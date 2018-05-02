Kombucha Cool

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Once a hippie drink brewed in West Coast basements, the fermented tea beverage has moved to the mainstream. Area makers can’t keep up with demand.

Brad and Kristi-Jo Procak open the door to their business, a low-slung house on a busy street in Floyd. Then they enter a sunlit room with stark white walls.

“This is our sacred space,” says Brad, with dramatic flourish.

The air is warm and moist, thick with a fruity smell. Eighteen oak barrels cover the worn hardwood floor. A quote from Guatama Buddha keeps watch over a cluster of two dozen kegs. A hum, set to 528 Hz, is intended to infuse the place with positive energy.

The Procaks are brewing kombucha, a fermented tea drink that has rocked the beverage industry over the last several years. And this is their fermenting room.

For 30 days, a variety of tea blends, sugar, water and something called SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast, think starter, as in sourdough bread) mixes and bubbles and grows. The brew is then infused with herbs, fruit, grains or roots and poured into kegs. Then the Procaks drive their Tha Best Kombucha to stores, restaurants and farmers markets as far afield as Asheville, Charlotte, Lynchburg and Harrisonburg.

There, it’s drunk by adults and kids, for its health benefits and its flavor, for its naturally occurring carbonation and for its cool.

“It’s bubbly, it tastes good, it energizes you and heals your gut flora,” says Kristi-Jo. “You can feel the difference from drinking it.”

Hailed as an elixir of health in alternative medicine circles for decades, kombucha has, in the past five years, moved to the mainstream. Kombucha sales jumped 41 percent in 2016 alone, according to the Beverage Marketing Corporation, an industry trade group. The number of commercial kombucha makers in the U.S. has increased some 800 percent over the past decade, says Jamie Danek, CEO of Bend, Oregon-based Humm Kombucha and a board member of Kombucha Brewers International.

Kombucha’s rise is similar to that of craft beer, where consumers are rejecting big brand beverages and seeking out alternatives, companies that create in small batches, using organic ingredients and artisanal practices.

Like craft beer, kombucha is attracting national companies to Roanoke. Following in the footsteps of Deschutes Brewery, Humm Kombucha will be moving to Roanoke with plans to open its East Coast operation in 2019.

But despite gains, kombucha is still a hippie drink with an unpronounceable name to many (kom-bu-cha). Danek says only 17 percent of the U.S. population knows what kombucha is and only three percent are buying it.

“So there’s so much room for growth,” Danek says. “I really believe it’s the next wave. It’s already happening.”

