 4-year-old.”

But when she posted pictures of the drawings online, Sarabeth’s French teacher saw them and shared the meaning behind those drawings. It seems that A+ is textese in French for “see you later.”

A hidden message from Sarabeth? Hammond would take it. And it kicked her decorator mojo into high gear for this remodel job.

