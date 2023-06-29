The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Patients share their struggles and tips to living fully even in the face of complicated medical situations.

According to the Center for Disease Control, six in 10 adults in the United States live with a chronic disease and four in 10 have two or more. Chronic disease is a condition that persists for a prolonged period such as neurological and heart diseases, diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders as well as mental health issues.

Courtesy of Mary-Rosser Furr Mary-Rosser Furr created a program to help others with self-care and advocacy after living with chronic illness.

Living with chronic illness is challenging as it affects all areas of one’s life. It often requires frequent medical visits, ongoing medication and lifestyle changes. It can impact mental health and relationships. Managing chronic illness requires a holistic approach that addresses the physical, emotional and social aspects of one’s life.

With the prevalence of chronic illness, you probably know someone who is struggling. Struggling to find a reason they don’t feel well, struggling to find a treatment or struggling to manage their illness.

Mary-Rosser Furr was born with multiple rare diseases and genetic anomalies. Then, she acquired a chronic illness that resulted in a cascade of symptoms that did not fit an easy diagnosis. Over the years, other issues came to light. She is also a long-term cancer survivor.

As a result of her own struggles, Furr founded Sitting on the Edge of Tomorrow, a chronic illness and rare disease self-management program.

“What makes my program unique is a shared community of resources, education and support for people who have chronic illness and rare disease to become self-managers and self-advocates in their personal health and well-being.”

“If you have symptoms that are a puzzle that needs an answer, then self-observation is key,” she says.

Furr says that tracking symptoms, paying attention to your personal environment and activities, along with a comprehensive understanding of your current and past well-being and medical history can help guide you to a diagnosis.

Dr. Christy Arthur of Ultra Care Health emphasizes having an accurate history of what is happening to your body with a timeline and detailed description of symptoms as well as what made them better or worse and what treatments you have tried.

“Know your family history because that could be a clue for doctors,” Arthur says. “And, if you have a hunch about what it could be, don’t be afraid to share that. Your own intuition can be valuable, but also be open-minded.”

Courtesy of Robyn Flint Robyn Flint

Robyn Flint of Bedford County saw 12 specialists after having issues with memory fog, fatigue, joint pain, enlarged lymph nodes and unexplained small fiber neuropathy. At one point, she was thought to have lymphoma, had several surgeries including a lymph node biopsy and was ultimately diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) about eight years ago.

MCAS causes a person to have severe allergic reactions that affect several body systems including the gastrointestinal tract, heart and neurologic systems. Severe abdominal pain, difficulty breathing and a low pulse are a few possible symptoms.

The treatment involves treating the symptoms and maintaining medications to keep potential issues from arising. Flint notes that her symptoms are not the same as what someone else may experience so what helps may be different.

“I see a specialist at UVA yearly for the MCAS and other physicians for neuropathy and other symptoms,” Flint shares. “My recommendation is to never give up. When doctors can’t figure it out, keep in mind that only you can know if something isn’t right with your body so keep pushing. Find a specialist that works with other patients with your diagnosis.”

Flint says the disease has changed her entire life and negatively affects her every day. “There is no cure, so I have had to learn to change my life to meet it where it is.”

Casey Brozovsky of Roanoke was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months of age after her dad and grandparents noticed she was not meeting certain milestones. In 2019, she was diagnosed with sleep apnea, diastolic dysfunction/heart failure and pulmonary hypertension after two ER visits and scans showed that her pulmonary artery was enlarged. It took six months for a complete diagnosis.

Treatment has included physical therapy, pulmonary/cardiac rehab, using a CPAP nightly and seeing her cardiologist, pulmonologist and primary care physician every six months. She takes medications twice daily, exercises and stays mindful of her carbohydrate and sugar intake.

“One of the biggest helps has been to just keep living life and staying active,” shares Brozovsky. “When I was first diagnosed, I withdrew and felt sad. Then I started physical therapy that forced me to get off the couch and leave the house. The staff showed me that my diagnoses were not a death sentence, and that living life was my best treatment. “

She shares that initially things will change when you are diagnosed with a chronic illness.

