Legal Eagles Take Flight

A new generation of young attorneys in Roanoke is redefining the legal landscape with fresh perspectives, community commitment and a balance of career and personal life.

Roanoke’s legal scene is seeing a new generation of attorneys take flight, bringing fresh perspectives, diverse backgrounds and a passion for advocacy to the city’s courtrooms and boardrooms. These young lawyers are not just navigating the complexities of the law; they are balancing the demands of building a career, contributing to their community and carving out personal time—all while establishing themselves in a tightly knit legal community that has long defined Roanoke.

From tackling critical civil rights issues to providing vital support for underserved communities, these four legal eagles, including William Spotswood, Zachary Brown, Raven Burks and Glenn B. Williams, are demonstrating that law in Roanoke is more than just a profession—it’s a commitment to bettering the lives of those around them. Through hard work, mentorship and a sense of purpose, these rising stars are redefining what it means to be a young attorney in Roanoke, a city steeped in tradition but ready for the future.

William Spotswood

William Spotswood, an associate at Gentry Locke, embodies a blend of deep community roots and professional ambition. Born and raised in Roanoke County, Spotswood, 27, comes from a family with a long history of railroad workers. “The railroad brought my ancestors to Roanoke, and we’ve been here ever since,” he says. Spotswood’s passion for history, particularly that of Southwest Virginia, guided him toward the legal profession. While studying history at Virginia Tech, he became captivated by the impact lawyers have on communities and the nation, which fueled his desire to help his own community in Southwest Virginia.

Expand Courtesy of William Spotswood William Spotswood

Spotswood’s decision to pursue law was solidified during an internship at a Radford law firm while in college. “I had a great mentor who showed me that law is more than filing papers and arguing motions—it’s about serving local folks and giving back to your community,” he explains. This experience revealed the tangible impact lawyers can have on people’s lives, confirming that law was his calling.

After graduating, Spotswood attended the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary. His time there was enriched by the history surrounding him in Colonial Williamsburg. “It was surreal to study law at the oldest law school in the U.S. while immersed in that setting,” he notes, adding that the local favorite, Green Leafe’s cheese fries, also enhanced his experience.

Now an associate in Gentry Locke’s Commercial Litigation Section, Spotswood handles a variety of business litigation cases, ranging from real estate disputes to construction litigation. For him, the most rewarding part of his job is securing positive outcomes for his clients. “Seeing a client’s relief and gratitude when a dispute is resolved is the best part of the job,” he shares.

Despite initial challenges breaking into Roanoke’s close-knit legal community, Spotswood found the local bar welcoming and supportive. He advises young lawyers to get involved, noting that relationships naturally develop through community engagement.

Balancing his career with family life is a priority for Spotswood, who ensures that evenings are devoted to spending time with his wife and kids. “Family time provides the best perspective,” he says. Looking ahead, Spotswood is committed to both professional growth and staying engaged with the Roanoke community.

Zachary Brown

Growing up in a politically charged, conservative household in Houston, Zachary Brown’s interest in government and law was ignited early. Yet, it wasn’t until the landmark Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 that his path toward becoming a lawyer truly solidified. As a young gay man, Brown, 28, saw firsthand how the law could be a powerful tool for equality, inspiring him to pursue a career dedicated to making a tangible difference in people’s lives. “It was at this moment that I realized law could change people’s lives and be used as a force for good, for liberty and equality,” he says.

Expand Courtesy of Zachary Brown Zachary Brown

After earning his law degree from the University of Virginia, where he navigated both academic and personal challenges, Brown found his calling during an internship with the Legal Aid Justice Center. The experience confirmed that his passion lay in working with low-income communities. “I think it stuck with me because I knew I was making a difference in people’s lives,” Brown reflects. Today, as a staff attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley, he takes on a wide range of cases as a “generalist,” assisting clients with eviction defense, unemployment benefits, consumer protection and family law issues.

For Brown, the most rewarding aspect of his job is the knowledge that his efforts contribute to leveling the playing field for individuals who often find themselves at a disadvantage within the legal system. However, this work isn’t without its challenges. “Law school does not prepare one for a practice such as this,” Brown acknowledges. Fortunately, he finds support in the close-knit legal aid community, drawing inspiration from mentors like David Beidler and Henry Woodward. “Whether it’s the attorneys in my office or those statewide… there’s always someone eager to share insight into thorny questions of law,” he notes.

Striking a balance between his demanding job and personal life is key to maintaining his well-being. Brown is disciplined about leaving work at the office and prioritizes self-care practices like daily exercise, positive affirmations and regular therapy. “Failing to protect my health in these ways can lead to burnout, making my work less productive,” he explains.

In addition to his legal work, Brown stays engaged with the Roanoke community through the society’s outreach programs. For him, community involvement deepens his connection to those he serves. Brown’s advice to aspiring young lawyers is simple: “Find an area of law that you are passionate in and… maintain a clear dividing line between work life and personal life.”

