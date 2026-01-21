Nominations Now Open for the 18 Under 18 Class of 2026

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 18 Under 18 Class of 2026, presented by the Roanoker Magazine. This prestigious recognition program honors exceptional young leaders, innovators, and changemakers under the age of 18 who have made significant contributions to their communities and demonstrated extraordinary leadership, creativity, and drive.

Now in its third year, the 18 Under 18 program highlights the incredible achievements of Southwest Virginia’s youth across a diverse range of fields, including entrepreneurship, community service, arts, academics, sports, and advocacy. The Class of 2026 will represent the next generation of visionaries who are shaping a brighter future for the region.

Nomination Details

Nominations are open to students currently enrolled in K-12 (ages 5–18 at time of nomination) within the Southwest Virginia region. Parents, educators, mentors, peers, and community members are encouraged to nominate outstanding youth who embody the spirit of leadership, innovation and community impact.

The nomination period runs now through March 15, 2026.

Selection Criteria

The 18 Under 18 honorees will be selected based on their:

Demonstrated leadership and impact in their community or field of interest.

Commitment to creating positive change and inspiring others.

Creativity and innovation in addressing challenges or pursuing goals.

Recognition Ceremony

The honorees will be featured in The Roanoker Magazine’s July/August Education issue, where their stories and achievements will be highlighted. Honorees are encouraged to include this recognition on their resumes and college applications.

Join Us in Celebrating Youth Excellence!

“At JA, our mission is to inspire young people to dream big and we’re honored to partner with the Roanoker Magazine to highlight the remarkable potential of the young people in our community,” said Keri Garnett, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia. “We are thrilled to open nominations for the Class of 2025 and look forward to celebrating their achievements and inspiring others to dream big and work hard.”

Don’t miss the chance to nominate a deserving young leader for this year’s 18 Under 18 Class!

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.jaswva.org or contact the JA office at 540-989-6392.

About Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia empowers young people to own their economic success, offering programs that inspire financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship. The 18 Under 18 initiative is a cornerstone of Junior Achievement’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing the potential of tomorrow’s leaders.