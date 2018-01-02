Newcomer Delights

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

It's no secret Roanoke has plenty to offer, so it's no surprise how visitors can fall quickly in love with the region. Meet a few newcomers as they share their experiences and affection for their new home.

Steve Ambruzs, Pedal Powered Placemaking

T‌‌he best destinations often come at the end of a long and winding road. For Steve Ambruzs, owner of Downshift Bikes, Roanoke was just that destination. A fisheries biologist and 2001 graduate of Virginia Tech, Ambruzs was familiar with the region, but never imagined that he would make it his home. With a scientific research career that required he live in more far flung areas of the country (California, Nevada, Wyoming, Indiana, Canada, Alaska), after 15 years, Ambruzs found himself “done with the cold,” as he put it, and ready to change careers and open his own bike shop. So, in 2015, Ambruzs and his partner, Beth Oates, a lawyer, began to plan their big move to the East Coast.

For over a year, Ambruzs and Oates traveled across the Southeast in search of their future home. Cities like Asheville, Charleston, Chattanooga and Charlottesville, with their close-knit, outdoor-oriented communities, seemed promising, and the pair spent significant time getting to know each city. Roanoke, it turns out, wasn’t originally on the list.

“We originally picked Charlottesville, but then struck out on finding jobs and a house and retail space that were affordable,” Ambruzs says.

It was then that Ambruzs discovered a tweet from Roanoke Outside about YP eXperience, a young professionals networking conference in Roanoke. Recalling that event, Ambruzs explained that it was the turning point for him. “Everyone at the conference was interested in making Roanoke a better place to live. And that was it for me; I wanted to be in a place that felt this way.”

Within the space of a few short weeks, Ambruzs’ partner found a job in the city, the pair bought a house near Morningside Park, and Ambruzs discovered the perfect retail space for his new venture—Downshift Bikes, a commuter-geared cycling shop and cafe. Although the people of Roanoke originally sold the city to the pair, cost of living played a huge role and allowed them to not only buy a house, but start up a brand new business at the same time.

These days, Ambruzs is busy running Downshift Bikes and exploring Roanoke through the lens of bicycles and good friends. Downshift Bikes itself serves as a gathering place with its attached café where one can grab a cup of coffee or share a pint with others. For someone so new to Roanoke, Ambruzs has certainly made it his home and is excited to share it with other newcomers. As he so succinctly put it, “the people here are the best part of Roanoke,” and Roanoke is certainly lucky that it can now count Ambruzs as one of its people.

Emily Savoie DiRoma, Putting the Commute in Community

R‌oanoke is surprisingly blessed with a plethora of higher education choices within a one or two-hour drive from downtown. For a medium-sized city in a rural part of the state, 25 different colleges and universities are located within the greater Roanoke region—something that brought one couple together after a year spent four states apart.

Emily met Tom DiRoma in graduate school at Indiana University of Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, where both were working toward their degrees in Student Affairs in Higher Education. A unique degree, the program prepares students for careers in higher education, and the couple knew that their odds of landing jobs at the same university—or even in the same region—were slim.

“When we looked for jobs, Tom was able to find one at Lynchburg College as the Assistant Director of Student Involvement, but I ended up at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia,” she explains. After a year of traveling back and forth between the two states, they knew something needed to change, and fast.

Each applied for jobs closer to the other, but Emily lucked out first and was hired by Ferrum College to be its Coordinator for First Generation Success. With almost 50% of Ferrum’s student body comprised of first generation students, DiRoma’s role was not only crucial for the college’s success, but also allowed her to live with her now-husband. Since the two work in polar opposite directions (Ferrum is 45 minutes south of Roanoke while Lynchburg College is just over an hour northwest of the city), “most of our time is spent in a car,” DiRoma laughs.

“For the first eight months,” DiRoma says, “I actually hated it here. But then I met a lot of friends through the YP eXperience conference last spring and everything got better.”

Though the car is king, when not driving back and forth to her job, DiRoma loves to get outside on the greenway and nearby trails and also try out new restaurants.

“We live in Wasena, so we’re close to all the action, which makes it great,” she says. “It’s easy to get downtown and be a part of it all.”

When asked what helped her make the switch to loving it here, DiRoma pauses and says, “It really helped when I realized a lot of people aren’t from here—we’re not so different after all.”

Jess Mays, Big(ger) City Lights

M‌oving to a new city in a new state where you know no one can be terrifying. Doing so with just two weeks notice is even more daunting. But for one of Roanoke’s newest and loudest cheerleaders, Jess Mays, the leap of faith she made in February 2015 (which was, as she claims, “by the seat of my pants”) could not have worked out any better.

A native of Beckley, West Virginia, Mays grew up not too far from Roanoke, but had never even visited the city prior to moving here for her job at Carilion. After graduating from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, Mays spent a gap year at home working and hoping to eventually apply to a Physician Assistant program. With that goal in mind, she began to apply for jobs in the healthcare field and, on a whim, applied for her position, never thinking that it would pan out. Fast forward three weeks, and Mays found herself moving into an apartment in Old Southwest and exploring her brand-new town.

For Mays, the enduring appeal of Roanoke is that “there’s just so much to do.” As she says, “Once I discovered downtown, I never looked back,” and it’s easy to see the “big city” appeal compared to her sleepier hometown of Beckley.

Almost every night of the week, you can find Mays hunting down good live music at Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill or Five Points Sanctuary, riding her bike on the greenway or checking out one of the new breweries or restaurants that seem to be popping up all over town. For a while, she even worked as a server at Wildflower Café during the evenings just so that she could meet more people and get to know her neighborhood better.

“Roanoke,” Mays explains, “is a very easy place to be new. I can go anywhere and never feel out of place.”

But it’s not just the welcoming atmosphere of Roanoke that has made Mays’ transition so easy. She actively sought out hiking buddies on the MeetUp community, volunteers at every festival she can and was willing to head downtown and simply try to make new friends.

“You really quickly realize that a lot of the young professionals here are in the same boat as you, so it’s easy to make connections,” she says.

Maybe there is something special about this city though. As Mays put it best, “I love my job, but I love Roanoke too—it never gets old here, there’s always something new.”

