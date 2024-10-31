Light Up Your Holidays

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Experience the warmth of holiday cheer as neighborhoods come alive with dazzling light displays, spreading joy and creating magical memories for all.

Stephanie Klein-Davis

Lighting up the night and putting a twinkle in the eyes of children and adults alike, outdoor Christmas decorations bring a special magic to the holiday season. Driving down a street of houses decked out in sparkling lights, festive inflatables and creative displays brings out child-like wonder.

It’s fun seeing how creative our neighbors get. From classic nativity scenes to synchronized light shows set to music, driving through neighborhoods to find the brightest and best light displays has become a cherished family tradition.

While there are some iconic places like Raleigh Court’s Westover Avenue and Maiden Lane and the Christmas Farm in Boones Mill, there are hidden gems scattered throughout Roanoke and surrounding areas.

The Green Family at 5130 Harvest Ridge Road

Courtesy of Mike Green

Mike Green’s Christmas decorating journey began in 2009 with just 2,000 lights and a Mr. Christmas light controller to sync the lights to music, all for the delight of his children and grandchildren. What started as a family tradition quickly grew into something more.

Stephanie Klein-Davis

“Seeing the joy it brings to neighbors makes me so happy,” Green shares.

Each year, Green expands the display, welcoming families who have been bringing their kids and grandkids for years. While he does most of the setup, it’s truly a family affair, with his wife, Cindy, along with their children and grandchildren, all pitching in. The preparation begins in September, and once the decorations are set, it takes two full days to connect the power cords for the 70,000 lights synced to music.

Green’s passion shines through from the Ferris wheel and 25-foot mega tree to the seven-foot candy canes and other homemade creations. This year, he’s adding two new handmade decorations to the display. What are they? “You’ll have to come by to find out,” Green says.

The Reed Family at 3802 Colony Lane SW

Courtesy of Terry & Shannon Reed

Terry and Sharon Reed began with just a few lights on the gutter and front porch railing back in 1991. What started as a simple display of 1,000 lights has grown into a breathtaking spectacle of around 60,000 lights and over 100 trees.

Stephanie Klein-Davis

Each year, they add something new, creating different scenes to keep the magic alive. Last year, they introduced the Grinch with his dog and sleigh and are planning to expand that whimsical scene.

He handcrafted the wreaths and manger. Together, they dedicate about 220 hours to setting up the display.

“It is a lot of hard work, but we enjoy hearing the public and neighbors come and thank us for the display and how much they appreciate it,” he says.

For them, it’s more than just lights; it’s a way to spread Christmas joy.

Want to learn about even more sparkling holiday displays in our region, including a very special projection show drive thru put together by the Arredondo family? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

