Love in the Time of NIL

The story below is from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Can Pry and his Hokies find their way?

× Expand Aaron Spicer Coach Pry

Editor's Note: Don't miss our exclusive sit-down interview between Coach Pry and Roland Lazenby as they delve into even more details of VT football and the NIL impact! Read it HERE.

The entire thing is a mystery, filled with no small amounts of anxiety. And unbridled joy. Plus cash. Lots of cash. All of it swirling together dramatically with serious consequences for an entire region that draws much of its stability and financial identity from higher education.

So please don’t think this is just about mere games. Except that it is.

Oh, yeah. The story is set in a year in which Virginia Tech president Tim Sands has questioned ominously if the whole sports thing is “sustainable.”

While Sands was among the first to be so frank, he’s not alone.

Expand Aaron Spicer

For the most part, it is not sustainable. College athletics these days threatens the financial health of a lot of schools unless, of course, they happen to have a few oil wells in the fan base.

Due to a Supreme Court ruling a few years ago, college sports has been paying its players for a while now in a new and rapidly evolving system.

What was once considered “amateur” sports (and tightly regulated as such) has become a full-bore professional enterprise with few clear rules and regulations.

I guess it’s always been about the money in college athletics, but these days it’s really about the money.

The Supreme Court basically ruled that college athletes can’t be denied the opportunity to sell their Name Image Likeness rights. Thus, the age of NIL.

It wasn’t too long after the ruling that photos appeared online supposedly showing the parking lot for University of Texas football stars. It was filled with Lamborghinis.

Which is the perfect reminder of just how insanely competitive college football is in America and how that drives the madness. It ignites something in the white-collar ego of successful alums everywhere. It always has.

Which brings us back to Virginia Tech, a school that has long struggled to realize its athletic ambitions.

Which means the school has never faced a football season as consequential as the tricky schedule it must negotiate this fall.

And it’s not just about winning and losing. Except that it is.

Expand Aaron Spicer

Not only are athletes getting paid, but they can now transfer at almost any time, come and go as they please, to maximize those payments in what is now called the “transfer portal,” which allows leaving one school for another, i.e., “hitting the portal,” like they’re characters in an old “Star Trek” segment or something.

So, maximize, they have. Stories abound of quarterbacks in the Southeastern or Big Ten or even the Atlantic Coast conferences collecting millions via a bidding war to compete for talent-ravenous schools.

In basketball, Duke University’s 18-year-old Cooper Flagg was rumored to have been paid tens of millions to play a single season for the Blue Devils.

Overnight, the entire ethos and value system of major college sports changed. These days it’s unrestrained free trade for the quarterbacks and linebackers and other moving parts.

Which has left guys like Tech head football coach Brent Pry and their university athletic staffs juggling an array of coaching and financial and emotional decisions on the fly.

“It’s the wild, wild west,” Pry tells me when I ask about it.

But let’s set all of those headaches aside for the moment and get to the joy.

Metallica

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Tech The appearance of Metallica at Lane Stadium in May was a resounding success for both tradition and celebration of Hokie football.

Never mind the brutal, slow-rolling jams that backed up traffic on Interstate 81 better than 40 miles the day of the show, the unprecedented Metallica concert in Tech’s Lane Stadium in early May quickly became something of a worship experience, one that echoed the big fun that has come to mark game days in Blacksburg in recent decades.

That’s because of “The Entry,” of course, that crescendo of a moment on game days when the event staff strikes up on the stadium sound system a thunderous recording of the metal band’s guttural anthem, “Enter Sandman,” right as the football Hokies emerge from their locker room tunnel and run, flags waving, onto the field, which ignites the entire joint, the tribe of sixty-some thousand.

Everybody in the place starts rhythmically jumping up and down in what seems some sort of totally unhinged mass pagan ritual.

Expand Courtesy of Virginia Tech Wide receivers Ayden Greene and Cameron Seldon, along with tight end Harrison Saint Germain, are part of the receiving corps for quarterback Kyron Drones.

It’s like the entire ravenous crowd is literally ready to consume the opposition, to cook their poor souls in a huge bonfire and suck the marrow from their charred bones.

Yeah, it’s that kind of raw college gridiron vibe.

It’s no wonder the cameras of sports cable giant ESPN have grown to love it so over the years.

If you could somehow translate the spectacle into words, it’s the sort of moment that leaves alums and fans young and old revived and energized and awfully proud to be whatever in God’s name a Hokie is.

More importantly in this rapidly aging century, these moments are THE signature, THE brand, of the university that helps feed us all. It is the very first thing you conjure up at the mere mention of “Va” Tech, inspiring visions of youthful excess and Game Day drinking and good ol’ red-blooded American rowdy behavior.

Expand Courtesy of Virginia Tech

If you listen closely as the blaring power chords fade, you can also hear the chirping of cash drawers at packed bars and restaurants and hotels on home game weekends, all populated by the thousands of Hokies called home by none other than Metallica.

Which is just what college football has always been, a spectacle to draw alums back to campus. In the research I did to write a history of the VT football program in 1986, I discovered that not too long after the school played its first football game in 1891, alums were indeed showing up in horse and buggy rigs displaying ribbons with the school colors.

In fact, funds were quaintly raised for that very first season by the wife of a faculty member, a soprano, giving a concert, long before Metallica’s power chords came to hold their perch in the place’s identity.